Beckett and PWCC Marketplace Partner for Streamlined Grading Service

DALLAS, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beckett and PWCC Marketplace have launched a streamlined grading service, which gives card owners the ability to quickly move raw cards through the Beckett grading process and straight to auction on PWCC. The service includes PWCC-managed submissions and shipping, a 10-day grading turnaround estimate, the elimination of value-based grading tiers and paperwork, no up-front fees, and Beckett's subgrade service on all cards and autograph grading on autographed cards.

"Our goal with this partnership is to provide liquidity for all," said Jesse Craig, Director of Business Development at PWCC Marketplace. "Giving owners of raw cards options for fast, high-quality, and easy-to-use grading services from an industry renowned brand like Beckett is a key step in creating that liquidity and improving the diversity of cards available in the marketplace. We're very excited to be adding Beckett grading to our list of services for clients."

"We're thrilled to be partnering with PWCC to marry our best-in-class grading with their Marketplace," said Kunal Chopra, CEO of Beckett. "It's a natural partnership, and it's also part of our effort to be a one-stop platform for the collectibles industry as a whole."

The strategic partnership between PWCC Marketplace - the leader in the trading card investment market - and Beckett - the most trusted name in the collectibles industry - provides expedient turnaround times and from Beckett's expert graders who deliver the industry's only detailed sub-grade information. The new offering is live now at https://members.pwccmarketplace.com/submissions/create.

Media contacts:

Erik Hidle, PWCC / erik.hidle@pwccmarketplace.com

Beckett PR / media@beckett.com

About PWCC:

PWCC, a global leader in trading cards and related collectibles, provides daily access to auctions and fixed price marketplaces. Using innovative bidding technology, third-party auction security, high-resolution images, and a sales history tool, PWCC empowers clients to make informed investment decisions.

About Beckett Collectibles

The mission of Beckett Collectibles is to provide the most amazing products and services on the planet for collectors. The iconic brand was founded in 1979 by Dr. James Beckett as a pricing guide for classic American sports cards. The company has since expanded into several other collectible categories with its signature price guidance, grading services, and print and digital tools for enthusiasts and professionals in the hobby.

