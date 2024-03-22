25 Safest and Cheapest Cities To Retire in Florida

©Shutterstock.com

Retirees heading to Florida have a few needs they want met in their retirement years. Ideally, the city they relocate to should be in a safe area with an affordable cost of living. Luckily, 25 Florida cities fit the bill.

To find out which Florida cities are the most affordable and safest to retire in, GOBankingRates calculated the population percentage of residents aged 65 and over in each city.

The average single family home value and mortgage costs were factored in, and the latter was added to the average expenditure for the total monthly cost of living. Crime and violent crime rates were also sourced from the FBI’s Crime Data Explorer to calculate the property per 100,000 residents.

From 25th place to number one, see which 25 cities in Florida are most affordable and safe for retirees.

25. Ormond Beach

Population 65 and over (%): 31.58%

January 2024 average home value: $395,243

Average mortgage: $2,352

Monthly expenditure cost: $1,501

Monthly total cost of living: $3,853

Violent crime rate: 180.1

Property crime rate: 1,855.9

24. Ocean Ridge

Population 65 and over (%): 40.13%

January 2024 average home value: $2,412,401

Average mortgage: $14,357

Monthly expenditure cost: $1,659

Monthly total cost of living: $16,016

Violent crime rate: 219.3

Property crime rate: 986.8

23. Maitland

Population 65 and over (%): 12.52%

January 2024 average home value: $585,137

Average mortgage: $3,482

Monthly expenditure cost: $1,579

Monthly total cost of living: $5,062

Violent crime rate: 173.2

Property crime rate: 1,775.8

22. South Daytona

Population 65 and over (%): 21.55%

January 2024 average home value: $276,493

Average mortgage: $1,646

Monthly expenditure cost: $1,500

Monthly total cost of living: $3,145

Violent crime rate: 189.6

Property crime rate: 1,349.2

21. Lake Mary

Population 65 and over (%): 19.01%

January 2024 average home value: $488,234

Average mortgage: $2,906

Monthly expenditure cost: $1,602

Monthly total cost of living: $4,508

Violent crime rate: 127.5

Property crime rate: 1,208.3

20. Jupiter Island

Population 65 and over (%): 46.30%

January 2024 average home value: $9,708,076

Average mortgage: $57,778

Monthly expenditure cost: $1,550

Monthly total cost of living: $59,327

Violent crime rate: 0.0

Property crime rate: 356.3

19. Lake Helen

Population 65 and over (%): 23.17%

January 2024 average home value: $304,198

Average mortgage: $1,810

Monthly expenditure cost: $1,541

Monthly total cost of living: $3,352

Violent crime rate: 209.3

Property crime rate: 523.2

18. Sea Ranch Lakes

Population 65 and over (%): 23.48%

January 2024 average home value: $2,274,397

Average mortgage: $13,536

Monthly expenditure cost: $1,670

Monthly total cost of living: $15,206

Violent crime rate: 0.0

Property crime rate: 2,996.3

17. West Melbourne

Population 65 and over (%): 20.16%

January 2024 average home value: $410,143

Average mortgage: $2,441

Monthly expenditure cost: $1,451

Monthly total cost of living: $3,892

Violent crime rate: 232.7

Property crime rate: 1,338.1

16. Oviedo

Population 65 and over (%): 10.00%

January 2024 average home value: $500,289

Average mortgage: $2,977

Monthly expenditure cost: $1,625

Monthly total cost of living: $4,603

Violent crime rate: 89.7

Property crime rate: 607.3

15. Indian Shores

Population 65 and over (%): 39.68%

January 2024 average home value: $844,724

Average mortgage: $5,027

Monthly expenditure cost: $1,610

Monthly total cost of living: $6,638

Violent crime rate: 22.6

Property crime rate: 384.5

14. Milton

Population 65 and over (%): 17.93%

January 2024 average home value: $275,125

Average mortgage: $1,637

Monthly expenditure cost: $1,493

Monthly total cost of living: $3,130

Violent crime rate: 120.9

Property crime rate: 1,729.4

13. Sebastian

Population 65 and over (%): 36.49%

January 2024 average home value: $357,166

Average mortgage: $2,126

Monthly expenditure cost: $1,553

Monthly total cost of living: $3,679

Violent crime rate: 64.7

Property crime rate: 910.2

12. North Port

Population 65 and over (%): 28.35%

January 2024 average home value: $347,517

Average mortgage: $2,068

Monthly expenditure cost: $1,542

Monthly total cost of living: $3,610

Violent crime rate: 119.6

Property crime rate: 943.7

11. Port Orange

Population 65 and over (%): 24.99%

January 2024 average home value: $359,616

Average mortgage: $2,140

Monthly expenditure cost: $1,498

Monthly total cost of living: $3,639

Violent crime rate: 45.3

Property crime rate: 1,308.6

10. Atlantic Beach

Population 65 and over (%): 24.73%

January 2024 average home value: $654,788

Average mortgage: $3,897

Monthly expenditure cost: $1,552

Monthly total cost of living: $5,449

Violent crime rate: 166.8

Property crime rate: 1,198.0

9. Parker

Population 65 and over (%): 16.96%

January 2024 average home value: $219,248

Average mortgage: $1,305

Monthly expenditure cost: $1,461

Monthly total cost of living: $2,765

Violent crime rate: 274.7

Property crime rate: 1,609.1

8. Bonifay

Population 65 and over (%): 29.82%

January 2024 average home value: $133,647

Average mortgage: $795

Monthly expenditure cost: $1,505

Monthly total cost of living: $2,301

Violent crime rate: 142.7

Property crime rate: 356.6

7. Flagler Beach

Population 65 and over (%): 32.43%

January 2024 average home value: $545,121

Average mortgage: $3,244

Monthly expenditure cost: $1,540

Monthly total cost of living: $4,784

Violent crime rate: 56.0

Property crime rate: 615.6

6. Neptune Beach

Population 65 and over (%): 19.52%

January 2024 average home value: $677,909

Average mortgage: $4,035

Monthly expenditure cost: $1,561

Monthly total cost of living: $5,595

Violent crime rate: 129.1

Property crime rate: 1,190.6

5. Marco Island

Population 65 and over (%): 58.61%

January 2024 average home value: $1,501,725

Average mortgage: $8,938

Monthly expenditure cost: $1,549

Monthly total cost of living: $10,486

Violent crime rate: 86.8

Property crime rate: 520.5

4. Melbourne Beach

Population 65 and over (%): 29.46%

January 2024 average home value: $700,642

Average mortgage: $4,170

Monthly expenditure cost: $1,500

Monthly total cost of living: $5,670

Violent crime rate: 61.9

Property crime rate: 773.8

3. Indian Harbour Beach

Population 65 and over (%): 29.53%

January 2024 average home value: $481,781

Average mortgage: $2,867

Monthly expenditure cost: $1,488

Monthly total cost of living: $4,356

Violent crime rate: 89.4

Property crime rate: 759.8

2. Satellite Beach

Population 65 and over (%): 17.24%

January 2024 average home value: $528,348

Average mortgage: $3,144

Monthly expenditure cost: $1,509

Monthly total cost of living: $4,653

Violent crime rate: 106.3

Property crime rate: 868.2

1. Ponce Inlet

Population 65 and over (%): 50.09%

January 2024 average home value: $655,253

Average mortgage: $3,900

Monthly expenditure cost: $1,524

Monthly total cost of living: $5,424

Violent crime rate: 58.2

Property crime rate: 407.5

Disclaimer: Photos are for illustrative purposes only. In many cases, the closest major city outside of the city/county mentioned it the article was used.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities in Florida to find the cheapest and safest cities to retire. First GOBankingRates found the [1] total population and the [2] population for residents aged 65 for each city in Florida as sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. Using these populations, the population percentage of residents aged 65 and over can be calculated. The [3] average single family home value from January 2024 was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index and using the [4] national average 30-year fixed mortgage as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the [5] average mortgage cost can be calculated for each city. The cost of living indexes were found including; [6] Grocery cost of living index, [7] Healthcare cost of living index, [8] Utilities cost of living index, [9] Transportation cost of living index, [10] Miscellaneous cost of living index all sourced from Sperlings BestPlaces and using the [11] national average cost for each expenditure as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the [12] average costs for each expenditure can be calculated. Adding the average expenditure cost to the average mortgage cost gives the [13] total monthly cost of living for each city. The [14] property crime count and the [15] violent crime count were sourced from the FBI’s Crime Data Explorer and using the total population the [16] property crime rate per 100,000 and the [17] violent crime rate per 100,000 can be calculated. The [18] median household income for residents aged 65 and over was sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. The [5] average mortgage was scored and weighted at 1.00, the [12] average expenditure costs were scored and weighted at 1.00, the [18] household income of residents aged 65 and over was scored and weighted at 1.00, the [16] property crime rate per 100,000 residents was scored and weighted at 1.00, and the [17] violent crime rate was scored and weighted at 1.00. All the scores were summed up and sorted to show the safest and cheapest cities to retire in Florida. All data was collected and is up to date as of March 4th, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 25 Safest and Cheapest Cities To Retire in Florida