U.S. markets close in 6 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,275.91
    +9.42 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,395.66
    +198.84 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,367.59
    -2.12 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,340.86
    +7.24 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.44
    +0.14 (+0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.70
    +13.00 (+0.73%)
     

  • Silver

    26.29
    +0.24 (+0.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1975
    +0.0040 (+0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4880
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3920
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5460
    -0.2890 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,037.93
    -892.33 (-2.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    793.08
    -49.56 (-5.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,131.40
    +21.43 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,066.18
    +190.95 (+0.66%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Becoming Xerox CEO 'shouldn't have been shocking': Ursula Burns

Max Zahn with Andy Serwer
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The annual Fortune 500 list made headlines this month as a marker of progress in corporate diversity, since for the first time it included at least two Black women chief executives: TIAA (TRGIX) CEO Thasunda Brown Duckett and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) CEO Rosalind Brewer.

But headlines that trumpet the unique success of Black women executives may not deliver the message of progress they intend, says former Xerox (XRX) CEO Ursula Burns, who became the first Black woman CEO of a Fortune 500 company when she took over at Xerox in 2009. 

In a new interview, Burns says her appointment as CEO "shouldn't have been shocking," in light of her education and achievements prior to the accomplishment. Moreover, news stories that focused on her race and gender missed an opportunity to better understand what Xerox did to become a company that would promote diverse leadership, she said.  

Burns, who was raised in a public housing project on the Lower East Side of Manhattan, earned a bachelor's degree from Brooklyn Polytechnic Institute and a master's degree in engineering from Columbia University. Prior to being named Xerox CEO, she had spent nearly three decades at the company.

"If you can [look at] my accomplishments in life at that point, I'd gone to two very, very good schools, one of them Ivy League; I had gotten a master's degree in engineering; I had spent over 28 years in a single company; I had done most of the jobs in that company." 

"So this shouldn't have been shocking," she adds. "I was the only thing that was different about me and the other CEOs — the only thing was my gender and my race." 

"These are two things that I love," says Burns, author of a new book entitled "Where You Are Is Not Who You Are: A Memoir." "But I didn't make [them]. I didn't own them. It just was who I was." 

Despite the record number of Black women on the Fortune 500 list, white people continue to hold the vast majority of top CEO positions. Only five Fortune 500 chief executives are Black more than a decade after Burns became Xerox CEO.

Fortune 500 companies did increase the share of Black board members in the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd last May — but corporate boards remain 82.5% white, according to a study released this month by the Alliance of Board Diversity and the consulting firm Deloitte.

After leaving Xerox in 2016, Burns joined Amsterdam-based internet services company Veon as chairman, a role she held from 2017 to 2020, in addition to a period as the company's CEO. She is currently a member of the board of directors at Exxon (XOM), Uber (UBER), and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2012, file photo, Ursula Burns, president and chief executive officer of Xerox, talks as Alan Mulally, president and chief executive officer of Ford, looks on during a Power Panel discussion at the 2012 International CES in Las Vegas. Xerox says Burns won&#x002019;t be CEO after the company splits in two later in 2016. Burns became CEO of Xerox in 2009, becoming the first black woman to lead a Fortune 500 company. Xerox says after the split she will become chairman of a newly formed document technology company. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)
In this Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2012, file photo, Ursula Burns, president and chief executive officer of Xerox, talks as Alan Mulally, president and chief executive officer of Ford, looks on during a Power Panel discussion at the 2012 International CES in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)

In her new memoir, Burns calls her notoriety as the first Black woman CEO of a Fortune 500 company a "ridiculous way to make history." She continues: "Was it truly so amazing to think a Black woman could lead a multi-billion dollar company?" 

Speaking to Yahoo Finance, Burns said she wanted news coverage to focus on Xerox and the lessons that corporate America could learn from the company.

"My whole hope was that they would say we actually tried to move the conversation," she says. "How did this happen? How can this happen in Xerox?" 

"Because if we want more of this, we should probably look at what happened in this company, and try to see if there's anything we can learn," she adds. "Instead, it was this shock and awe of 'Oh my God, look at her. She looks so different.'" 

Read more:

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit.

Recommended Stories

  • Forget AMC and Gamestop: 10 New Stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets Is Buying

    In this article, we discuss the 10 new stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is buying. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 New Stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets Is Buying. The post-pandemic marketplace, already under heavy strain amid fears of inflation and a dramatic drop in the prices of growth stocks […]

  • Should I Buy Paysafe Limited (PSFE)?

    As we already know from media reports and hedge fund investor letters, hedge funds delivered their best returns in a decade. Most investors who decided to stick with hedge funds after a rough 2018 recouped their losses by the end of the fourth quarter of 2019. A significant number of hedge funds continued their strong […]

  • Fedex down after hours following earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joined Yahoo FInance Live to break down the key metrics of FedEx's recent earnings report.&nbsp;

  • How Peter Thiel turned $2,000 in a Roth IRA into $5,000,000,000

    Roth individual retirement accounts were created to help middle class earners set aside money for retirement that they wouldn’t have to pay taxes on at withdrawal. But PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel has used his Roth IRA to amass a $5 billion nest egg.

  • Oppenheimer Bets on These 2 Stocks; Sees at Least 80% Upside Ahead

    The stock markets are responding to conflicting signals lately, and the result is concurrent trends of volatility and gains that have been causing some confusion. Inflation has ticked up in recent months, as pent-up demand now let loose by the economic reopening is crossing limited supply and still-disrupted distribution chains. But there’s a strong feeling that the inflation is transitory, and that as people get back to work the inflationary trends will be pushed back by improved production and

  • How Much Do You Need to Live Off Dividends?

    Dividends can be used to create passive income in an investment portfolio or grow wealth over the long term through reinvestment. Knowing how to live off dividends may be central to your retirement planning strategy if you want to avoid … Continue reading → The post How Much Do You Need to Live Off Dividends? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • South African brothers disappear along with $3.6 billion in Bitcoin

    The founders of South Africa’s largest crypto exchange have gone missing.

  • These 30 stocks are the best dividend income growers among the S&P 500

    Stocks that have at least doubled in five years and increased dividend payouts by a lot include Home Depot, Best Buy, Morgan Stanley, BlackRock and Union Pacific.

  • AMC stock set to snap 4-week win streak

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. fell 2.5% in premarket trading Friday, which puts the meme stock on track to snap a four-week win streak in which it rocketed nearly fivefold. The movie theater chain's stock has lost 4.3% so far this week, after soaring 390.6% over the previous four weeks. During the weekly win streak, the stock had closed at a record $62.55 on June 2. Among other meme stocks, GameStop Corp. rose 1.1% in premarket trading Friday, which would put it on track to snap a tw

  • Here’s why Boeing’s stock will soar

    The aircraft maker's two big problems are temporary and it will soon see a boost to sales and cash flow from its massive backlog of orders.

  • Luminar’s Lidar to Become Standard in Volvo’s Flagship Electric Vehicle; Shares up 7%

    Luminar Technologies’ (LAZR) Iris lidar system will become standardized in Volvo’s (VLVLY) upcoming flagship electric vehicle. Luminar stock rose 6.82% on Thursday to $23.95. The Volvo vehicle with Luminar's lidar system will be a successor to the XC90 model. The vehicle will be launched in 2022. The technology will help Volvo save more lives and set a new automotive safety benchmark. “This is a watershed moment for the industry, and Luminar’s most significant win towards establishing the next e

  • Sorrento Is Firing on All Cylinders

    Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) is a company with its foot on the gas, and hardly a week goes by without new developments. This week is no different. On Tuesday, the biotech announced a multi-year Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU-3). The partnership’s aim is to conduct infectious disease research that assists the Department of Defense (DoD), informs host nation partners’ public health policy, and improves the U.S. Armed Forces m

  • Peter Thiel turned his Roth IRA into a pot of gold. You can too — but you have to ‘tread carefully’

    Peter Thiel transformed a tiny Roth IRA worth approximately $2,000 into a $5 billion tax-free behemoth, according to an article from the investigative news site ProPublica. “You would have to tread very carefully,” said Michelle Gessner of Gessner Wealth Strategies in Houston, Texas. “I don’t think it’s impossible for the average person to do their own smaller scale version of it,” said Malcolm Ethridge, executive vice president at CIC Wealth in Rockville, Md., and host of The Tech Money podcast.

  • 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be discussing the 10 best airline stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the airline industry, the status of the industry post-COVID-19, and the industry’s future outlook, and go directly to the 5 Best Airline Stocks to Buy Now. The coronavirus pandemic took a huge toll […]

  • U.S. inflation likely to remain elevated for up to four years - BofA

    BofA expects U.S. inflation to remain elevated for two to four years, against a rising perception of it being transitory, and said that only a financial market crash would prevent central banks from tightening policy in the next six months. It was "fascinating so many deem inflation as transitory when stimulus, economic growth, asset/commodity/housing inflations (are) deemed permanent", the investment bank's top strategist Michael Hartnett said in a note on Friday. U.S. inflation has averaged 3% in the past 100 years, 2% in the 2010s, and 1% in 2020, but it has been annualising at 8% so far in 2021, Bofa said in the note.

  • Fed to lift COVID-era restrictions on bank dividends, buybacks after stress tests

    The Federal Reserve on Thursday said it will lift COVID-era dividend and share buyback restrictions on the largest banks, potentially setting up big bank shareholders for a windfall of capital distributions.

  • Ethereum: The Run to $9000 Was Delayed. Get Ready for the Next Try

    Now I am watching for a last more minor wave lower to ideally $1500-1300 before the rally to $9000 should commence.

  • Comcast considers buying Roku- RPT

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman&nbsp;discuss Comcast’s interest in acquiring Roku as Comcast plans to better position itself in the media landscape.

  • Here’s how much bitcoin is worth, says JPMorgan, as crypto faces this summer headwind

    Stocks are set to continue inching higher on Thursday, as markets relax about inflation risks and exact details of what’s coming from the Federal Reserve. But for bitcoin and other crypto assets, like ethereum and dogecoin, the easy breezes of summer are far away

  • The 3 Hottest Electric Vehicle Stocks For 2021

    The electric vehicle boom has taken the stock market by storm, but we think there is still plenty of upside for savvy investors who know where to look