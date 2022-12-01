U.S. markets close in 3 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,071.84
    -8.27 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,336.59
    -253.18 (-0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,459.98
    -8.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,881.32
    -5.25 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.33
    +1.78 (+2.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.30
    +56.40 (+3.20%)
     

  • Silver

    22.83
    +1.05 (+4.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0508
    +0.0100 (+0.96%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5490
    -0.1540 (-4.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2256
    +0.0194 (+1.61%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.4150
    -2.6650 (-1.93%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,981.16
    +191.09 (+1.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    402.44
    -3.71 (-0.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,558.49
    -14.56 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,226.08
    +257.09 (+0.92%)
     

Become a Leader in Water Stewardship With Our 8-Step Cycle

Antea Group
·10 min read

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2022 / Due to climate change, future water-related challenges are nearly inevitable. The United Nations University has published an estimate that by 2030, there will be a 40% gap between water demand and availability. That means almost half of our collective water needs will not be met.

Antea Group, Thursday, December 1, 2022, Press release picture
Antea Group, Thursday, December 1, 2022, Press release picture

Simultaneously, the CDP has estimated that the cost of inaction on water risks is up to 5 times the cost of action. Water risks can create water crises that could pose one of the greatest global risks to life on earth. This raises questions for businesses - how will these emerging crises affect the industries you operate in? Will the necessary water conservation measures be voluntary or mandatory? Which key growth markets will be impacted the most? Will businesses feel regulatory pressure? Cost increases? Water supply disruptions? All the above?

Even if we don't consider the risk multipliers from climate change, is it possible that water will NOT be an issue? Some of these answers remain to be seen. However, preparing for water-related challenges is something that every business should start doing.

8-Step Water Leadership Cycle

Antea Group's comprehensive 8-step process can help guide you through some of the necessary steps a business should take in order to understand your water risk, maximize opportunities not only within your facility but in the watershed in which you operate, develop a water strategy to include all points along the supply chain, and implement this strategy.

This cycle is designed to be repeatable, with some steps suggested annually while others should occur every three years. It is intended to provide multiple entry points to meet you wherever you are on your water journey. Whether you're just starting out, or have a solid water strategy already developed, the cycle will guide you in your pursuit of water stewardship, efficiently and effectively.

This process was developed in alignment with two leading frameworks in water stewardship, the CEO Water Mandate, and Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS) Standard. Our 8-step cycle aims to support a company seeking to gain leadership in the water stewardship space:

Let's look more closely at each of these 8 steps, so you can see how they may benefit your business.

1. Understand Global Water Risks

The first step in beginning a water stewardship journey is to understand your portfolio-level water risk, and for many companies, this footprint is global.

Through a global water risk assessment, you can identify and evaluate risk in three main categories: physical risks, regulatory risks, and social risks. Physical risk usually gets the most attention, as it covers the quality and quantity of available freshwater resources. However, it is important to look beyond these issues at the potential regulatory constraints as well as the social or reputational risks related to water security your company may face. In some water-stressed areas, these risks might be significant due to high competition for water resources.

When addressing your global water risks, having a local lens and understanding is crucial. With the global network of Inogen Alliance, which Antea Group is a founder of, we can provide multinational organizations with consistent, local coverage in any location.

The water risk assessment process has two main goals - to identify potential key threats (or geographical hot spots) to protect your operations in the short-medium term and to help inform business objectives and decisions in the medium-long term, such as acquisitions or expansions.

2. Evaluate Direct Operations

The next step in the cycle evaluates your direct operations to identify water use within your facility's four walls. Key facilities pinpointed during Step 1 are good candidates for a water efficiency assessment. This process can help companies better understand water usage by process and identify hot spots and heavy water users

Through this process, you are able to capture existing best management practices - things that your facilities are already doing well - and make recommendations for water reduction and reuse opportunities. While the water crisis is a global issue, water should be approached at a hyper-local level - where the water use and the water impact happen. Keep in mind that no two facilities face the same challenges or have the exact same opportunities.

3. Assess Watershed Challenges

Water is connected to many facets of our world and our business, which makes understanding location-specific conditions associated with water increasingly important. In nearly every community, there are Shared Water Challenges that can impact your supply chain, facilities, communities, and markets. As mentioned above, water is uniquely local, and understanding local risks and opportunities is critical to managing short and long-term business objectives.

Once there is an understanding of the facility-specific challenges and opportunities, the cycle steps outside the four walls to understand the shared water challenges at the watershed level. Even the most perfect facility in terms of water efficiency is not risk-free if it is located in a stressed watershed. It would be like a healthy fish in a dry pond. It's important to understand how the facility is affected by the watershed, and how the watershed is, in turn, affected by the facility. The goal of this step is to achieve a holistic understanding of the watershed conditions to begin addressing these shared water challenges by actively participating in community water solutions. Most of the shared water challenges align with UN Sustainable Development Goal 6 (Water and Sanitation for all), but positive watershed outcomes contribute to all 17 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

4. Develop Corporate Water Strategy

By this point in the cycle, you have assessed water at the global, site, and watershed levels. As a result, you have a better understanding of where the water-related risks are, what those risk drivers are, and an idea of what your company can reasonably achieve through internal and external action.

At this point, it's important to coalesce all these findings and consider your company's ambition levels to begin developing a global water strategy and building a water program. This step includes defining a company's mission on water through a publicly facing water goal statement, setting SMART (specific, measurable, achievable, realistic, and timebound) targets towards achieving this goal, and developing a roadmap on how to get there. A successful water program will contribute to your business' resiliency and promote organizational engagement.

5. Drive Collective Action

As we have learned in Step 3, water is the ultimate shared resource. Focusing water stewardship solely within the four walls limits positive impact and does not protect companies from external risks. The private sector holds a unique position in its reliance on water, from raw materials to downstream uses, and therefore holds significant potential and leverage to lead collective action in river basins around the world.

The facility impacts the watershed and depends on it at the same time. In order to drive effective change, companies have to commit to action outside the four walls and pursue transformational change. Engaging in collective action allows for better tracking of the basin status metrics, connects you to talent from other organizations and industries through multi-sectoral collaboration, makes it easier to facilitate policy advocacy, and encourages collaborative financing.

A collaborative approach to shared water challenges recognizes that no single company can "solve water" on its own. The 8-step cycle can help facilitate this process by mapping out the important players, identifying top-priority opportunities, and setting up frameworks for long-lasting partnerships with other water users in the basin, as well as Non-Governmental Organizations, governmental organizations, etc.

6. Engage with the Supply Chain

The next step is especially critical for manufacturing and retail companies that rely on water at multiple points along the value chain. The largest water-related risks or alternatively, the greatest opportunities for responsible water management, exist in supply chains. Through supply chain engagement, you can better understand the embedded water in your product, successfully increase brand resiliency, and ensure business continuity.

This is a growth area, as more and more multinational companies announce commitments to engage with their supply chain on ESG action. According to the CEO Water Mandate, as of 2018, only 3% of companies that responded to the CDP Supply Chain Survey had taken an ‘active approach towards water stewardship', while the upstream/raw material sectors are faced with disproportionate impacts from the effects of climate change. For example, the agricultural sector is already seeing severe impacts from water scarcity, which will affect the entire supply chain in the Food & Beverage industry. Through direct engagement with your supply chain, you can identify geographic hotspots and begin to work with key suppliers to increase resiliency.

7. Weigh Progress and Performance

This step reviews your performance against your public water goals and targets to determine if the progress is on track with the plan. It is an opportunity to ask important questions, such as: What were the challenges to making progress? What were the biggest wins? What is the value created, and can it be quantified? Does your strategy or implementation plan need to be modified?

Based on the answers to these questions, you can take action to reevaluate the strategy if there were relevant changes to the organization and goals, refocus efforts to resolve pressure points, or simply celebrate your wins.

8. Reporting and Disclosure

This final step is an opportunity to tell the story of your company's water journey to consumers, suppliers, investors, and other interested third parties. Of course, this story is supported by data and scientific methods. Part of this may be collecting and validating water withdrawal, consumption, and discharge data for water accounting, performing scientific estimations where data is not available, and preparing disclosure reports. This step helps share your water journey with the world!

In Closing

Water scarcity issues aren't going away any time soon. It's up to all of us to work together to fight this problem head on. Your business can be a part of the change, but if you don't know where to start, this 8-step cycle is for you. Antea Group has a team of credentialed Alliance for Water Stewardship professionals who support the annual certification renewal for AWS as well as global partnerships through Inogen Alliance to support your international operations.

Reach out to Antea Group's Water Stewardship team to get started today. Collaboratively, we can all make a difference.

About Antea Group
Antea®Group is an environment, health, safety, and sustainability consulting firm. By combining strategic thinking with technical expertise, we do more than effectively solve client challenges; we deliver sustainable results for a better future. We work in partnership with and advise many of the world's most sustainable companies to address ESG-business challenges in a way that fits their pace and unique objectives. Our consultants equip organizations to better understand threats, capture opportunities and find their position of strength. Lastly, we maintain a global perspective on ESG issues through not only our work with multinational clients, but also through our sister organizations in Europe, Asia, and Latin America and as a founding member of the Inogen Alliance. Learn more at us.anteagroup.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Antea Group on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Antea Group
Website: https://us.anteagroup.com/
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Antea Group



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/729715/Become-a-Leader-in-Water-Stewardship-With-Our-8-Step-Cycle

Recommended Stories

  • Cyril Ramaphosa: Damning report raises tough questions for South Africa's leader

    South Africa's president came to power vowing to fight corruption but now has his own case to answer.

  • Joel Greenberg: Former Seminole County Tax Collector to be sentenced Thursday

    Federal prosecutors have asked a judge to sentence former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Micah Greenberg to at least 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to charges of child sex trafficking, stalking, and wire fraud. However, the judge appeared to suggest in court Wednesday that 10 years was not a long enough sentence.

  • How Walmart plans on reducing a gigaton of emissions by 2030

    Walmart’s Project Gigaton is one of the largest private sector consortiums for climate action with more than 4,500 suppliers signed on.

  • BMW invests in low carbon copper firm Jetti

    German carmaker BMW has invested in Jetti Resources, which has technology to extract more copper from low-grade resources and produce metal with a low carbon footprint, BMW said on Thursday. BMW and other automakers are forging deals to ensure supply of copper and other critical raw materials that may see shortages in coming years as demand soars for a planned surge in electric vehicle production. BMW, which is aiming for at least half of its vehicles to be all-electric by 2030, did not disclose the size of the investment in privately-held Jetti taken by its venture capital fund BMW i Ventures.

  • The auction of 100 untouched Indonesian islands offers a unique chance to the super-rich

    Sotheby’s is auctioning development rights to what its own literature calls “one of the most intact coral atoll ecosystems left on Earth”: a group of 100 Indonesian islands that are home to irreplaceable biodiversity. At a time when billionaires like Amazon’s Jeff Bezos are queuing up to give away their fortunes, and when their efforts are more discredited than ever, wouldn’t it make sense for one of the super-rich to buy these development rights—and then leave the islands alone?

  • Plug Power Struggles To Contain Costs; Is PLUG Stock A Buy Or Sell?

    Plug says its prior full-year 2022 revenue guidance of $900 million-$925million could be 5%-10% lower for the year.

  • Amazon's New Partnership With Brookfield Will Supercharge Their Bold Ambitions

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has set bold climate goals. It wants to power 100% of its operations with renewable energy by 2030. The win-win partnership can help Brookfield accelerate its digital transformation while keeping Amazon on track to reach its renewable energy goals five years ahead of schedule.

  • Biden Proposes Overhaul of US Biofuel Law to Boost EV Makers Like Tesla

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is opening the door to a sweeping rewrite of the 17-year-old US biofuel mandate, including a plan to encourage use of renewable natural gas to power electric vehicles, which could benefit Tesla Inc. and other automakers. Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in Ic

  • 2 Green Flags for Tesla's Future

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has delivered astounding returns for investors in recent years. Most importantly, Tesla has found a profitable path to deliver long-term growth, which the top automakers are struggling to do these days. Despite tremendous brand power, Tesla faces mounting pressures in the near term, including softening demand in China, which may force the company to lower selling prices on certain models.

  • Carbon Dioxide Could Be a Multi-Trillion-Dollar Opportunity for These Oil Stocks

    Burning fossil fuels emits a significant amount of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, which impacts the environment. While carbon dioxide is a big problem for the oil and gas industry, many energy companies are starting to see an opportunity. Oil giant ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) estimates that capturing carbon dioxide and storing it underground (i.e., carbon capture and storage, or CCS) could become a $4 trillion market by 2050.

  • EQT's Toby Rice: Increasing natural gas production key to solving climate problem

    Adding 50 rigs will mean increased production in Appalachia, creating jobs and boosting the economy as well as industries in the region like manufacturing.

  • Ford and GM Are Going Green. 1 Under-the-Radar Way Investors Can Benefit.

    While Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is the leader in electric vehicles (EV), other aspects of its business also promote the use of clean energy. As traditional automakers like Ford (NYSE: F) and General Motors (NYSE: GM) work to build their electric vehicle lineups, they, too, are trying to expand the use of clean energy.

  • Enbridge, Occidental Partner to Build CO2 Pipeline in Texas

    Enbridge (ENB) will construct and operate the CO2 pipeline system, while Occidental (OXY) will construct and operate the CO2 sequestration facilities.

  • Top Energy Stocks

    Energy companies have mostly fared well in 2022, a year marked by war in Ukraine that brought disruption and price volatility. Topping the list are value standouts PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) and Ovintiv Inc. (OVV), top growth shares Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) and Phillips 66 (PSX), and high-return-momentum plays Oriental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) and Texas Pacific Land Corp. (TPL). Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February initially drove oil and gas prices higher.

  • Gas driller pleads no contest to polluting town's water

    Pennsylvania’s most active gas driller pleaded no contest Tuesday to criminal charges, capping a landmark environmental case against a company that prosecutors say polluted a rural community's drinking water 14 years ago and then tried to evade responsibility. Residents of the tiny crossroads of Dimock in northeastern Pennsylvania say they have gone more than a decade without a clean, reliable source of drinking water after their aquifer was ruined by Houston-based Coterra Energy Inc. Under a plea deal entered in Susquehanna County Court, Coterra agreed to pay $16.29 million to fund construction of a new public water system and pay the impacted residents' water bills for the next 75 years.

  • 15 Most Polluting Companies in the World

    In this piece, we will take a look at the fifteen most polluting companies in the world. For more companies, head on over to 5 Most Polluting Companies in the World. Global warming is one of the most pressing challenges faced by the world today. Greenhouse gas emissions, an ugly consequence of the cost of […]

  • A Hungarian Town Is About to Become the Heart of Europe’s EV Battery Industry

    Electric vehicle battery production is an increasingly big business, with China and the United States leading the industry. Still, to not get left behind, Europe has been investing in production, and now there’s an unlikely hot spot for battery production, according to a report published Monday by Financial Times.

  • How entrepreneurs are turning mining waste into usable metals amid the electrification boom

    What was waste in years past may not be waste anymore and indeed, may be valuable

  • Lava From Mauna Loa Crosses Hawaii Road

    Lava from the Mauna Loa volcano eruption in Hawaii had crossed the Old Kona Highway and neared the Daniel K Inouye Highway northeast of the mountain on Wednesday, November 30.Footage from the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources shows lava flows running down the side of Mauna Loa and crossing a road.Local media reported that the lava flow crossed the Old Kona Highway on Tuesday night.The USGS said the lava flow from the eruption was 3.6 miles from the Daniel K Inouye Highway. The road, also known as Saddle Road, is located northeast of Old Kona Highway. Credit: Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources via Storyful

  • Home Depot solar energy purchase pumps renewable energy goals

    The company purchased 100 megawatts of solar, which will generate a nearly 80% equivalent of electricity used by the retailer. It pledged to produce completely renewable electricity equivalent to all its facilities’ electricity by 2030.