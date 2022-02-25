U.S. markets close in 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,380.18
    +91.48 (+2.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,030.25
    +806.42 (+2.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,678.96
    +205.38 (+1.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,033.63
    +37.62 (+1.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.33
    -0.48 (-0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,893.40
    -32.90 (-1.71%)
     

  • Silver

    24.28
    -0.43 (-1.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1273
    +0.0068 (+0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9860
    +0.0170 (+0.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3412
    +0.0034 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5330
    +0.0560 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,037.78
    +674.81 (+1.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    891.47
    +23.36 (+2.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.46
    +282.08 (+3.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,476.50
    +505.68 (+1.95%)
     

Become the Elden Lord with G FUEL Crimson Tears, Inspired by "ELDEN RING"

·4 min read

Pre-Order G FUEL Crimson Tears Now at G FUEL.com!

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of FromSoftware and BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.'s new action RPG ELDEN RING, G FUEL – The Official Energy Drink of Esports® – today announced that its new flavor, G FUEL Crimson Tears, is available for pre-order in limited-edition Collector's Boxes and Energy Tubs at GFUEL.com for fans in North America.

G FUEL Crimson Tears, inspired by &quot;Elden Ring,&quot; is now available for pre-order at G FUEL.com for fans in North America.
G FUEL Crimson Tears, inspired by "Elden Ring," is now available for pre-order at G FUEL.com for fans in North America.

ELDEN RING is a new fantasy world created by Hidetaka Miyazaki, creator of the popular Dark Souls series, and George R. R. Martin, author of the New York Times best-selling fantasy series A Song of Ice and Fire. The game takes place in the Lands Between, once graced by the powerful Elden Ring. The realm is now ruled over by nefarious demigods who have taken possession of the broken pieces of the Ring, and it's up to the player – a Tarnished – to restore the Elden Ring and become the Elden Lord! Fans in the United States and Canada can be aided in this challenging quest by stocking plenty of G FUEL Crimson Tears in their inventory!

G FUEL Crimson Tears is sugar-free and loaded with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. Each serving has only 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine along with proprietary energy and focus-enhancing complexes. Crimson Tears is the third flavor that G FUEL and BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. have co-developed and launched, with the first being the Code Vein-inspired Type-O and the second being Scarlet Nexus-inspired Brain Drive.

G FUEL Crimson Tears is named after a consumable item in ELDEN RING that grants the user HP recovery. G FUEL Crimson Tears will give you the energy recovery you need with the sweet, candy-like taste of Prickly Pear.

"Knowing the arduous adventure that everyone will be embarking upon in ELDEN RING, players will definitely want to be G FUELed up in preparation to take on all foes and ultimately become the Elden Lord," said Adrian Chen, Senior Brand Manager at BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. "We can't wait for players to finally experience and enjoy ELDEN RING accompanied by a tub of G FUEL Crimson Tears."

"We're very excited to be a part of the ELDEN RING journey and to unleash another G FUEL flavor developed in partnership with BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.," said G FUEL Founder and CEO, Cliff Morgan. "We can't wait to see our fans fueling their adventure in The Lands Between with Crimson Tears."

G FUEL Crimson Tears is now available for pre-order in Collector's Boxes and 40-serving tubs while supplies last and will start shipping to customers in North America (U.S. and Canada) in March. Pre-order now at GFUEL.com, because you are going to need all the help you can get to recover the shards of the Elden Ring!

About G FUEL
As The Official Energy Drink of Esports®, G FUEL provides gamers with a more performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered Energy Formula, ready-to-drink cans, powdered Hydration Formula, edible Energy Crystals, and Sparkling Hydration, G FUEL has firmly established itself as the market leader in the gamer energy drink industry.

With over 316,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a newly forged nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 1 billion followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners who include the likes of Logic, FaZe Clan, NoisyButters, NICKMERCS, Luminosity Gaming, PewDiePie, Summit1G, xQc, KSI, Roman Atwood, Ghost Gaming, Activision, SEGA of America, Capcom®, Bethesda Game Studios, Warner Bros., Disney, Lucasfilm, The Tetris Company, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc., RESPAWN Products, SteelSeries, and Digital Storm.

Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.

Press Contact:
media@gfuel.com

Distribution and Wholesale Contact:
dluks@gfuel.com

About BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc.
BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc., part of the BANDAI NAMCO Group, is a leading global publisher and developer of interactive entertainment for all major video game consoles, iOS, Android, and online platforms. The company is known for creating and publishing many of the industry's top video game franchises including PAC-MAN®, GALAGA®, TEKKEN®, SOULCALIBUR®, and ACE COMBAT®. BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. is the premier publisher in the Western hemisphere for anime-based video games including NARUTO SHIPPUDEN™, DRAGON BALL Z®, and ONE PIECE®. More information about the company and its products can be found at http://www.bandainamcoent.com or https://www.facebook.com/BandaiNamcoUS/.

G Fuel is The Official Energy Drink of Esports&#xae; (PRNewsfoto/G Fuel)
G Fuel is The Official Energy Drink of Esports® (PRNewsfoto/G Fuel)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/become-the-elden-lord-with-g-fuel-crimson-tears-inspired-by-elden-ring-301490576.html

SOURCE G FUEL

Recommended Stories

  • Activision Blizzard Is Being Sued by Shareholders Over Microsoft Sale. Here's Why it Matters.

    Once one of the game industry's most beloved publishers, Activision Blizzard has fallen from grace in a major way over the last year--and it just keeps on tumbling. The first was filed in California on Thursday by shareholder Kyle Watson in reaction to its upcoming sale to Microsoft and a second was filed (uploaded by Polygon) by shareholder Shiva Stein on Feb. 25. What Are the Activision Blizzard Lawsuits About?

  • A Pokémon Presents livestream will take place on February 27th

    You can watch the 14-minute presentation at 9AM ET.

  • Activision Gives Microsoft Costly New Ammunition

    Activision Blizzard had really better hope the Microsoft deal pulls through. In the month since the two companies announced their agreement to merge, Activision’s situation has deteriorated further. Activision hasn’t yet confirmed that decision, though the company said it still planned “an exciting slate of premium and free-to-play Call of Duty experiences” this year and next.

  • Should You Buy Activision Blizzard Before Microsoft Does?

    On Jan. 18, news broke that Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) had agreed to acquire video game developer Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) in a cash deal valued at $68.7 billion. With Activision now trading around $80 a share, there's a gap between where the stock is and Microsoft's agreed price to buy it. Microsoft has agreed to pay $95 per share for Activision once the deal closes, so why isn't the stock at that price?

  • Activision plans to delay a new ‘Call of Duty’ release for the first time in nearly two decades

    Activision is delaying the release of a new version of Call of Duty planned for next year, Bloomberg reported yesterday (Feb. 22). The company typically releases a new version of the popular gaming franchise each year; this would be the first time since 2005 Activision hasn’t done so. Activision shares declined as much as 1.4% on news of the delay, which could slash revenue from one of the company’s most lucrative franchises, and comes as Microsoft prepares to take over the video game maker in a $69 billion deal.

  • Elden Ring Isn’t Running So Great On PC [Update]

    Update, 9:42 a.m. ET 2/25/2022: Publisher Bandai Namco addressed Elden Ring’s PC issues in a blog post this morning, saying a patch will address everything from framerate issues to mouse sensitivity, plus a rare problem wherein “easy anti-cheat” fails to launch. Bandai Namco did not specify a date or timeline for the patch. Original story follows.

  • March's PlayStation Plus Lineup Is Surprisingly Stacked

    While many of you are no doubt champing at the bit for the release of this totally unknown game called Elden Ring that’s coming out this week, PlayStation Plus members who don’t feel the irresistible urge to hurl themselves into the unforgiving gauntlet of a new Soulsborne game have some new games to try out for free, as a treat. That’s right, a new month means a new lineup for PS Plus games, and this time around Sony has announced a pretty impressive lineup. As is tradition, the following games

  • 'Elden Ring' is FromSoftware's most impressive open-world game to date

    Video game company FromSoftware teamed up with "Game of Thrones" writer George R. R. Martin to create "Elden Ring," a work of art with an atmosphere and open world that outpaces anything it has ever released before.

  • 'Call of Duty' is Reportedly Taking a Year Off in 2023

    According to a new Bloomberg report, Activision Blizzard Inc. is delaying the annual release of its...

  • 'The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask' Is Finally Coming to Nintendo Switch

    22 years after The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask was first released on the Nintendo 64, fans are...

  • Bandai Namco To PS5 Elden Ring Players: Don’t Trust Rest Mode ATM

    The moment has come. After years of anticipation, Elden Ring finally leaps from the wispy plane of imagination to the very real plane of today’s gaming consoles and PCs. Like any massive modern game, however, it has some issues. And its publisher has an unusual solution for those playing on PlayStation 5: Don’t make use of the console’s key “rest mode” feature.

  • Play-to-Earn Games Are Missing the Point. Here’s How to Fix Them

    A more sustainable, impactful P2E ecosystem must be free, fair, transparent and purposefully decentralized.

  • The Steam Deck Compatibility Test Vs 810 Steam Games

    Valve just released a new feature that lets you sign into Steam and check to see how many of the games in your library will run on the new Steam Deck handheld. I’ve ended up with a lot of games over my time in this job, from all kinds of genres and eras, so figured running the test on them might be a useful real-world indication of how things are shaping up ahead of the device’s release.

  • PS Plus free games for March 2022: Team Sonic Racing, Ghostrunner, and more

    One of the many benefits of subscribing to PlayStation Plus is receiving free games each month. Sony made it a priority to stack its selection of monthly freebies with games that people really want to play. In 2021 alone, Sony gave away Control, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Battlefield V, and Star Wars: Squadrons. But can … The post PS Plus free games for March 2022: Team Sonic Racing, Ghostrunner, and more appeared first on BGR.

  • Sony's answer to Game Pass on PlayStation could cost up to $16 a month

    The Xbox Game Pass rival that Sony is cooking up for the PlayStation will have three tiers that cost $10, $13 and $16 a month, according to VentureBeat's GamesBeat.

  • ABG Inks Deal to Co-Own and Manage David Beckham’s Brand

    As part of the deal, ABG will open a European headquarters in London, which will house the David Beckham team.

  • 4 Crypto Tax Myths You Need to Know

    Dan Hannum, Zenledger COO, joins “First Mover” for CoinDesk’s Tax Week programming to discuss misconceptions about taxation of crypto activity. Hannum explains the tax structure for crypto-to-crypto and crypto-to-fiat transactions and examines tax rules for staking, airdrops, and other DeFi activities.

  • Global finance grapples with Ukraine crisis as shares slump

    Financial firms from Frankfurt to Wall Street suffered heavy share price falls on Thursday as they grappled with the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, digested newly-imposed sanctions and rushed to advise clients on how to respond. While many bankers have played down the importance of Russia to their operations, it is the European Union's fifth-largest trading partner, with a 5% share of trade, data shows. U.S. trade with Russia is less than 1% of its total.

  • Bath & Body Works reports a record 2021

    Bath & Body Works Inc. has no issue standing on its own. The Columbus-based retailer ended its 2021 with $3.02 billion in sales in its fourth quarter, an increase of 11% over fourth quarter 2020, and wrapped the year with $7.88 billion in sales, a 22% increase from 2020. CEO Andrew Meslow, on a Thursday morning call with stock analysts, called it a historic year for the company.

  • NetApp stock falls as earnings forecast comes in under Street view

    NetApp Inc. shares dropped in the extended session Wednesday after the cloud-based data-services company’s fourth-quarter earnings forecast fell short of Wall Street expectations. NetApp (NTAP) shares fell as much as 6% after hours, following a 2.3% decline in the regular session to close at $84.09.