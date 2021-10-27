U.S. markets closed

Beck's Expands West, Nebraska Marks 15 States

·3 min read

Brings a Culture Rooted in Family Heritage and Independence to Nebraska Farmers

ATLANTA, Ind., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beck's, the largest family-owned, retail seed company and the third-largest seed brand in the United States, announces a territory expansion into the state of Nebraska. This expansion adds more than 15 million acres of corn and soybeans to Beck's marketing area, bringing their total reach to 75 percent of the corn and soybean farmers in the U.S. The continued growth will provide Nebraska farmers access to the world's most diverse genetics and traits and a culture founded in faith and dedication to helping farmers succeed.

(PRNewsfoto/Becks Hybrids)
(PRNewsfoto/Becks Hybrids)

"We're so excited to plant roots in the Cornhusker state," said Scott Beck, president of Beck's. "When we move into new territories, we want to have the right people in place, quality products, and innovative technologies to serve farmers at a local level. Since our beginning, we've put a strong emphasis on doing the right thing for farmers. It's a one-on-one, personal relationship that still stands at the center of everything we do."

Founded in 1937, Beck's is in its fifth generation of family members who work in the business. Beck's has experienced significant growth with new sales territories, new facility locations, and new employees. Beck's recently purchased a seed distribution and processing facility in Coon Rapids, Iowa to support Nebraska farmers. In addition, Beck's will utilize facilities in Beaman, Colfax, and Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, to support seed distribution and customer service.

Jon Abrahamson, a fifth-generation farmer of Axtell, Neb., said "Beck's has maintained their independence as a family-owned seed company, and their motto, Farmer's At Heart, holds true in their commitment to helping farmers succeed. Beck's will give Nebraska farmers the diversity in products that no other company can provide."

Beck's stands equipped with the necessary infrastructure and welcomes three industry veterans from Nebraska to support this measure. Mark Pieper of Lincoln joins Beck's as a regional business manager, while Mark Dickey of Grand Island, and Tony Babe, of Gretna will serve as area team leaders for the new territory. As Beck's grows, they are committed to adding more employees and farmer-dealers to provide Nebraska farmers with exceptional localized service.

Beck's plans to introduce Practical Farm Research (PFR)® to Nebraska farmers through its extensive network of PFR sites. PFR helps farmers find new ways to manage their farms better and increase their return on investment. Along with current testing, Beck's proprietary Genetic Choice Trials program is product-focused research that provides farmers with a peek behind the genetic germplasm curtain. Nebraska farmers will be able to see how Beck's products are tailored to perform in local growing conditions.

For more information about Beck's products, services, and dealer network, visit www.beckshybrids.com or call 800.937.2325. To contact Mark Pieper, call 402.641.4056. To contact Mark Dickey, call 308.380.8590. To contact Tony Babe, call 402.880.2861.

About Beck's
Beck's- Farmers At Heart® - revolutionized the customer seed buying experience by remaining true to a foundation built on faith, family, and farming. Founded in 1937, Beck's appreciates the farmers who have helped them become the largest family-owned retail seed company and the third-largest seed brand in the United States. The Beck family is now in its fifth generation of family members who work in the business to honor God and help farmers succeed. The Beck family and team of employees help farmers achieve success from generation to generation through authentic customer experiences, product diversity, seed quality, and performance. With a home office located in Atlanta, Ind., Beck's serves farmers throughout the Midwest and Mid-South. For more information about Beck's, visit http://www.beckshybrids.com/. Follow Beck's on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/becks-expands-west-nebraska-marks-15-states-301410389.html

SOURCE Becks Hybrids

