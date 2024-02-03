Becton, Dickinson and Company Just Beat EPS By 60%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

The first-quarter results for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released last week, making it a good time to revisit its performance. Revenues were US$4.7b, approximately in line with whatthe analysts expected, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) crushed expectations, coming in at US$0.96, an impressive 60% ahead of estimates. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Becton Dickinson's 15 analysts is for revenues of US$20.3b in 2024. This would reflect a credible 4.2% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to surge 61% to US$7.03. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$20.2b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.01 in 2024. There was no real change to the revenue estimates, but the analysts do seem more bullish on earnings, given the sizeable expansion in earnings per share expectations following these results.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$286, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Becton Dickinson at US$325 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$240. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Becton Dickinson's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Becton Dickinson's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 5.6% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2024 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 3.0% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to see revenue growth of 8.0% annually. It seems obvious that, while the future growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, Becton Dickinson is expected to grow slower than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Becton Dickinson's earnings potential next year. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply they will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$286, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

