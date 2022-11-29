U.S. markets close in 1 hour 39 minutes

Become a “Knight of AI” by Joining Rackspace Technology at AWS re:Invent

·1 min read
Visit the Onica by Rackspace Technology re:Invent booth 244 for “Knights of AI” hands-on, interactive computer vision demonstration

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT)— a leading end-to-end, multicloud technology solutions company, today announced the “Knights of AI” in the Onica by Rackspace Technology booth 244 at re:Invent. “Knights of AI” is a hands-on, interactive computer vision demonstration that was created by the Rackspace Technology data science and cloud-native teams and showcases how serverless and AI/ML technologies combine to create an A(I)dventurous experience.

Rackspace Technology is celebrating 11 years of sponsoring re:Invent as an AWS Premier Consulting Partner and Platinum Sponsor of AWS re:Invent 2022. In addition to “Knights of AI”, Onica by Rackspace Technology has exciting activities planned to include GameDay, breakout sessions, theater presentations, and networking events at booth 244 at The Expo at The Venetian in Las Vegas, NV, through December 1.

Follow us on LinkedIn for re:Invent insights and highlights of the AWS announcements, keynotes, and launches coming out of re:Invent this year.

To watch the “Knights of AI” video click here. For conference info, event registration, and a complete list of featured customers click here.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multi-cloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact
Natalie Silva
publicrelations@rackspace.com


