Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 5 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    5,232.53
    -9.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    39,624.40
    -156.97 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,377.62
    -24.21 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,082.78
    -15.78 (-0.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.97
    -0.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    2,175.10
    -9.60 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    24.93
    -0.08 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0821
    -0.0042 (-0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2200
    -0.0510 (-1.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2607
    -0.0051 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    151.1800
    -0.4240 (-0.28%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    62,858.75
    -4,019.62 (-6.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,936.30
    +53.75 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    40,888.43
    +72.77 (+0.18%)
     

25 Safest and Cheapest Cities To Retire in Florida

1
Heather Taylor
·7 min read
©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Retirees heading to Florida have a few needs they want met in their retirement years. Ideally, the city they relocate to should be in a safe area with an affordable cost of living. Luckily, 25 Florida cities fit the bill.

Check Out: Why Are Flights So Expensive Right Now? 7 Factors Impacting Prices
Read Next: Owe Money to the IRS? Most People Don’t Realize They Should Do This One Thing

To find out which Florida cities are the most affordable and safest to retire in, GOBankingRates calculated the population percentage of residents aged 65 and over in each city.

The average single family home value and mortgage costs were factored in, and the latter was added to the average expenditure for the total monthly cost of living. Crime and violent crime rates were also sourced from the FBI’s Crime Data Explorer to calculate the property per 100,000 residents.

From 25th place to number one, see which 25 cities in Florida are most affordable and safe for retirees.

PhotoYoshi / Getty Images/iStockphoto
PhotoYoshi / Getty Images/iStockphoto

25. Ormond Beach

  • Population 65 and over (%): 31.58%

  • January 2024 average home value: $395,243

  • Average mortgage: $2,352

  • Monthly expenditure cost: $1,501

  • Monthly total cost of living: $3,853

  • Violent crime rate: 180.1

  • Property crime rate: 1,855.9

Learn More: 9 American Travel Brands to Stay Away From
For You: 7 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money (That Actually Work)

Sponsored: Credit card debt keeping you up at night? Find out if you can reduce your debt with these 3 steps

Wirestock / Getty Images
Wirestock / Getty Images

24. Ocean Ridge

  • Population 65 and over (%): 40.13%

  • January 2024 average home value: $2,412,401

  • Average mortgage: $14,357

  • Monthly expenditure cost: $1,659

  • Monthly total cost of living: $16,016

  • Violent crime rate: 219.3

  • Property crime rate: 986.8

Try This: I’m a Luxury Travel Agent: 10 Destinations My Wealthy Clients Are Booking for 2024

Kruck20 / iStock.com
Kruck20 / iStock.com

23. Maitland

  • Population 65 and over (%): 12.52%

  • January 2024 average home value: $585,137

  • Average mortgage: $3,482

  • Monthly expenditure cost: $1,579

  • Monthly total cost of living: $5,062

  • Violent crime rate: 173.2

  • Property crime rate: 1,775.8

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

22. South Daytona

  • Population 65 and over (%): 21.55%

  • January 2024 average home value: $276,493

  • Average mortgage: $1,646

  • Monthly expenditure cost: $1,500

  • Monthly total cost of living: $3,145

  • Violent crime rate: 189.6

  • Property crime rate: 1,349.2

bobbyuzda / iStock.com
bobbyuzda / iStock.com

21. Lake Mary

  • Population 65 and over (%): 19.01%

  • January 2024 average home value: $488,234

  • Average mortgage: $2,906

  • Monthly expenditure cost: $1,602

  • Monthly total cost of living: $4,508

  • Violent crime rate: 127.5

  • Property crime rate: 1,208.3

Crystal Bolin Photography / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Crystal Bolin Photography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

20. Jupiter Island

  • Population 65 and over (%): 46.30%

  • January 2024 average home value: $9,708,076

  • Average mortgage: $57,778

  • Monthly expenditure cost: $1,550

  • Monthly total cost of living: $59,327

  • Violent crime rate: 0.0

  • Property crime rate: 356.3

For You: 11 Expensive Vacation Destinations That Will Be Cheaper in 2024

TerryJ / Getty Images
TerryJ / Getty Images

19. Lake Helen

  • Population 65 and over (%): 23.17%

  • January 2024 average home value: $304,198

  • Average mortgage: $1,810

  • Monthly expenditure cost: $1,541

  • Monthly total cost of living: $3,352

  • Violent crime rate: 209.3

  • Property crime rate: 523.2

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

18. Sea Ranch Lakes

  • Population 65 and over (%): 23.48%

  • January 2024 average home value: $2,274,397

  • Average mortgage: $13,536

  • Monthly expenditure cost: $1,670

  • Monthly total cost of living: $15,206

  • Violent crime rate: 0.0

  • Property crime rate: 2,996.3

Bkamprath / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Bkamprath / Getty Images/iStockphoto

17. West Melbourne

  • Population 65 and over (%): 20.16%

  • January 2024 average home value: $410,143

  • Average mortgage: $2,441

  • Monthly expenditure cost: $1,451

  • Monthly total cost of living: $3,892

  • Violent crime rate: 232.7

  • Property crime rate: 1,338.1

Arrangements-Photography / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Arrangements-Photography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

16. Oviedo

  • Population 65 and over (%): 10.00%

  • January 2024 average home value: $500,289

  • Average mortgage: $2,977

  • Monthly expenditure cost: $1,625

  • Monthly total cost of living: $4,603

  • Violent crime rate: 89.7

  • Property crime rate: 607.3

Find Out: Dave Ramsey: 7 Vacation Splurges That are a Waste of Money

DIRDPKC / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DIRDPKC / Getty Images/iStockphoto

15. Indian Shores

  • Population 65 and over (%): 39.68%

  • January 2024 average home value: $844,724

  • Average mortgage: $5,027

  • Monthly expenditure cost: $1,610

  • Monthly total cost of living: $6,638

  • Violent crime rate: 22.6

  • Property crime rate: 384.5

Art Wager / iStock/Getty Images
Art Wager / iStock/Getty Images

14. Milton

  • Population 65 and over (%): 17.93%

  • January 2024 average home value: $275,125

  • Average mortgage: $1,637

  • Monthly expenditure cost: $1,493

  • Monthly total cost of living: $3,130

  • Violent crime rate: 120.9

  • Property crime rate: 1,729.4

Sergey-AND-Marina / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sergey-AND-Marina / Getty Images/iStockphoto

13. Sebastian

  • Population 65 and over (%): 36.49%

  • January 2024 average home value: $357,166

  • Average mortgage: $2,126

  • Monthly expenditure cost: $1,553

  • Monthly total cost of living: $3,679

  • Violent crime rate: 64.7

  • Property crime rate: 910.2

Mishella / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Mishella / Getty Images/iStockphoto

12. North Port

  • Population 65 and over (%): 28.35%

  • January 2024 average home value: $347,517

  • Average mortgage: $2,068

  • Monthly expenditure cost: $1,542

  • Monthly total cost of living: $3,610

  • Violent crime rate: 119.6

  • Property crime rate: 943.7

Discover More: 8 Tips to Fly Business Class for the Price of Economy

lunamarina / Shutterstock.com
lunamarina / Shutterstock.com

11. Port Orange

  • Population 65 and over (%): 24.99%

  • January 2024 average home value: $359,616

  • Average mortgage: $2,140

  • Monthly expenditure cost: $1,498

  • Monthly total cost of living: $3,639

  • Violent crime rate: 45.3

  • Property crime rate: 1,308.6

TraceRouda / Getty Images/iStockphoto
TraceRouda / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. Atlantic Beach

  • Population 65 and over (%): 24.73%

  • January 2024 average home value: $654,788

  • Average mortgage: $3,897

  • Monthly expenditure cost: $1,552

  • Monthly total cost of living: $5,449

  • Violent crime rate: 166.8

  • Property crime rate: 1,198.0

benedek / Getty Images
benedek / Getty Images

9. Parker

  • Population 65 and over (%): 16.96%

  • January 2024 average home value: $219,248

  • Average mortgage: $1,305

  • Monthly expenditure cost: $1,461

  • Monthly total cost of living: $2,765

  • Violent crime rate: 274.7

  • Property crime rate: 1,609.1

Art Wager / Getty Images
Art Wager / Getty Images

8. Bonifay

  • Population 65 and over (%): 29.82%

  • January 2024 average home value: $133,647

  • Average mortgage: $795

  • Monthly expenditure cost: $1,505

  • Monthly total cost of living: $2,301

  • Violent crime rate: 142.7

  • Property crime rate: 356.6

Check Out: A Look at Tax Filing Options and Costs

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

7. Flagler Beach

  • Population 65 and over (%): 32.43%

  • January 2024 average home value: $545,121

  • Average mortgage: $3,244

  • Monthly expenditure cost: $1,540

  • Monthly total cost of living: $4,784

  • Violent crime rate: 56.0

  • Property crime rate: 615.6

Peeter Viisimaa / Getty Images
Peeter Viisimaa / Getty Images

6. Neptune Beach

  • Population 65 and over (%): 19.52%

  • January 2024 average home value: $677,909

  • Average mortgage: $4,035

  • Monthly expenditure cost: $1,561

  • Monthly total cost of living: $5,595

  • Violent crime rate: 129.1

  • Property crime rate: 1,190.6

Pola Damonte / Shutterstock.com
Pola Damonte / Shutterstock.com

5. Marco Island

  • Population 65 and over (%): 58.61%

  • January 2024 average home value: $1,501,725

  • Average mortgage: $8,938

  • Monthly expenditure cost: $1,549

  • Monthly total cost of living: $10,486

  • Violent crime rate: 86.8

  • Property crime rate: 520.5

JimVallee / Getty Images/iStockphoto
JimVallee / Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. Melbourne Beach

  • Population 65 and over (%): 29.46%

  • January 2024 average home value: $700,642

  • Average mortgage: $4,170

  • Monthly expenditure cost: $1,500

  • Monthly total cost of living: $5,670

  • Violent crime rate: 61.9

  • Property crime rate: 773.8

Explore More: Stimulus 2024: IRS Commits To Sending Child Tax Credit Refunds ‘Promptly’ — What To Know

rabbit75_ist / iStock.com
rabbit75_ist / iStock.com

3. Indian Harbour Beach

  • Population 65 and over (%): 29.53%

  • January 2024 average home value: $481,781

  • Average mortgage: $2,867

  • Monthly expenditure cost: $1,488

  • Monthly total cost of living: $4,356

  • Violent crime rate: 89.4

  • Property crime rate: 759.8

lightkey / Getty Images
lightkey / Getty Images

2. Satellite Beach

  • Population 65 and over (%): 17.24%

  • January 2024 average home value: $528,348

  • Average mortgage: $3,144

  • Monthly expenditure cost: $1,509

  • Monthly total cost of living: $4,653

  • Violent crime rate: 106.3

  • Property crime rate: 868.2

traveler1116 / Getty Images
traveler1116 / Getty Images

1. Ponce Inlet

  • Population 65 and over (%): 50.09%

  • January 2024 average home value: $655,253

  • Average mortgage: $3,900

  • Monthly expenditure cost: $1,524

  • Monthly total cost of living: $5,424

  • Violent crime rate: 58.2

  • Property crime rate: 407.5

Disclaimer: Photos are for illustrative purposes only. In many cases, the closest major city outside of the city/county mentioned it the article was used.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities in Florida to find the cheapest and safest cities to retire. First GOBankingRates found the [1] total population and the [2] population for residents aged 65 for each city in Florida as sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. Using these populations, the population percentage of residents aged 65 and over can be calculated. The [3] average single family home value from January 2024 was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index and using the [4] national average 30-year fixed mortgage as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the [5] average mortgage cost can be calculated for each city. The cost of living indexes were found including; [6] Grocery cost of living index, [7] Healthcare cost of living index, [8] Utilities cost of living index, [9] Transportation cost of living index, [10] Miscellaneous cost of living index all sourced from Sperlings BestPlaces and using the [11] national average cost for each expenditure as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the [12] average costs for each expenditure can be calculated. Adding the average expenditure cost to the average mortgage cost gives the [13] total monthly cost of living for each city. The [14] property crime count and the [15] violent crime count were sourced from the FBI’s Crime Data Explorer and using the total population the [16] property crime rate per 100,000 and the [17] violent crime rate per 100,000 can be calculated. The [18] median household income for residents aged 65 and over was sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. The [5] average mortgage was scored and weighted at 1.00, the [12] average expenditure costs were scored and weighted at 1.00, the [18] household income of residents aged 65 and over was scored and weighted at 1.00, the [16] property crime rate per 100,000 residents was scored and weighted at 1.00, and the [17] violent crime rate was scored and weighted at 1.00. All the scores were summed up and sorted to show the safest and cheapest cities to retire in Florida. All data was collected and is up to date as of March 4th, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 25 Safest and Cheapest Cities To Retire in Florida

Advertisement