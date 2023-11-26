Becton Dickinson's (NYSE:BDX) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 29th of December to $0.95. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 1.6%.

Becton Dickinson's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. The last payment made up 71% of earnings, but cash flows were much higher. Since the dividend is just paying out cash to shareholders, we care more about the cash payout ratio from which we can see plenty is being left over for reinvestment in the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 108.4% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 37% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Becton Dickinson Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $1.98 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $3.80. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.7% a year over that time. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Becton Dickinson has impressed us by growing EPS at 53% per year over the past five years. Fast growing earnings are great, but this can rarely be sustained without some reinvestment into the business, which Becton Dickinson hasn't been doing.

We Really Like Becton Dickinson's Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. To that end, Becton Dickinson has 2 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

