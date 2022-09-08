Bectran Inc. to Sponsor September NACM Conference and Expo in St. Louis, Missouri

Bectran Inc.

CHICAGO, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit, Collections & Accounts Receivable Software leader Bectran, Inc. is pleased to partner with the National Association of Credit Management (NACM) as a platinum sponsor of this year’s conference in St. Louis, Missouri, on September 13 and 14. Bectran representatives will connect with industry leaders and peers from various industries to discuss the latest developments in credit management in two full days of concurrent educational sessions and networking events.



Each fall NACM organizes its themed Connect Conference in three locations: St. Louis, Missouri, Chicago, Illinois, and Columbus, Ohio. This year’s theme, Credit on Tap, will offer a series of educational sessions and activities that will provide credit professionals with an opportunity to collaborate and discuss the latest innovations in credit, collections, and accounts receivable products and services. NACM’s Connect/Gateway the St. Louis regional conference and expo, will include keynote speaker Byron Franz, Special Agent of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), who will speak about protecting America from cyber threats, as well as former U.S. Army Officer, West Point graduate, and ex-NFL athlete, Caleb Campbell, who will speak on resiliency and a roadmap to high-capacity leadership.

“We are thrilled to be going back to St. Louis for another NACM Connect/Gateway conference. The Connect/Gateway conference has no shortage of educational sessions to attend, and we are especially excited to have the opportunity to connect with long-time clients and prospective customers in-person,” said Sean McCaffrey, Corporate Account Executive.

Bectran representatives Sean McCaffrey and Alexis Ortega will be available in the expo hall throughout the conference to discuss how Bectran’s Credit, Collections & Accounts Receivable solution enables businesses to achieve significant savings in the order-to-cash cycle.

Bectran, the industry leading SaaS platform, has grown rapidly over the years to become the companion toolkit for the Credit Department just as CRM is for the Sales Department. From simple to complex organizations and SMEs to Fortune 500 companies, Bectran has helped companies cut down the time to process and approve credit by over 90% while significantly lowering the risk of credit defaults and the cost of collections.

A growing number of companies are depending on Bectran to manage their Accounts Receivable and Collections. With significant process and task automation, companies are able to cut down the cost of collections by as much as 60-90% while accelerating the cash receipts cycle with complete and accurate cash applications.

Bectran’s clients enjoy the ease, speed, and cost-effectiveness of adopting the Bectran platform. New clients are onboarded in a matter of days or weeks. Credit professionals in various industries have described the Bectran platform as the future of the Credit Department. To learn more, visit www.bectran.com

