U.S. markets close in 3 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,876.88
    -24.18 (-0.62%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,755.68
    -106.12 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,000.46
    -102.00 (-0.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,852.96
    +6.04 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.18
    -1.72 (-1.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,641.40
    -3.40 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    19.12
    -0.02 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9884
    -0.0082 (-0.82%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0370
    +0.0270 (+0.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1501
    -0.0115 (-0.99%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.6540
    +1.2340 (+0.84%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,415.02
    -266.24 (-1.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    485.53
    -2.68 (-0.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,114.64
    +66.97 (+0.95%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,587.46
    +482.26 (+1.78%)
     

Bed, Bath & Beyond confirms data breach following employee phishing attack

Carly Page
·1 min read

U.S. retail giant Bed, Bath & Beyond has confirmed unauthorized accessed to company data after an employee was phished.

In an 8-K filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the home goods retailer said it became aware that an attacker had “improperly accessed” company data after a successful phishing scam targeting an employee in October. This gave the hacker access to data on the employee's hard drive and other shared drives to which the employee had access.

The company said in the filing that it has "no reason to believe" that sensitive or personally identifiable information was accessed or that this cybersecurity incident would have a material impact on the company, but did not provide evidence for this claim, and admitted that its investigation was ongoing.

When reached by TechCrunch, Bed, Bath & Beyond chief legal officer Arlene Hong, via a spokesperson who would not provide their name, declined to say how much data was stolen or what types of data the attacker was able to access. It also remains unclear whether the company has the technical means, such as logs, to detect evidence of exfiltration.

Bed, Bath & Beyond also declined to provide any further information about the phishing incident or the cybersecurity protections it has in place to protect against such incidents.

This isn't the first time the U.S. retail giant experienced a data breach. Bed, Bath & Beyond said in October 2019 that less than 1% of online customer accounts were compromised and no customers' payment cards were impacted.

How do you stop another Uber hack?

Recommended Stories

  • Contract lifecycle management vendor Icertis secures $150M in debt to stave off rivals

    After raising $115 million in 2019, Icertis today secured $150 million -- $75 million in convertible debt and a $75 million revolving credit facility -- in a combined tranche that brings the company's total capital raised to $520 million. CEO Samir Bodas was rather vague about the plans for the new cash, but told TechCrunch in an interview that it would involve "accelerating the application of transformational technologies like artificial intelligence, natural language processing, machine learning and blockchain to deliver material, unique, and consequential value to customers."

  • Trader Joe’s United’s first loss is further proof that unionizing isn’t easy

    Three months into its unionizing efforts, Trader Joe’s United has lost its winning streak.

  • 'The U.S. is on fire again': Luxury watchmakers shake off economic concerns at event

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian discusses luxury watchmakers' sentiment around the U.S. market and supply chains at the WatchTime 2022 collectors' show.

  • Big Tech Selloff Shaves More Than $3 Trillion Off Market Values This Year

    Just how severe has this year's selloff in technology stocks been? Turns out, several trillion dollars worth. Six of the largest technology stocks in the U.S.—Apple, Netflix, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta Platforms and Alphabet—lost nearly $3.3 trillion combined in market value this year through Friday's close as investors have unwound bets on the sector. To put that in perspective, that loss is roughly twice as large as the combined market capitalization of the entire energy sector of the S 500, Fact

  • South Florida students, teachers, schools at center of revised ‘don’t say gay’ lawsuit

    After a federal judge rejected an earlier attempt, students, parents and teachers have filed a revised lawsuit seeking to block a new Florida law that restricts classroom instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation.

  • Obama Slams GOP Sen. Ron Johnson On Social Security In Explosive Rally Speech

    The former president questioned the Wisconsin Republican's relatability with voters during a Milwaukee rally on Saturday.

  • Fed, jobs data to set groundwork for rest of 2022: What to know this week

    Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Semenova breaks down the top economic data to watch this week in markets.

  • This seasonal investing strategy is 100% accurate in the past 35 years — here are this year’s stocks to consider buying

    In down years, professional investors sell losing stocks by the end of October, and other investors snap them up.

  • John Oliver Exposes Right-Wing Lies About Paul Pelosi Attack

    HBOAfter a week off, John Oliver returned to the Last Week Tonight desk on Sunday. And the comic had a lot to catch up on, but instead of tackling Kanye West’s antisemitic hate spree or Elon Musk purchasing Twitter for $44 billion because he has no IRL friends, the HBO host instead dedicated the majority of his show to bail reform—specifically, the specious right-wing argument that bail reform has led to a spike in violent crime.A clip of Fox News’ Tucker Carlson opining of the link, “It seems s

  • Ford to Offer Some Underperforming Workers Choice of Severance or Performance Improvement

    An internal email says some staffers deemed underperformers face a choice of taking the severance package or enrolling in an improvement plan.

  • GE Stock Could Make Investors Rich Thanks to 1 Huge Catalyst

    General Electric (NYSE: GE) has disappointed investors in 2022. Supply chain logjams, inflationary headwinds, and other operational problems have forced the company to reduce its guidance multiple times this year.

  • What’s Happening With the U.S. Semiconductor Market

    Intel Chief Executive Patrick Gelsinger is guiding the chip giant through a period of industry upheaval. On the one hand, U.S. semiconductor makers are grappling with softening demand for chips amid inflation and recession fears, and facing new government restrictions on certain exports to China. On the other hand, the industry is about to get more than $50 billion in subsidies to help it shift more production to the U.S. from Asia, thanks to the bipartisan Chips and Science Act that President Biden signed into law over the summer.

  • Why Altria's Earnings Miss Won't Burn Investors

    Tobacco stocks are often considered recession-resistant because people tend to still smoke when the economy sours. The highest inflation rate in 40 years coupled with rising interest rates, still-elevated gas prices, and an uneven economy is proving even too much for smokers as Altria missed analyst expectations for revenue and profits for the period.

  • OPEC raises long-term oil demand view, calls for investment

    OPEC raised its forecasts for world oil demand in the medium-and longer-term in an annual outlook released on Monday and said $12.1 trillion of investment is needed to meet this demand despite the energy transition. The view from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, in its 2022 World Oil Outlook, contrasts with that of other forecasters which see oil demand reaching a plateau before 2030 due to the rise of renewable energy and electric cars. Another decade of oil demand growth would be a boost for OPEC, whose 13 members depend on oil income.

  • California's gas-car phaseout brings turmoil to mom-and-pop gas stations

    A ban on sales of new gas-powered cars and light trucks is years off, but mom-and-pop gas station owners are already facing a dilemma: evolve for the EV era or sell out and move on?

  • ExxonMobil Posts Record Profits. Time to Buy the Dividend Aristocrat?

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) delivered one of the best quarters in its history. The oil giant's profits soared to a record in the third quarter, even though oil prices cooled off in the period. ExxonMobil's earnings rose to $19.7 billion in the third quarter of 2022.

  • Ford is dropping production of its most popular car to focus on EVs

    The birth and death of the Ford Fiesta were bookended by global energy crises.

  • Gap says Russia deliveries stopped in March. But its clothing kept coming

    NEW YORK/LONDON/ISTANBUL (Reuters) -In March, clothing retailer Gap Inc joined numerous Western companies in announcing that it was halting deliveries to Russia to protest its invasion of Ukraine. “As a values-led company, one that is proud to do the right thing over the past 53 years in business, at this time, we have also suspended deliveries to Russia, where we have a small franchise presence,” the San Francisco-based company announced in a March 10 message to its employees. But Russian customs records reviewed by Reuters show that between March 11 and July 16, Gap's franchisee in Moscow received 1,585 clothing shipments with a declared value of $5.2 million.

  • JPMorgan, Macy’s and Other Companies Reveal What They Pay Workers as Deadline Looms

    A law taking effect in New York City on Nov. 1 will reshape how some employers hire, while others look for ways to avoid it.

  • Can Your 401(k) Impact Your Social Security Benefits?

    401(k) money doesn't affect the amount of your Social Security benefits, but it can affect whether they're subject to income tax.