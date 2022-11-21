U.S. markets open in 1 hour 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,954.50
    -19.50 (-0.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,716.00
    -59.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,623.50
    -84.50 (-0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,846.00
    -7.20 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.59
    -0.49 (-0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,742.10
    -12.30 (-0.70%)
     

  • Silver

    20.67
    -0.32 (-1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0245
    -0.0075 (-0.73%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8180
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.93
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1807
    -0.0089 (-0.75%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.9000
    +1.5750 (+1.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,109.44
    -425.42 (-2.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    371.07
    -21.00 (-5.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,389.38
    +3.86 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,944.79
    +45.02 (+0.16%)
     

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Announces Extension of Revised Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain of its Outstanding Debt Securities

·7 min read

UNION, N.J., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) today announced that it has further extended its previously announced offers to exchange (the "Exchange Offers") any and all of its outstanding Senior Notes to reflect certain changes made to the terms of the New Notes (as defined below).

(PRNewsfoto/Bed Bath &amp; Beyond Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.)

Today's extension includes the offers to exchange:

(i) 3.749% Senior Notes due 2024 (the "2024 Notes") for new 3.693% Senior Second Lien Secured Non-Convertible Notes due 2027 (the "New Second Lien Non-Convertible Notes") and/or new 8.821% Senior Second Lien Secured Convertible Notes due 2027 (the "New Second Lien Convertible Notes"), at the option of the holder of the 2024 Notes;

(ii) 4.915% Senior Notes due 2034 (the "2034 Notes") for new 12.000% Senior Third Lien Secured Convertible Notes due 2029 (the "New Third Lien Convertible Notes" and, together with the New Second Lien Non-Convertible Notes and the New Second Lien Convertible Notes, the "New Notes"); and

(iii) 5.165% Senior Notes due 2044 (the "2044 Notes" and, collectively with the 2024 Notes and the 2034 Notes, the "Old Notes") for New Third Lien Convertible Notes.

In connection with the Exchange Offers, the Company is also soliciting consents to amend the indenture governing the Old Notes (the "Consent Solicitations").

Each of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations, which were previously scheduled to expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on November 18, 2022, has been extended until 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on December 5, 2022 (as such time and date may be further extended, the "Expiration Time").

In addition to the extension of the Expiration Time, the Company has made certain updates and changes to the terms of the New Notes.

As of 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on November 18, 2022, which was the previous expiration time for the Exchange Offers, the principal amounts of Old Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn, as advised by Global Bondholder Services Corporation, the exchange agent for the exchange offers, are set forth in the table below:

Title of Old Notes to be
Tendered

CUSIP
Number

Outstanding Principal
Amount

Principal Amount
Tendered

Approximate Percentage of Old
Notes Tendered

3.749% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2024

075896 AA8

$215,404,500

$35,437,000

16.45 %

4.915% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2034

075896 AB6

$209,712,000

$51,296,000

24.46 %

5.165% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2044

075896 AC4

$604,820,000

$66,971,000

11.1 %

As previously announced, we entered into privately negotiated exchanges with certain existing institutional holders of our Old Notes. In total, the existing holders exchanged approximately $69 million aggregate principal amount of 2024 Notes, $15.3 million aggregate principal amount of 2034 Notes and $70.2 million aggregate principal amount of 2044 Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest on such notes, and in one case cash, for approximately 14.5 million shares of our common stock (the "Private Exchanges"). The Outstanding Principal Amount of each series of Old Notes in the table above gives effect to the cancellation of the Old Notes exchanged in the Private Exchanges.

As of November 18, 2022, after taking into consideration the shares of common stock issued in connection with the Private Exchanges and our previously announced at-the-market offering program, we had a total of approximately 117.3 million shares of common stock outstanding. Tenders of Old Notes may be withdrawn at any time at or prior to the Expiration Time, but not thereafter, subject to limited exceptions and except as otherwise required by applicable law, unless extended.

A Registration Statement on Form S-4, including a prospectus and consent solicitation statement forming a part thereof (the "Prospectus"), which is subject to change, relating to the issuance of the New Notes has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") (the "Registration Statement"), but has not yet become effective. The New Notes may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the Registration Statement becomes effective. If and when issued, the New Notes will be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Copies of the Prospectus pursuant to which the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations are being made may be obtained from Global Bondholder Services Corporation, the information agent and exchange agent for the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations. Requests for documentation and questions regarding procedures for tendering the Old Notes can be directed to Global Bondholder Services Corporation at (855) 654-2015 (for information U.S. Toll-free) or (212) 430-3774 (information for brokers). Questions regarding the terms and conditions of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations should be directed to the dealer manager, Lazard Frères & Co. LLC, at (212) 632-6311.

The Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations are being made only by and pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Prospectus, which forms a part of the Registration Statement, and the information in this press release is qualified by reference to such Prospectus and the Registration Statement.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell with respect to any securities. The solicitation of offers to sell the New Notes or buy the Old Notes is only being made pursuant to the terms of the Exchange Offers. The Company is not making an offer of New Notes in any jurisdiction where the Exchange Offers are not permitted, and this press release does not constitute an offer to participate in the Exchange Offers to any person in any jurisdiction where it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitations.

Holders of the Old Notes are urged to carefully read the Prospectus before making any decision with respect to the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations. None of the Company, the dealer manager, the trustee with respect to any series of Old Notes, the trustee with respect to any series of New Notes, the information agent and exchange agent for the Exchange Offers or any affiliate of any of them makes any recommendation as to whether holders of the Old Notes should exchange their Old Notes for New Notes in the Exchange Offers, and no one has been authorized by any of them to make such a recommendation.

Holders of the Old Notes must make their own decision as to whether to tender Old Notes and, if so, the principal amount of Old Notes to tender. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About the Company

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and subsidiaries (the "Company") is an omnichannel retailer that makes it easy for our customers to feel at home. The Company sells a wide assortment of merchandise in the Home, Baby, Beauty and Wellness markets. Additionally, the Company is a partner in a joint venture which operates retail stores in Mexico under the name Bed Bath & Beyond.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and any such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the following cautionary statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on current expectations and involve a number of assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, including our ability to successfully consummate the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations. Readers are strongly encouraged to read the full cautionary statements contained in the Company's filings with the SEC, including the risk factors set forth in the Registration Statement. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bed-bath--beyond-inc-announces-extension-of-revised-exchange-offers-and-consent-solicitations-for-certain-of-its-outstanding-debt-securities-301683757.html

SOURCE Bed Bath & Beyond

Recommended Stories

  • Struggling Chains That May Not Make It to 2023

    Shifts in consumer buying habits, the rise of Amazon and a company's inability to modernize and adapt to today's shoppers are among the reasons why some venerable U.S. retail chains have all but shut...

  • Bed Bath & Beyond extends exchange offers for certain debt securities

    Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. said MOnday it has further extended offers to exchange some of its outstanding debt securities for cheaper debt to reflect changes to some of the new notes. The troubled retailer said it's now offering to exchange 3.749% senior notes that mature in 2024 for new 3.693% senior second lien secured non-convertible notes that mature in 2027 and/or new 8.821% senior second lien secured convertible notes maturing in 2027, at the option of the holder. The company will exchange its

  • Five Holiday Shopping Trends to Mull Over for Cyber Monday

    Around this time of year, you can't blame a consumer for thinking every day is Black Friday or Cyber Monday. Technically, Cyber Monday lands on Monday, Nov. 28, this year, but the deals on tech toys (and a ton of other non-tech consumer goods) are already out, in many cases. "We've seen some Cyber Mondays boast more deals than Black Friday, and even during the years they fall slightly short, these start-of-the-week events still have strong offers worth checking out," said Deal News consumer analyst Julie Ramhold.

  • Former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Has This Advice for Getting Through a Recession

    Are we destined for a recession in 2023? Worse yet, some are of the opinion that a 2023 recession could be long and ugly, as opposed to a quick downturn. There's a chance the economy won't sour in 2023, and there's also a chance that if a recession hits, it will be fairly short-lived.

  • Blue Sky Uranium Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

    Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF) ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 10,000,000 units at a price of $0.10 per unit for gross proceeds of $1,000,000.

  • Who is Caroline Ellison and how did she end up at center of FTX collapse?

    The collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's cryptocurrency exchange FTX has led to an increased focus on the role played by Alameda Research and its CEO Caroline Ellison in the firm's implosion.

  • The Safest and Riskiest FAANG Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Shares of all five of these tech giants have fallen a lot in 2022. But their risk levels vary quite a bit.

  • If Buffett Likes Taiwan Semiconductor, He'd Love These 3 Stocks

    Warren Buffett turned heads last week when he invested in a semiconductor stock for the first time, foundry giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM). While the Oracle of Omaha had lots of good reasons to invest in TSMC, there might actually be a greater opportunity in Taiwan Semi's key suppliers, like these three profitable semiconductor equipment stocks. As Taiwan Semiconductor has a highly diverse set of powerful customers, so does Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT).

  • 89% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 12 Stocks

    The Oracle of Omaha doesn't believe diversification is necessary if you know what you're doing.

  • The 3 Best Oil Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023

    Oil stocks have taken a victory lap throughout 2022. Surging commodity prices are bolstering profits at a time when many companies are getting hit with inflation and softening demand. ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) each not only pay a dividend but have beaten the S&P 500 over the past year.

  • 5 Stocks With the Potential to Rise 10 Times in Price

    Alliance Bernstein has been researching how to find these stocks, and found several in the tech sector with potential to be "ten-baggers."

  • Tax the Rich: Biden to End Trump's Tax Cuts for The Wealthy

    House Democrats have proposed legislation that could end Trump tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations. If passed, this could implement some of the biggest tax increases in decades. But while these tax changes aim to make good on President … Continue reading → The post Tax the Rich: Biden to End Trump Tax Cuts on the Wealthy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Twitter France Head Quits in Exodus, Says ‘It’s Over’

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc.’s head of France announced his departure in a tweet on Sunday ahead of what may be additional layoffs at the embattled platform. Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionDisney Shares Soar on Iger Return as CEO After Shock OusterIn Dublin, It’s Elon Musk Versus the Housing MarketDamien Viel, who co

  • Even at $80 Oil, These Oil Stocks Are Still Ridiculously Cheap

    Oil prices have continued to cool off after a red-hot run earlier this year following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. This valuation is leading Devon to use some of its oil-fueled cash flows to buy back its cheap stock.

  • The Implosion of FTX Is Not Good News for Coinbase

    Less competition may seem like a good thing for cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN). The cryptocurrency industry, if you can even call it an industry, is not like this. Coinbase makes most of its money by charging fees when its customers trade.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Definitely Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Alarm.com Holdings Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Markets will shift to a ‘hope’ phase next year, and investors would be wise not to miss it, says Goldman Sachs

    Our call of the day from Goldman Sachs says the bear market isn't over and it will be a 'volatile' ride to the bottom. But at some point in 2023, the "hope" phase will kick in.

  • World stocks on back foot as China COVID cases rise

    LONDON (Reuters) -World stocks and oil prices fell on Monday as fresh COVID-19 curbs in China fuelled worries over the global economic outlook. The safe-haven dollar rallied, while the U.S. Treasury yield curve remained deeply inverted in a sign that investors remain alert to global recession risks. Coronavirus outbreaks across China are a setback to hopes for an easing of strict pandemic restrictions, one factor cited for a 10% slide in oil prices last week and Monday's lacklustre opening in European stocks.

  • 7 Supercharged Growth Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    A 13F offers an under-the-hood look at what some of the smartest money managers in the world were holding in their portfolios at the end of the most recent quarter -- in this case, as of Sept. 30, 2022. Despite being clobbered by the 2022 bear market, growth stocks remained a popular buy for billionaire money managers during the third quarter. What follows are seven supercharged growth stocks billionaires can't stop buying.

  • The average 401(k) balance plunged a nasty $29,000 over the past year — but these 3 large-cap stocks have protected investors from the pain (and could do it again in 2023)

    The market is down. But your portfolio doesn’t have to be.