Becky Walker Appointed SVP/Director of Minnesota Branches in East Region at TruStone Financial

Becky Walker, Senior Vice President and Director of Minnesota Branches, East Region, at TruStone Financial.

PLYMOUTH, Minn., June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are excited to announce that effective June 13, Becky Walker assumed the role of SVP/Director of Minnesota branches for the newly created East Region. The East Region will consist of the following TruStone branches: Bloomington, Fridley, Highland, Minneapolis (27th Ave S.), Minneapolis (Lyn-Lake), Minneapolis (Northeast), Oakdale and Roseville.



Becky has more than 23 years of experience in the banking and credit union industry, and has been working with the TruStone Financial Roseville branch since 2011. Becky is also an active volunteer and motivational speaker in the community.

“Becky has done a great job for us as a leader at our Roseville branch and in the community. We look forward to leveraging her extensive knowledge of leadership and membership experience in her new role,” says Steve Steen, Chief Retail Officer at TruStone Financial.

About TruStone Financial

TruStone Financial is a full-service credit union that has worked to improve the financial well-being of its neighbors since 1939. It has 22 branches across Minnesota and Wisconsin and is Minnesota’s second largest credit union, with over 200,000 members and assets greater than $4 billion, as of May 31, 2022. To learn more, visit TruStone.org.

