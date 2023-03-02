U.S. markets close in 5 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,935.08
    -16.31 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,732.53
    +70.69 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,300.47
    -79.01 (-0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,886.13
    -12.30 (-0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.15
    +0.46 (+0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.00
    -2.40 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    20.98
    -0.12 (-0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0599
    -0.0072 (-0.68%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0710
    +0.0770 (+1.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1931
    -0.0095 (-0.79%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6800
    +0.5630 (+0.41%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,345.18
    -339.32 (-1.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    530.65
    -5.52 (-1.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,936.48
    +21.55 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,498.87
    -17.66 (-0.06%)
     

Bechtel, Westinghouse Hold Forum for Czech Republic Suppliers

·3 min read

RESTON, Va., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A Westinghouse-Bechtel team this week hosted an event for representatives from 55 Czech companies to discuss opportunities to support the expansion of the civil nuclear power program in the Czech Republic.

Jared DeMeritt, Bechtel’s operations manager for Nuclear Power, addresses attendees at the suppliers forum in Prague
Jared DeMeritt, Bechtel’s operations manager for Nuclear Power, addresses attendees at the suppliers forum in Prague

"The Czech Republic has committed to meeting increasing electricity demands while reducing carbon emissions and reliance on coal and other fossil fuels," said Ahmet Tokpinar, general manager of Bechtel's Nuclear Power business line. "The time is now to begin engagement with potential suppliers in the Czech Republic and we look forward to building lasting partnerships."

In November, a Westinghouse-Bechtel team submitted a proposal to construct one Westinghouse AP1000 unit, the world's most advanced, proven nuclear reactor in operation, at the Dukovany nuclear site, with the option to add two units to the Temelin site.

Joining Westinghouse and Bechtel at the supplier forum was newly appointed U.S. Ambassador to the Czech Republic Bijan Sabet. Welcoming the supplier representatives Ambassador Sabet said: "Westinghouse and Bechtel have assured me they are committed to the Czech Republic. They have been working together for over 70 years to facilitate the successful delivery of nuclear power assets in the fight to provide a clean and resilient energy infrastructure."

"Czech industry has a vital role to play in the deployment of nuclear technology here," said Petr Brzezina, Westinghouse President for the Czech Republic. "I would like to thank the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Czech Republic, Czech Power Industry Association and TUV Nord for their partnership on this Symposium, emphasizing the importance of this project for the future of Czech suppliers."

Bechtel and Westinghouse bring hands-on expertise to nuclear construction, and a long-lasting partnership. Bechtel has built or serviced more than 80 reactors in the U.S. and 150 worldwide in all major designs. Bechtel is currently completing construction of the only nuclear power plant expansion underway in the United States, at Plant Vogtle in the state of Georgia. That two-unit expansion also employs Westinghouse AP1000 reactors.

About Bechtel

Bechtel is a trusted engineering, construction and project management partner to industry and government. Differentiated by the quality of our people and our relentless drive to deliver the most successful outcomes, we align our capabilities to our customers' objectives to create a lasting positive impact. Since 1898, we have helped customers complete more than 25,000 projects in 160 countries on all seven continents that have created jobs, grown economies, improved the resiliency of the world's infrastructure, increased access to energy, resources, and vital services, and made the world a safer, cleaner place.

Bechtel serves the Energy; Infrastructure; Manufacturing & Technology; Mining & Metals; and Nuclear, Security & Environmental markets. Our services span from initial planning and investment, through start-up and operations. www.bechtel.com

Contact:
Fred deSousa
tfdesous@bechtel.com
P: 1-703-429-6435
C: 1-571-364-5733

bechtel.com. (PRNewsFoto/Bechtel)
bechtel.com. (PRNewsFoto/Bechtel)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bechtel-westinghouse-hold-forum-for-czech-republic-suppliers-301761036.html

SOURCE Bechtel

Recommended Stories

  • Uranium Is Back in Demand. Russia and Climate Change Are Why.

    Renewed interest in nuclear power and a shift away from Russian suppliers is likely to put further upward pressure on uranium prices, products, and services. Here’s how to invest.

  • Israel’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters Equation

    (Bloomberg) -- Iran is seeking sophisticated new air-defense systems from Russia that Israeli officials believe will narrow the window for a potential strike on Tehran’s nuclear program, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.How to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayWorld’s Rich Take Advantage as $1 Trillion Property Market CratersIsrael’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters E

  • Russian envoy says nuclear powers may clash over Ukraine

    A senior Russian diplomat warned Thursday that increasing Western support for Ukraine could trigger an open conflict between nuclear powers. Speaking at the U.N. conference on disarmament, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov denounced the U.S. and its allies for openly declaring the goal of defeating Russia in a “hybrid” war, arguing that it violates their obligations under international agreements and is fraught with the war in Ukraine spilling out of control. Ryabkov warned that “the U.S. and NATO policy of fueling the conflict in Ukraine” and their ”increasing involvement in the military confrontation is fraught with a direct military clash of nuclear powers with catastrophic consequences."

  • Dow and X-energy to build U.S. Gulf Coast nuclear demonstration plant

    Dow Inc and private company X-energy said on Wednesday they have agreed to develop and demonstrate the first grid-scale next-generation nuclear reactor for an industrial site in North America. The X-energy Xe-100 plant featuring four high-temperature, gas-cooled reactors is set to be built at one of Dow's sites on the U.S. Gulf Coast. Nuclear reactor developers want to build a new generation of atomic plants that are smaller than today's, but if successful, could be used in a wide variety of settings from industrial plants to rural towns to help transition off fossil fuels that emit large amounts of greenhouse gases.

  • Tesla Investor Day: No gen-3 vehicle announcement, next gigafactory coming to Mexico

    Tesla shares trading lower following its Investor Day, with the main disappointment being the automaker did not reveal its next generation 3 car design, though it did reveal that two upcoming models will be joining the Tesla product portfolio.

  • Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 10% and 10.54%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Cano Health, Inc. (CANO) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

    Cano Health, Inc. (CANO) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 280% and 3.83%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Will Bitcoin mint more millionaires or is this just a 'dead cat bounce'? Here are Warren Buffett's 3 reasons for why he believes crypto 'will come to a very bad ending'

    The Oracle of Omaha never saw a future in cryptocurrency.

  • Plug Power (PLUG) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

    The headline numbers for Plug Power (PLUG) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended December 2022, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

  • Pennsylvania Farmer Behind $5 Trillion Trend Speaks Out: I Created A Monster

    Add up the market valuation of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), all the cryptos in the world and entrepreneur Jeff Bezos’s fortune, and you get to over $3 trillion. But one 80-year-old man has created something bigger than all three of these combined. These days, he shuns the spotlight and lives on a modest farm in rural Pennsylvania. You would never guess the farm’s owner set in motion a $5 trillion force that grows each fortnight. It’s a comfortable enough retirement, but Ted Benna has some regrets.

  • Okta Soars on Earnings: How to Trade the Shares

    Okta Inc. reported fourth-quarter results that beat estimates here on Thursday morning and its share price is surging higher. Let's check the charts and indicators of the cloud security company to see how to play Okta's stock. In this daily bar chart of OKTA, below, I can imagine a positive picture as prices appear poised to open above the bottoming 200-day moving average line.

  • Wall Street's Most Important Number Hit 4% Wednesday - And That's Bad News For Stocks

    The market's most important data point just hit a level last seen in November. That's bad news for stocks.

  • Silvergate Stock Dives 40%. The Bank Faces a Financial Crisis.

    The company said losses from selling securities may make it “less than well-capitalized” and it is evaluating its ability to continue as a going concern.

  • Tesla Stock Could Take a Big Hit After Investor Day

    Tesla shareholders often react to the news that CEO Elon Musk reveals at its quarterly or annual meetings. The electric vehicle manufacturer's shares often decline after its meetings and today's 2023 investor meeting may yield the same result. Shares of Tesla are down by 1.4% today, but rose by 11.8% during the past month.

  • Ask an Advisor: Should I Pay off My Mortgage or Invest in CDs? I Refinanced My Mortgage at 2.375%, But I Can Get a CD at 4%. Plus, I Want to Retire in 7 Years.

    I've been debating whether to pay off my mortgage. I've refinanced at 2.375% and can get a certificate of deposit (CD) for a year at 4%. I was adding to my mortgage payment by about $1,000 a month to pay … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: Should I Pay off My Mortgage or Invest in CDs? I Refinanced My Mortgage at 2.375%, But I Can Get a CD at 4%. Plus, I Want to Retire in 7 Years. appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 180% and 1.04%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Activision Blizzard, Take-Two Interactive Software and JAKKS Pacific

    Activision Blizzard, Take-Two Interactive Software and JAKKS Pacific have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Good News: You Can Now Get an Easy 5% Return on Your Cash With No Risk

    As inflation and interest rates have increased, the rates paid on cash deposits have barely budged – until now. With inflation averaging more than 8% for 2022, the Federal Reserve increased interest rates several times, hiking the benchmark federal funds rate … Continue reading → The post You Can Now Get an Easy 5% Return on Your Cash With No Risk appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Here's How I'm Playing the Copper Rally

    China consumes more copper than any country on earth, and demand for the red metal rises as its economy improves.

  • Reata (RETA) Stock Jumps as FDA Approves Rare Disease Drug

    Skyclarys is the first drug to be approved specifically for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and is also Reata Pharmaceuticals' (RETA) first commercial product