U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,158.24
    +100.40 (+2.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,212.96
    +575.76 (+1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,131.13
    +390.43 (+3.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.90
    +49.66 (+2.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.68
    +0.61 (+0.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,862.50
    +5.20 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    22.11
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0765
    +0.0027 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    -0.0130 (-0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2635
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.6950
    +0.6100 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,354.25
    +1,014.31 (+3.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    662.23
    +32.73 (+5.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,588.93
    +3.47 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,369.43
    +587.75 (+2.19%)
     

Become a member of the first exclusive Pilots Club and travel the world using your own unique Platinum Pilots NFT

Pilots Club
·3 min read
Pilots Club
Pilots Club

Munich, Germany, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Take your unique Platinum Pilots NFT on an unforgettable journey around the world and gain access to the exclusive Platinum Pilots Club. Life changing experiences, an amazing community and luxury trips are waiting for you!


The story behind the project 

It's been two years. Borders are opening. Travel is resuming. Becoming a member of the exclusive Platinum Pilots Club is your best chance to celebrate freedom and to take a trip to the sun. Who doesn’t want to experience luxury travel, meet likeminded people, see the most beautiful and unreal places on earth and make unforgettable memories that will last a lifetime? It’s the project’s mission to make all this possible for you. Forget about budget and planning headaches and leave all of that to them, they will allow you travel in style, let your pilot take you to paradise in the sun. The beau monde life is waiting for you!

The opportunity

When you buy a Platinum Pilot, you are buying into a club whose benefits will increase over time. Your Platinum Pilot can become your digital identity, opening digital AND many real-life

opportunities for you.

It’s a very strong and passionate community where people share ideas together, incorporating your opinions and ideas into future drops. Profit of the partnerships that are being built with travel blogs, local experts, and some of the most extraordinary destinations worldwide to deliver a unique experience to you.  In a raffle exclusively for NFT holders you have the chance to win your vacation in paradise. The team we will take care of all the planning, making your trip headache-free. Each package is unique and full of extraordinary experiences that you will remember forever. A unique chance to travel in still and explore paradise.

About the current stage & Collection

The collection will be run on the Ethereum Blockchain, and NFTs will be purchased using ETH. The anticipated public sale is scheduled for the end of June. The project has received a lot of traction in the early days, reaching over 10.000 Twitter followers and 5.000 active Discord members in just the first week.

The artist behind the project is Gregor Forster a trained illustrator, based near Zurich, Switzerland. His projects range from illustrating colourful children’s and educational books as well as illustrations for advertising and editorial projects. Working closely with Decentral Parc to bring their vision of a NFT collection and its visual world to life is now part of this range.

Some numbers on the project:

  •   10.000+ members in the first week  

  •  149 traits with male and female pilots  

  •  9.999 pilots for sale  

  •  1.000 physical and custom pilot badges  

  •  Giveaways and Airdrops  

  •  Pre-Sale Price and Public Mint price will be announced on discord

Are you looking to join a utility based NFT project where you can meet like-minded people and travel around the world exploring the beauty of nature, we believe the Platinum Pilots Club is something for you. They are using the latest trend of NFT & blockchain to bridge into the world of traveling and tourism. With their upcoming sale at the end of June, it can be your perfect entry to paradise. Make sure to check them out on social media.

Follow them on social media:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/platinumpilots

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/platinumpilotsclub

Website: https://platinumpilots.club

CONTACT: someone@platinumpilots.club


Recommended Stories

  • Flight cancellations pile up on busy Memorial Day weekend

    More than 1,030 flights were canceled early Sunday, according to website FlightAware. That followed 2,300 cancellations Friday and 1,500 on Saturday.

  • 'Hours-long queues' at Bristol airport as half-term travel chaos continues

    Bristol airport is experiencing "hours-long queues" at its departure gates as the airport braces for the busiest week of travel since 2019.

  • 10 Best Countries To Live on Just a Social Security Check

    The average Social Security benefit in 2022 is $1,657 per month or right under $20,000 per year, according to AARP. If you're planning to live on just your Social Security check as a retiree in the...

  • NC beach snags top spot in yearly ranking of nation’s best

    If you live in North Carolina and need last-minute plans for Memorial Day weekend, you don’t have to look too far. The lifeguarded beach at Ocracoke in the Outer Banks has returned to the top of Dr. Beach’s list of 10 Best Beaches in America for 2022.

  • Flight Cancellations, Delays Hit Memorial Day Travelers

    Americans are on the go despite higher fuel and ticket prices, eager to get back to normal after two years of Covid-19.

  • The new airlines betting flying is about to take off

    Many carriers went out of business during Covid but several seized a golden opportunity to launch.

  • Summer Vacationers Want to Kick It Old School

    Hotels and online travel agents that book them are making a comeback as the world gets closer to normal.

  • Why Buying Property in These Vacation Destinations Could Be a Great Investment

    Real estate in general has long been a way for Americans to generate wealth. However, most Americans don't venture outside of their primary residence when it comes to investing in real estate....

  • Myrtle Beach named America’s fastest growing city in 2022

    South Carolina’s most popular spot for tourists continues to grow at an explosive clip. A U.S. News and World Report list also said it’s a top place for retirees.

  • Hong Kong Eases Some Testing Requirements for Inbound Travel

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong will relax some Covid-19 testing requirements for incoming passengers as the city takes small steps toward easing travel restrictions.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerStocks Gain as China Virus Easing Spurs Optimism: Markets WrapWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionChina in Danger of Exporting Fresh Inflation Turmoil: M

  • 10 Best Places To Buy a Beach House in 2022

    Who doesn't love the thought of a vacation home at the beach, a place to get away for weekend respites or long summer stretches? It's even better to buy a home in a spot that other people will love to...

  • OMG, I Want to Rent That House: Radda in Chianti, Italy

    Courtesy VrboVignalsole, Radda in Chianti, Italy (Vrbo): We don’t like to stereotype any destination, but there are certain things that inevitably come to mind—things a traveler hopes will come true—when planning a holiday in the Tuscan countryside. Olive groves, vineyards, historic towns paved with cobblestones, and old stone houses are key among them. (We like to blame Under the Tuscan Sun for these clichéd expectations.) Luckily for us, when it comes to Vignalsole, all of these dreams can com

  • Protecting our national parks from overcrowding

    Over the past decade, the number of visitors to our national parks has increased 34%, forcing many of the most popular parks to require reservations, timed entry passes, and shuttle buses in order to limit crowds and traffic.

  • AAA spokesperson on why Americans are traveling more despite higher costs

    More than 39 million people are expected to travel at least 50 miles from home during Memorial Day weekend.

  • Flight Deal: Frontier Begins Nonstop Flights To Cancun From Houston With Fares As Low As $99

    Frontier Airlines is launching nonstop flights to Cancun, Mexico from both William P. Hobby and George Bush Intercontinental Airport this week.

  • Nepal plane goes missing with 22 on board - officials

    STORY: The Tara Air plane took off from the tourist town of Pokhara, some 80 miles west of the capital, Kathmandu, for Jomsom, about 50 miles to the northwest, the officials said."Among the 19 passengers there are two German nationals, four Indian citizens and 13 are Nepali citizens. This is all for now. Now a helicopter that was sent for search has also returned because of bad weather," said Sudarshan Bartaula, the airline's spokesman."The twin otter aircraft of the Tara Air had taken off from Pokhara for Jomsom with 19 passengers at 9:55 am this morning and there were three crew members. That aircraft went out of contact 15 minutes after taking off," he added.The country's weather office said there had been thick cloud cover in the Pokhara-Jomson area since the morning.Nepal, home to eight of the world's 14 highest mountains, including Everest, has a record of air accidents. Its weather can change suddenly and airstrips are typically sited in difficult-to-reach mountainous areas.

  • Cape San Blas Is the Best-Kept Secret on Florida's Forgotten Coast

    Time to pack your bags!

  • Lagarde Prepares for ECB Liftoff With Yet More Record Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcastMost Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerStocks Gain as China Virus Easing Spurs Optimism: Markets WrapWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionChina in Danger of Exporting Fresh Inflation Turmoil: MLIV PulseThe European Central Bank’s debate over

  • E-mini Dow Jones Industrial Average (YM) Futures Technical Analysis – Bulls Face Challenge at 33647 – 34369

    Trader reaction to 32999 is likely to determine the direction of the June E-mini Dow early Monday.

  • Why Nordstrom Steamed Ahead as Old Navy Sank

    Consumers are finally starting to swap sweatpants and tees for dresses and suits, and tourism could be the next leg of growth for some apparel brands.