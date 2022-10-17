U.S. markets close in 4 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,680.95
    +97.88 (+2.73%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,183.30
    +548.47 (+1.85%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,682.30
    +360.91 (+3.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,735.31
    +52.91 (+3.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.88
    +0.27 (+0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,668.60
    +19.70 (+1.19%)
     

  • Silver

    18.66
    +0.59 (+3.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9844
    +0.0121 (+1.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9570
    -0.0530 (-1.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1429
    +0.0249 (+2.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.7290
    +0.0090 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,554.79
    +398.66 (+2.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.44
    +8.98 (+2.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,920.24
    +61.45 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,775.79
    -314.97 (-1.16%)
     
AMS:

Special programming (9-5:20 ET): Check out YF's All Markets Summit!

Bechtel awarded FEED contract for Mitra Chem's commercial cathode manufacturing plant

·3 min read

Plant to begin commercial production by 2025

RESTON, Va., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bechtel was awarded the front-end engineering design (FEED) for Mitra Chem's commercial cathode manufacturing facility. The new facility will produce Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) cathodes on commercial scale by 2025, enabling broad use of iron-based batteries in EVs and energy storage capacity produced in the United States. The U.S.-made LFP cathodes produced by Mitra Chem outperform those currently made in China and powering electric vehicles in the U.S.

bechtel.com. (PRNewsFoto/Bechtel)
bechtel.com. (PRNewsFoto/Bechtel)

As part of the first phase of the LFP manufacturing plant project, Bechtel will adopt Mitra Chem's cathode making process to design the manufacturing facility and perform planning for the commercial facility. Bechtel will leverage its extensive global supply chain to support Mitra Chem's procurement strategy for facility construction.

"Bechtel is proud to partner with Mitra Chem to bring innovative solutions to the U.S. battery supply chain," said Justin Britt, general manager of Bechtel's electric vehicle business. "Bechtel's proven processes and innovations will ensure Mitra Chem continues accelerating its time-to-market timeline to deliver batteries critical to the expansion of EVs and electric storage capacity in the United States."

"We are aggressively advancing our mission to lead the innovation driving and commercialization of iron-based cathode materials to enable mass-market electrification for electric vehicles, energy storage solutions and beyond. Leveraging our proprietary machine learning algorithms, we are able to dramatically accelerate the lab to market timeline," said Vivas Kumar, CEO of Mitra Chem. "Working with top-tier partners like Bechtel enables us to continue to rapidly scale our operations, deliver for our current and future customers and prepare for mass-market manufacturing and deployment."

In September 2022, Mitra Chem announced that it had begun shipments of its commercial-grade LFP materials to a tier 1 global battery cell manufacturer for customer approval and qualification. The passage of the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act has supercharged demand for U.S.-made battery materials by offering consumer tax credits tied to domestically manufactured material usage. The company has additional requests for samples to cover the next seven months including nearly every global Tier 1 battery cell maker and multiple household name automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

About Bechtel

Bechtel is a trusted engineering, construction and project management partner to industry and government. Differentiated by the quality of our people and our relentless drive to deliver the most successful outcomes, we align our capabilities to our customers' objectives to create a lasting positive impact. Since 1898, we have helped customers complete more than 25,000 projects in 160 countries on all seven continents that have created jobs, grown economies, improved the resiliency of the world's infrastructure, increased access to energy, resources, and vital services, and made the world a safer, cleaner place.

Bechtel serves the Energy; Infrastructure; Manufacturing & Technology; Mining & Metals; and Nuclear, Security & Environmental markets. Our services span from initial planning and investment, through start-up and operations. www.bechtel.com

About Mitra Chem

Headquartered in Mountain View, CA, Mitra Chem is building the first North American lithium-ion battery materials product company that shortens the lab-to-production timeline by over 90%. Lithium-ion batteries are the key platform technology enabling electrification in transportation, consumer electronics, along with residential, commercial, and grid-scale energy storage. Mitra Chem's first core product category is iron-based cathodes for Western battery applications. Mitra Chem takes cathode products from lab to industrial scale faster than the competition by leveraging an in-house machine learning technology advantage to dramatically shorten the R&D timeline. Mitra Chem's goal is to transform the cathode from a specialty chemical to a platform technology that differentiates cell performance by end application.

Media contacts:

Bechtel
Iva Zagar
T : +1-713-235-2088
C : +1-240-344-1173
Email: izagar@bechtel.com

Mitra Chem
Josh Vlasto
C: +1-917-881-9662
Email: josh@joshvlasto.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bechtel-awarded-feed-contract-for-mitra-chems-commercial-cathode-manufacturing-plant-301650972.html

SOURCE Bechtel

Recommended Stories

  • Want to Pick a Low in Intel? What the Charts Reveal

    Intel Corp. INTC is not expected to report their quarterly earnings until October 27 but some Real Money subscribers seem to be "chomping at the bit" to buy this current weakness in the chip maker. In the daily Japanese candlestick chart of INTC, below, we can see a downward trend since January for the chip maker. The trading volume shows an increase in the past six weeks.

  • Energy Transfer's Charts Suggest There's More Upside Ahead

    Energy Transfer LP is one of the largest and most diversified midstream energy companies in North America. Let's check out the indicators and charts. In this daily bar chart of ET, below, we can see some very powerful technical clues.

  • Russia Leans on Turkey, India, China for Oil Sales Before EU Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- The three countries that helped Moscow to maintain crude exports in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine appear to be stepping back into the market for Russian barrels, with Turkey taking a lead role in the latest buying.Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesStocks Rebound From Key Level as UK Makes U-Turn: Markets WrapNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One Country

  • Apple freezes plans to use China's YMTC chips - Nikkei

    Apple had originally planned to start using state-funded YMTC's NAND flash memory chips as early as this year, Nikkei said, citing people familiar with the matter. The company was considering eventually purchasing up to 40% of the chips needed for all iPhones from YMTC, the newspaper said.

  • American Executives in Limbo at Chinese Chip Companies After U.S. Ban

    At least 43 senior executives working with 16 listed Chinese semiconductor companies hold roles from chief executive officer to vice president.

  • Netflix Presents a Fuzzy Technical Picture Going Into Earnings

    Netflix is scheduled to report its third-quarter results after the close of trading Tuesday, so let's check out what is playing on the charts and indicators of the streaming service. In this daily bar chart of NFLX, below, we can see a mixed picture. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has crept higher from early May in a step-wise fashion.

  • New England Risks Winter Blackouts as Gas Supplies Tighten

    Severe cold spells in the Northeast could reduce the amount of gas available to generate electricity as more of it is burned to heat homes.

  • 3 Steel Producer Stocks to Escape Industry Challenges

    Lower steel prices, soft automotive demand and the China slowdown dampen prospects for the Zacks Steel Producers industry. NUE, STLD and TX are well poised to navigate through the current challenging environment.

  • Gazprom CEO says gas price cap would lead to supply halt

    Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller on Sunday said plans to cap the price of Russian gas exports would cause supplies to be halted, echoing a similar threat from President Vladimir Putin. The conflict in Ukraine has prompted European Union customers to reduce their purchases of Russian energy while the G7 and the EU are trying to impose a price cap on Russian oil and gas. "Such a one-sided decision is of course a violation of existing contracts, which would lead to a termination of supplies," Miller said in comments broadcast on state television.

  • JPMorgan, Citigroup, Wells Fargo and MS are part of Zacks Earnings Preview

    JPMorgan, Citigroup, Wells Fargo and MS are part of Zacks Earnings Preview.

  • European Natural-Gas Prices Slide as EU Considers a Cap

    Traders braced for a European Commission proposal to place a price cap on wholesale markets if the continent’s energy crisis spirals into an emergency.

  • GM CEO Mary Barra details the ‘tremendous opportunity’ in China

    Despite hiccups with supply shortages and COVID-related shutdowns, General Motors CEO Mary Barra is bullish on the China marketplace. GM CEO Mary Barra details the ‘tremendous opportunity’ in China

  • Higher Heating Bills Poised to Hit U.S. Households This Winter

    Elevated prices for natural gas, heating oil, propane and electricity are colliding with forecasts for slightly colder temperatures.

  • Costco Will Raise Prices but Won't Make Key Membership Change

    The warehouse club has been steadily growing and that has led to a lot of questions from its members.

  • China Won’t Rush Its Clean Energy Transformation, Xi Says

    (Bloomberg) -- President Xi Jinping has promised a slow and steady end to the growth of planet-warming emissions in China, with energy security taking top priority as the country contends with a flagging economy and tumult on global fuel markets.Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandPound and UK Bonds Rally; Stocks, Futures Advance: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for

  • US sanctions on Chinese semiconductors ‘decapitate’ industry, experts say

    Mass resignations of US staff are ‘paralyzing’ Chinese chip industry

  • Exclusive-Rosneft moves into tanker chartering as EU ban looms

    Russia's biggest oil exporter Rosneft has expanded its tanker chartering business to ease oil shipments for buyers amid looming Western sanctions on insurance of Russian oil shipments, three sources familiar with the matter said. Previously, state-controlled Rosneft, which produces more than 40% of Russian oil, would sell its oil at the port of loading, meaning the buyer would have to find tankers and handle freight and insurance costs for the voyage. Many of Rosneft's customers do not have trading businesses that handle operations such as shipping.

  • BP to acquire one of Pittsburgh's newest public companies in $4.1B deal

    The $4.1 billion deal raises the profile of renewable natural gas, which has been developing out of the Pittsburgh region.

  • Goldman plans major overhaul to combine key units -source

    The plans, which are expected to be announced on Oct. 18 in conjuction with Goldman's third quarter earnings, will also see consumer banking being absorbed by its wealth unit, the source said, confirming an earlier Wall Street Journal report. A spokesperson for Goldman Sachs declined to comment. The move comes as the Wall Street titan has sought to cut its reliance on volatile trading and investment banking revenues by boosting its fee-based businesses.

  • Down 35%, Is Take-Two Stock a Buy?

    The company's stock is a bargain considering its valuable game library and stakes in growing markets.