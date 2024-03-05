Bed Bath & Beyond: Best Sale Items for March 2024

CRobertson / Getty Images

If you’ve been shopping for home decor and housewares for more than a decade, you no doubt remember receiving big blue 20% coupons in the mail and rushing out to Bed Bath & Beyond to snag some extra savings. The iconic buildings — a visual representation of how the term “big box” store emerged to refer not just to BB&B, but retailers like Walmart and Target — housed aisles and aisles of home décor and organization items, small appliances and personal care sundries.

In 2023, the retailer closed all its remaining locations, but emerged – like a big blue phoenix – online under ownership of Overstock.com. Along with the new ownership came the beloved 20% coupons in digital form, along with $15 off and more in specific product categories, and tons of deals every month. What’s new and on sale at BedBathandBeyond.com for March 2024?

Walter Tufted Fabric Recliners

Give your living room or den an affordable facelift with these stylish Walter tufted recliners by Christopher Knight Home, starting at just $532. Choose from light sky, navy blue, beige, light gray, or charcoal upholstery, all with classy dark brown birch wood legs. Sold in sets of two and rated a “high satisfaction” item, these chairs add a touch of elegance and comfort to your space for a lot less money than you might expect.

OVIOS 5-Piece Wicker Patio Furniture Set

Get set for spring with the OVIOS 5-Piece high-back seating wicker furniture set with a three-seat sofa, two comfy chairs, and two ottomans that can double as end tables. Constructed of sturdy resin wicker, this set is designed to be as durable as it is comfortable. Prices start at $562 depending on the color you choose.

Outdoor Rugs

BedBathandBeyond.com continues its “Welcome Outdoors” event with a huge selection of all-weather rugs, with some styles under $25. These rugs also work well in high-traffic indoor areas, such as a playroom or mudroom.

LUCID Comfort Collection Mattress

If spring cleaning at your place means a new mattress, consider the bestselling LUCID Comfort Collection 10-inch luxury gel memory foam mattress. Available in three comfort levels (firm, medium, or plush) and sizes to fit any room, the mattress is constructed of three layers of foam, including a gel-infused top layer, to keep you cool and comfortable. Prices start at $206.

1200 Thread Count Cotton Deep Pocket Luxury Hotel Stripe Sheet Set

Complement your new mattress with sheets in ultra-luxurious 1200 thread count, 100% Egyptian cotton, starting at just $36 per set — which is 22% savings. Choose from a variety of colors and sizes for better sleep this spring.

Bonus Tips For BB&B Shoppers

Join up for the BedBathandBeyond.com email list for added savings in many product categories. Qualifying shoppers can also take advantage of Klarna to “buy now, pay later” in four installments without interest.

