Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) Declined on 2024 Guidance

Madison Investments, an investment advisor, released its “Madison Sustainable Equity Fund” fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter, equity markets ended the year on a high note, with the S&P 500 achieving an 11.7% increase. This brought the full-year return to 26.3%. The Fund (Class Y) returned 18.0% for the year, but had a Q4 return of 11.9%, trailing the S&P 500. The fourth quarter's strength can be attributed to the yield curve's downward shift. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Madison Sustainable Equity Fund featured stocks such as Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) in the fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) is a medical technology company. On February 2, 2024, Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) stock closed at $237.19 per share. The one-month return of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) was -2.02%, and its shares lost 3.52% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has a market capitalization of $68.525 billion.

Madison Sustainable Equity Fund stated the following regarding Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) reported an in-line fourth quarter but provided guidance for fiscal 2024 that was below expectations. Revenue guidance was in-line, but earnings guidance was below expectations driven by lower operating margins. The lower operating margin is a result of currency and inventory reduction headwinds."

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 57 hedge fund portfolios held Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) at the end of third quarter which was 55 in the previous quarter.

