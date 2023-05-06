Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Is Increasing Its Dividend To €0.65

Bechtle AG's (ETR:BC8) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to €0.65 on 31st of May. This takes the annual payment to 1.5% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

Check out our latest analysis for Bechtle

Bechtle's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Before making this announcement, Bechtle was paying a whopping 234% as a dividend, but this only made up 33% of its overall earnings. A cash payout ratio this high could put the dividend under pressure and force the company to reduce it in the future if it were to run into tough times.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 25.1% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 30%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Bechtle Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The annual payment during the last 10 years was €0.167 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was €0.65. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 15% over that duration. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. It's encouraging to see that Bechtle has been growing its earnings per share at 17% a year over the past five years. Bechtle definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

In Summary

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Bechtle will make a great income stock. While Bechtle is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Story continues

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Bechtle that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here