U.S. markets close in 1 hour 43 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,397.42
    -2.34 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,780.46
    +25.52 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,604.43
    -49.59 (-0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,238.93
    -11.17 (-0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.38
    +1.08 (+1.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.20
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    22.75
    +0.10 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1577
    +0.0019 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5940
    +0.0230 (+1.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3623
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.1620
    +0.5460 (+0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,493.85
    +431.98 (+0.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,321.43
    +15.83 (+1.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.55
    +17.51 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,048.94
    +370.73 (+1.34%)
     

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. Announces Consideration For The Cash Tender Offer And Consent Solicitation Of Its 3.750% Senior Notes Due 2025 Carried Out By Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

·7 min read

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (the "Issuer") announced today the consideration for the previously announced offer to purchase for cash (the "Offer") any and all of its outstanding 3.750% Senior Notes due 2025 (the "Old Notes") and the related solicitation of consents (the "Consents") from the holders of Old Notes to certain amendments to the indenture governing the Old Notes (the "Consent Solicitation") carried out by Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC (the "Offeror" or "Morgan Stanley"). The Offer and the Consent Solicitation are being made on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement dated September 27, 2021 (the "Offer to Purchase").

The following table sets forth the consideration payable for Old Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) on or prior to 5:00 p.m. New York City time today, October 8, 2021 (the "Consent Payment and Withdrawal Deadline"), and accepted for purchase by the Offeror in the Offer (the "Total Consideration").

The Total Consideration is calculated on the basis of the bid-side price of the 0.375% U.S. Treasury Note due April 30, 2025 (the "Reference Security") at 11:00 a.m. (New York City time) today, October 8, 2021. The Total Consideration includes a consent payment of $50.00 per $1,000 principal amount of Old Notes. Holders who validly tender (and do not validly withdraw) their Old Notes after the Consent Payment and Withdrawal Deadline and on or prior to 11:59 p.m. New York City time, on October 25, 2021, will be eligible to receive the Total Consideration minus $50.00 per $1,000 principal amount of Old Notes.

Old Notes

CUSIP Nos./ISINs

Principal
Amount
Outstanding

Reference Security

Relevant
Bloomberg
Page

Fixed
Spread

Total
Consideration per
$1,000 principal
amount of Old Notes

3.750% Senior Notes due 2025

Rule 144A CUSIP No.: 47215T AA6

Reg S CUSIP No.: P59705AA4

Rule 144A ISIN: US47215TAA60

Reg S ISIN: USP59705AA47

$500,000,000

0.375% U.S. Treasury Note due April 30, 2025

FIT5

25 bps

$1,096.96

Copies of the Offer to Purchase are available to holders of Old Notes from the Information Agent at +1 (800) 884-5101.

Morgan Stanley, Citigroup Global Markets Inc. ("Citigroup") and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC ("Goldman Sachs") have been engaged to act as dealer managers in connection with the Offer. Questions regarding the Offer may be directed to Morgan Stanley at +1 (212) 761-1057 (collect) or +1 (800) 624-1808 (U.S. toll free); Citigroup at +1 (212) 723-6106 (collect) or +1 (800) 558-3745 (U.S. toll free); or Goldman Sachs at +1 (212) 357-1452 (collect) or +1 (800) 828-3182 (U.S. toll free).

Each of the Offeror and the Issuer, as the case may be, reserves the right, in its sole discretion, not to accept any tenders of Old Notes for any reason. The Offer is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, as described in the Offer to Purchase. Morgan Stanley reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to waive any and all conditions of the Offer, at or prior to the Offer Expiration Time (as defined in the Offer to Purchase). Morgan Stanley reserves the right to terminate, withdraw or amend the Offer and the Consent Solicitation at any time and from time to time as set forth in the Offer to Purchase.

The Offer is being made in connection with a substantially concurrent offering of senior notes (the "New Notes") by the Issuer to be sold in an offering exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell any securities (including the New Notes offered by the Issuer pursuant to any substantially concurrent offering), nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

The Issuer is not making the Offer. The Issuer has consented to the Offeror making the Offer described in the Offer to Purchase. The Offer is made only by and pursuant to the Offer to Purchase. Neither Morgan Stanley nor the Issuer makes any recommendations as to whether holders should tender their Old Notes pursuant to the Offer.

It is intended that the Old Notes purchased by the Offeror pursuant to the Offer at the Initial Settlement Date (as defined in the Offer to Purchase) will be exchanged by the Offeror to the Issuer for a decrease in the proceeds payable by the Offeror and the other initial purchasers in respect of the New Notes. It is intended that the Old Notes purchased by the Offeror pursuant to the Offer at the Final Settlement Date (as defined in the Offer to Purchase) will be exchanged by the Offeror for cash to be paid by the Issuer.

The Offeror and the Issuer or any of its affiliates expressly reserve the absolute right, in each of their sole discretion, at any time and from time to time, to purchase or offer to purchase any Old Notes, through open market or privately negotiated transactions, tender offers, exchange offers, optional redemption transactions or otherwise, in each case upon terms and conditions and at such prices as we may determine, which may or may not differ materially from the terms of the Offer and could be for cash or other consideration.

For further information, please contact:

BECLE, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Guillermo Gonzalez Camarena No. 800-4
Alvaro Obregon, Santa Fe, 01210
Mexico City, Mexico
+ 52 55 5258 7000
ir@cuervo.com.mx

Legal Notice

This announcement is not an offer to purchase, a solicitation of an offer to purchase or deliver Consents, a solicitation of Old Notes or a solicitation to deliver Consents, or an offer or solicitation to sell any securities. The Offer is not being made to, nor will the Offeror accept tenders of Old Notes from holders in any jurisdiction in which the Offer would not be in compliance with the securities or blue sky laws of such jurisdiction.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the terms of the Offer. These statements are merely estimates and as such are based exclusively on management's expectations for the Issuer, the business of the Issuer and the proposed transactions discussed herein. These forward-looking statements depend materially on changes in market conditions, government regulations, pressures from competitors and the performance of the industry and macro-economic factors, among other factors, many of which are outside the Issuer's control or ability to predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Each of the Issuer and the Offeror disclaims any obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release must be read in conjunction with the Offer to Purchase. This announcement and the Offer to Purchase contain important information which must be read carefully before any decision is made with respect to the Offer. If any holder of Old Notes is in any doubt as to the action it should take, it is recommended to seek its own legal, tax, accounting and financial advice, including as to any tax consequences, immediately from its stockbroker, bank manager, attorney, accountant or other independent financial or legal adviser. Any individual or company whose Old Notes are held on its behalf by a broker, dealer, bank, custodian, trust company or other nominee or intermediary must contact such entity if it wishes to participate in the Offer. None of the Issuer, Morgan Stanley, the dealer managers, the Tender Agent and Information Agent (as defined in the Offer to Purchase) and any person who controls, or is a director, officer, employee or agent of such persons, or any affiliate of such persons, makes any recommendation as to whether holders of Old Notes should participate in the Offer.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/becle-sab-de-cv-announces-consideration-for-the-cash-tender-offer-and-consent-solicitation-of-its-3-750-senior-notes-due-2025-carried-out-by-morgan-stanley--co-llc-301396313.html

SOURCE Becle, S.A.B. de C.V.

Recommended Stories

  • 5 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist for the Fourth Quarter

    If you've ever wondered why Wall Street and retail investors pay such close attention to billionaire Warren Buffett, it's because he has an impeccable moneymaking track record. Since taking over as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha has overseen the creation of nearly $600 billion in market value for shareholders, and delivered an average annual return of 20% for the company's Class A shares. Riding Buffett's coattails has long been a profitable venture.

  • PagSeguro Digital Ltd.'s (NYSE:PAGS) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

    With its stock down 23% over the past month, it is easy to disregard PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS). However, stock...

  • 3 Red-Hot Stocks That Could Continue to Beat the Market

    The three major U.S. indexes were down for the month, and many growth stocks experienced even sharper declines. Despite the market's slide, these three growth stocks are up over the past month and have the fundamentals that could propel them to outperform moving forward. Asana (NYSE: ASAN) is a web and mobile application that helps organizations organize and manage the efforts of their employees.

  • FDA Holds Allogene’s AlloCAR T Clinical Trials; Shares Crash 33%

    Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLO) plunged 32.73% in the extended trading session on Thursday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) ordered to hold the clinical-stage biotechnology company’s AlloCAR T clinical trials. Notably, the company develops allogeneic CAR T (AlloCAR T) therapies for cancer. The U.S. regulator’s decision followed a report of a chromosomal abnormality in ALLO-501A CAR T cells in a patient, who was treated in the ALPHA2 study. The abnormality was detect

  • TSMC reports record sales, Sundial acquiring Alcanna, JPM upgrades Oatly stock

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the morning top stock movers, including TSM & OTLY.&nbsp;

  • 10 Boring Stocks That Make Money

    In this article, we discuss the 10 boring stocks that make money. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Boring Stocks That Make Money. Amid the rise of retail investors, cryptocurrency and online trading forums, value stocks with little charm or fame often get no spotlight. Retail […]

  • AT&T Stock Has Been Dead Money. Why It Might Have Finally Fallen Enough.

    The stock has gotten undeniably cheap since the telecom giant announced a major overhaul of its businesses, prompting an upgrade from MoffettNathanson.

  • 10 Best Big Pharma Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best big pharma stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Big Pharma Stocks to Buy Now. On September 9, the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) unveiled a comprehensive plan to reduce drug […]

  • Why Allogene Therapeutics Stock Is Getting Hammered Today

    Shares of the off-the-shelf cell therapy company Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALLO) are ending the week on a sour note. Allogene's shares are plunging today after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration placed a hold on the company's AlloCAR T clinical trials. Allogene reportedly notified the FDA of the potential safety signal after a bone marrow biopsy, performed to assess low blood counts in the patient, revealed the chromosomal abnormality.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With 10% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to own find great dividend stocks? Of course you would! Using the TipRanks databas

  • Looking for a Double on Cleveland-Cliffs

    The shares tested the rising 200-day line at the end of September and earlier this month so traders got the opportunity to buy CLF. In the daily bar chart of CLF, below, we can see that the shares followed our September "script" and tested the rising 200-day moving average line. Prices are turning upwards again and we could soon see a test of the 50-day average line.

  • 1 Unstoppable Stock to Buy Before Dogecoin

    Square has a booming cryptocurrency segment, which makes it a great alternative for wavering Dogecoin bulls.

  • Why shares of these two old automakers are on fire

    The trade over the past month has been to bet on two of the oldest automakers in the game. Here's why.

  • Market Sell-Off: 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy at a Discount

    Market jitters present a potential opportunity to get in on high-growth stocks like Facebook and Nvidia.

  • Why Ford Stock Popped Today

    General Motors (NYSE: GM) got a lot of press for its investor day yesterday, but it is Ford's (NYSE: F) stock that is leading the way today, climbing as much as 5.9%. Yesterday, CNBC reported that GM told investors it was heading full bore into the world of electric vehicles, and with a recurring revenue strategy, it expects it to double annual sales by 2030. Ford announced last week that it is investing more than $11 billion to build an EV and battery manufacturing "mega campus" in Tennessee, as well as two other battery plants in Kentucky, along with Korean partner SK Innovation.

  • Why Did Sonos Stock Drop 18.5% in September?

    The management team has made it no secret that the consumer audio company is impacted by supply chain disruptions, and the global semiconductor shortage is like playing a role here as well. It's no surprise that investors are getting antsy.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Increase Your Monthly Income

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks to increase your monthly income. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks to Increase Your Monthly Income. End-of-the-month expenses are something everyone dreads. Being able to make good on your rental […]

  • Dow Jones Surges As Schumer Takes Debt Deal; Tesla Stock Gains, Elon Musk Reveals HQ Move

    The Dow Jones surged after Chuck Schumer struck a debt ceiling deal. Tesla stock rose before Elon Musk revealed the firm is moving its HQ.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy in October

    It's easy to become distracted by the noise surrounding Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) right now. Others are concerned about the possibility that Intel will recapture market share from Nvidia in the gaming market. Nvidia's long-term growth prospects remain outstanding.

  • 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows

    They may not be growth machines, but these stocks can generate a whole lot of dividend income for you.