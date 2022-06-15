U.S. markets closed

BED BATH & BEYOND INC. TO ANNOUNCE FISCAL 2022 FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS RESULTS ON JUNE 29, 2022

·1 min read
In this article:
  • BBBY
    Watchlist

UNION, N.J., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) today announced that it will hold a conference call to discuss its fiscal 2022 first quarter financial results on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 8:15am EDT. The fiscal 2022 first quarter results press release and related materials, for the period ended May 28, 2022, will be issued approximately 45 minutes prior to the start of the conference call.

Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Conference Call and Investor Presentation

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.'s fiscal 2022 first quarter conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-404-400-0571, or if international, 1-866-374-5140, and entering passcode ID number 80961020#. A live audio webcast of the conference call, along with the sales and earnings press release and supplemental financial disclosures, will also be available on the Investor Relations section of our website at http://bedbathandbeyond.gcs-web.com/investor-relations. The webcast will be available for replay after the call.

About the Company

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and subsidiaries (the "Company") is an omnichannel retailer that makes it easy for our customers to feel at home. The Company sells a wide assortment of merchandise in the Home, Baby, Beauty and Wellness markets. Additionally, the Company is a partner in a joint venture which operates retail stores in Mexico under the name Bed Bath & Beyond.

The Company operates websites at bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, buybuybaby.com, buybuybaby.ca, harmondiscount.com, facevalues.com, and decorist.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bed-bath--beyond-inc-to-announce-fiscal-2022-first-quarter-earnings-results-on-june-29-2022-301568870.html

SOURCE Bed Bath & Beyond

