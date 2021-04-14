Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Reports Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter & Full Year Results

DELIVERS 3RD CONSECUTIVE QUARTER OF COMPARABLE SALES AND PROFIT GROWTH

COMPLETES FISCAL YEAR 2020, A YEAR OF FAST-PACED TRANSFORMATION

ENHANCES STRATEGIC POSITIONING FOR FISCAL 2021; STRENGTHENS 3-YEAR PLAN

- 3rd Consecutive Quarter of Comparable Sales Growth, +4% (Total Enterprise); +6% (BBB banner¹)

- Q4 GAAP Net Income of $9 Million; Adjusted Net Income of $47 Million

- Q4 GAAP EPS - Diluted $0.08; Adjusted EPS - Diluted $0.40

- Q4 Adjusted EBITDA Increases 13% to $168 Million; Adjusted EBITDA Margin Increases 160 bps to 6.4%

- Fiscal 2021 Outlook on Net Sales of $8.0-$8.2 Billion and Adjusted EBITDA of $500-$525 Million

- Projects Faster Improvement of Gross Debt-to-EBITDA Ratio of <3x in Fiscal 2021

- Increases 3-Year Share Repurchase Program to $1 Billion from $825 Million

- Continues Positive Net Sales Trends In Early Fiscal 2021; Expects Q1 Core Banner¹ Sales Growth of +65 to +70%

UNION, N.J., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (Nasdaq: BBBY) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 ended February 27, 2021.

Reported



Adjusted2 (in millions, except per share data) Three months ended



Three months ended

February

29, 2020 February

27, 2021 Diff

February

29, 2020 February

27, 2021 Diff

















Net Sales $3,107 $2,619 (16%)









Total enterprise comp sales growth













+4% BBB banner1comp sales growth













+6%

















Gross Margin 32.6% 31.5% (110)bps



32.6% 32.8% +20bps SG&A $1,027 $763 ($264)



$953 $763 ($190)

















Net Income ($65) $9 +$74



$47 $47 $0 Adjusted EBITDA









$148 $168 +13% Adjusted EBITDA Margin









4.8% 6.4% +160bps EPS - Diluted ($0.53) $0.08 +$0.61



$0.38 $0.40 +$0.02

Mark Tritton, Bed Bath & Beyond's President and CEO said, "Fiscal 2020 was a year of fast-paced transformation in which we reformed the past, overcame extraordinary circumstances of the present, and established a firm foundation for the future. Despite the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, we relentlessly focused on taking purposeful and bold steps to transform our entire organization and remained true to our plans to rebuild our authority in Home and restore this iconic Company. Importantly, we prioritized the health and wellbeing of our associate teams, customers and communities and I am so proud of how our people have come together to deliver for one another and the millions of people who count on us.

"We are excited to start fresh in 2021 with our sharpened size and scale, a healthier portfolio of core banners and a stronger financial position to execute the first phase of our 3-year transformation journey. As our transformation continues to take hold, we will show up differently for our customers with enhanced omnichannel experiences and modern stores, new communications and differentiated Owned Brands that will elevate the shopping experience and make it even easier to shop with the new Bed Bath & Beyond."

Q4 Highlights

3 rd Consecutive Quarter of Comparable Sales Growth

Consistent Execution of Transformation Strategy Drives Earnings Growth

Fiscal 2020 Highlights

Demonstrated business agility and financial strength during year of unprecedented challenges; Built robust foundation to successfully execute 3-year growth plan

Fiscal 2021 Outlook

Year of Fast-Paced Transformation Expected to Enhance Strategic Position for Sustained Success

Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter Highlights (December-January-February)

Comparable sales increased for the third consecutive quarter, with Total Enterprise comparable sales growth of 4%, led by strong digital growth of approximately 86%. Comparable store sales decreased 20%.



Net sales of $2.6 billion decreased 16% compared to the prior year period, driven by impacts from previously planned non-core banner divestitures and permanent store closures. Excluding these impacts of approximately 12%, Core banner 1 net sales decreased approximately 3%, primarily due to store closing activity consistent with the Company's network optimization program. Total store net sales decreased 27%, and total digital net sales increased 86%.



Gross margin of 31.5% decreased 110 basis points compared to the prior year period. Excluding special items, adjusted gross margin 2 increased 20 basis points to 32.8%, primarily driven by optimization of promotion and markdowns, favorable product mix and leverage of distribution and fulfillment costs, partially offset by higher digital channel mix, including significant industrywide freight cost increases.





SG&A expense of $763 million decreased $264 million compared to the prior year period. Adjusted SG&A 2 expense decreased $190 million compared to the prior year period, driven primarily by reductions from the non-core banner divestitures and lower occupancy expense on a smaller base of stores.





Net earnings per diluted share of $0.08 includes approximately $38 million from special items. Excluding special items, adjusted net earnings per diluted share 2 was $0.40. Special items include the net loss on sale of businesses, non-cash impairment charges related to certain store-level assets, charges recorded in connection with the restructuring and transformation initiatives, which includes markdowns and inventory reserves related to the planned assortment transition to Owned Brands and the income tax impact of these items.





Adjusted EBITDA 2 increased 13% to $168 million, primarily due to higher comparable sales coupled with adjusted gross margin expansion and SG&A expense reduction.





Cash flow from operations of $76 million and $14 million used in cash flow from investing, inclusive of $66 million of capital expenditures. Positive free cash flow 2 of $62 million.





Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash balance of approximately $1.4 billion increased $384 million compared to the prior year period.





Total Liquidity4 of approximately $2.1 billion, including the Company's asset based revolving credit facility.

Fiscal 2021 Outlook

During the Company's fiscal fourth quarter conference call with analysts and investors, it will discuss its outlook for fiscal 2021 and its long-term financial goals to strengthen and accelerate growth and unlock and drive sustainable total shareholder return. With the non-core banner divestitures now complete, the Company is reaffirming its previously communicated fiscal 2021 Net Sales and Adjusted EBITDA outlook of between $8.0 - $8.2 billion and between $500 - $525 million, respectively. The Company also announced an increase in its 3-year share repurchase program to $1 billion from $825 million.

Fiscal 2021 Full-Year Outlook :





FISCAL 2021 REAFFIRM P&L Sales $8.0bn-$8.2bn √ Comp Sales "Recapture and Sustain"6 √





Adj. Gross Margin approx. 35% √





Adj. SG&A (% of sales) approx. 31% √





Adj. EBITDA $500mn-$525mn √

CAPITAL

ALLOCATION CAPEX approx. $400mn √





Gross Debt-to-EBITDA Ratio4 Faster improvement to <3x improved





Share Repurchase $325mn from $300mn improved

Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Outlook:

The Company's fiscal 2021 first quarter net sales will be impacted by comparisons to last year when the majority of its stores were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as by non-core banner divestitures and its ongoing fleet optimization program. To provide further perspective on its portfolio transformation and the quarterly comparisons of Core Go-Forward banners, the Company has provided below a quarterly summary of fiscal 2019 and 2020 net sales, on both a reported basis and on a Core Go-Forward basis. The Core Go-Forward banners include Bed Bath & Beyond, buybuy BABY, Harmon Face Values and Decorist.

Directionally, the Company expects its fiscal 2021 first quarter net sales, on a reported basis, to increase by over 40% versus the prior year period when the vast majority of its stores were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in spite of non-core banner divestitures. Excluding the impact from divested businesses in both periods, the Company expects first quarter net sales growth of its Core Go-Forward banners to be much higher by approximately +65 to +70%.

The Company expects to show sequential improvement in gross margin as the fiscal year progresses. Directionally, it expects adjusted gross margin in the fiscal 2021 first quarter to be in the 34% range and expects to deliver between $80 and $90 million in adjusted EBITDA.

Additional details on the Company's fiscal 2021 outlook and visibility on the first quarter will be provided during its conference call as well as in its investor presentation available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://bedbathandbeyond.gcs-web.com/investor-relations .

Additional Information – Quarterly Summary of Fiscal 2019 and Fiscal 2020 Net Sales

The following table shows a quarterly summary of the Company's fiscal 2019 and 2020 net sales on both a reported basis and on a Core Go-Forward basis, which excludes sales from divested banners.

The Company is providing this additional transparency to help analysts and investors gain further perspective on the Company's recent portfolio transformation and the quarterly comparisons of the Core Go-Forward banners which include Bed Bath & Beyond, buybuy BABY, Harmon Face Values and Decorist.



(in millions)

FY19

FY20



Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Full Yr

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Full Yr NET SALES























Reported

$2,573 $2,719 $2,759 $3,107 $11,159

$1,307 $2,688 $2,618 $2,619 $9,233 Core Go-Forward

2,080 2,263 2,191 2,471 9,006

1,128 2,239 2,186 2,390 7,943





Note: numbers may not add due to rounding.

Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter Conference Call and Investor Presentation

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.'s fiscal 2020 fourth quarter conference call with analysts and investors will be held today at 8:00am EDT and may be accessed by dialing 1-888-424-8151, or if international, 1-847-585-4422, using passcode number 9775756#. A live audio webcast of the conference call, along with the earnings press release, investor presentation and supplemental financial disclosures, will also be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://bedbathandbeyond.gcs-web.com/investor-relations . The webcast will be available for replay after the call for a period of at least one year.

The Company has also made available an Investor Presentation on the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://bedbathandbeyond.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations.



(1) The Company's four Core banners include Bed Bath & Beyond, buybuy BABY, Harmon Face Values and Decorist. (2) Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted SG&A, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and Adjusted Diluted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information about non-GAAP financial measures, see "Non-GAAP Information" below. (3) Gross debt includes bonds, borrowings under the Company's asset-based revolving credit facility and operating and finance lease liabilities. (4) Total Liquidity includes cash & investments and availability under the Company's asset-based revolving credit facility. (5) Leverage ratio calculated using Moody's gross debt/EBITDA ratios. (6) The Company expects to "Recapture" sales in the fiscal 2021 first quarter that were lost in the prior year period due to temporary store closures. In the subsequent quarters of fiscal 2021, the Company expects to "Sustain" comparable sales levels relative to the solid comparable sales base it experienced in these same quarters during fiscal 2020. For financial planning purposes, the Company expects total enterprise comparable sales in its fiscal 2021 second quarter through fourth quarter to be flat versus a strong fiscal 2020 base during the prior year periods of fiscal 2020.

About the Company

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and subsidiaries (the "Company") is an omnichannel retailer that makes it easy for our customers to feel at home. The Company sells a wide assortment of merchandise in the Home, Baby, Beauty and Wellness markets. Additionally, the Company is a partner in a joint venture which operates retail stores in Mexico under the name Bed Bath & Beyond.

The Company operates websites at bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, buybuybaby.com, buybuybaby.ca, harmondiscount.com, facevalues.com, and decorist.com. As of February 27, 2021, the Company had a total of 1,020 stores, including 834 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada, 132 buybuy BABY stores and 54 stores under the names Harmon, Harmon Face Values or Face Values. During the fiscal 2020 fourth quarter, the Company opened 3 buybuy BABY stores, 1 Bed Bath & Beyond store, and 1 Harmon Face Values store and closed 118 Bed Bath & Beyond stores. The joint venture to which the Company is a partner operates 10 stores in Mexico under the name Bed Bath & Beyond.

Non-GAAP Information

This press release contains certain non-GAAP information, including adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted gross margin, adjusted net earnings per diluted share, and free cash flow. Non-GAAP information is intended to provide visibility into the Company's core operations and excludes special items, including the effects of the net loss on the sale of businesses, charges recorded in connection with the restructuring and transformation initiatives, which includes markdowns and inventory reserves related to the planned assortment transition to Owned Brands, non-cash impairment charges related to tradenames and certain long-lived assets and the income tax impact of these items. The Company's definition and calculation of non-GAAP measures may differ from that of other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported GAAP financial results. For a reconciliation to the most directly comparable US GAAP measures and certain information relating to the Company's use of Non-GAAP financial measures, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21 E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 including, but not limited to, the Company's progress and anticipated progress towards its long-term objectives, as well as more generally the status of its future liquidity and financial condition and its outlook for the Company's fiscal 2021 first quarter and for its 2021 fiscal year. Many of these forward-looking statements can be identified by use of words such as may, will, expect, anticipate, approximate, estimate, assume, continue, model, project, plan, goal, preliminary, and similar words and phrases, although the absence of those words does not necessarily mean that statements are not forward-looking. The Company's actual results and future financial condition may differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements as a result of many factors. Such factors include, without limitation: general economic conditions including the housing market, a challenging overall macroeconomic environment and related changes in the retailing environment; risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and the governmental responses to it, including its impacts across the Company's businesses on demand and operations, as well as on the operations of the Company's suppliers and other business partners, and the effectiveness of the Company's actions taken in response to these risks; consumer preferences, spending habits and adoption of new technologies; demographics and other macroeconomic factors that may impact the level of spending for the types of merchandise sold by the Company; civil disturbances and terrorist acts; unusual weather patterns and natural disasters; competition from existing and potential competitors across all channels; pricing pressures; liquidity; the ability to achieve anticipated cost savings, and to not exceed anticipated costs, associated with organizational changes and investments, including the Company's strategic restructuring program and store network optimization strategies; the ability to attract and retain qualified employees in all areas of the organization; the cost of labor, merchandise and other costs and expenses; potential supply chain disruption due to trade restrictions, and other factors such as natural disasters, pandemics, including the COVID-19 pandemic, political instability, labor disturbances, product recalls, financial or operational instability of suppliers or carriers, and other items; the ability to find suitable locations at acceptable occupancy costs and other terms to support the Company's plans for new stores; the ability to establish and profitably maintain the appropriate mix of digital and physical presence in the markets it serves; the ability to assess and implement technologies in support of the Company's development of its omnichannel capabilities; the ability to effectively and timely adjust the Company's plans in the face of the rapidly changing retail and economic environment, including in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; uncertainty in financial markets; volatility in the price of the Company's common stock and its effect, and the effect of other factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic, on the Company's capital allocation strategy; risks associated with the ability to achieve a successful outcome for the Company's business concepts and to otherwise achieve its business strategies; the impact of intangible asset and other impairments; disruptions to the Company's information technology systems, including but not limited to security breaches of systems protecting consumer and employee information or other types of cybercrimes or cybersecurity attacks; reputational risk arising from challenges to the Company's or a third party product or service supplier's compliance with various laws, regulations or standards, including those related to labor, health, safety, privacy or the environment; reputational risk arising from third-party merchandise or service vendor performance in direct home delivery or assembly of product for customers; changes to statutory, regulatory and legal requirements, including without limitation proposed changes affecting international trade; changes to, or new, tax laws or interpretation of existing tax laws; new, or developments in existing, litigation, claims or assessments; changes to, or new, accounting standards; and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update its forward-looking statements.

BED BATH & BEYOND INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

February 27,

2021

February 29,

2020

February 27,

2021

February 29,

2020















Net sales $ 2,619,141



$ 3,106,822



$ 9,233,028



$ 11,158,580

















Cost of sales 1,793,653



2,093,166



6,114,947



7,616,920

















Gross profit 825,488



1,013,656



3,118,081



3,541,660

















Selling, general and administrative expenses 762,998



1,027,041



3,224,363



3,732,498

















Goodwill and other impairments 8,883



67,821



127,341



509,226

















Restructuring and transformation initiative expenses 54,554



—



102,202



—

















Loss on sale of businesses, including impairment of assets held for sale 22,705



—



1,062



—

















Operating loss (23,652)



(81,206)



(336,887)



(700,064)

















Interest expense, net 18,566



15,370



76,913



64,789

















Gain on extinguishment of debt —



—



(77,038)



—

















Loss before benefit for income taxes (42,218)



(96,576)



(336,762)



(764,853)

















Benefit for income taxes (51,277)



(31,162)



(185,989)



(151,037)

















Net income (loss) $ 9,059



$ (65,414)



$ (150,773)



$ (613,816)

















Net income (loss) per share - Basic $ 0.08



$ (0.53)



$ (1.24)



$ (4.94)

Net income (loss) per share - Diluted $ 0.08



$ (0.53)



$ (1.24)



$ (4.94)

















Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic 115,055



123,347



121,446



124,352

Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted 117,286



123,347



121,446



124,352

















Dividends declared per share $ —



$ 0.17



$ —



$ 0.68



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following table reconciles non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release or that may be presented on the Company's fourth quarter conference call with analysts and investors. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide management, analysts, investors and other users of the Company's financial information with meaningful supplemental information regarding the performance of the Company's business. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to, but in addition to other financial measures prepared by the Company in accordance with GAAP, including the year-to-year results. The Company's method of determining these non-GAAP financial measures may be different from other companies' methods and, therefore, may not be comparable to those used by other companies and the Company does not recommend the sole use of this non-GAAP measure to assess its financial and earnings performance. For reasons noted above, the Company is presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures for its fiscal 2020 fourth quarter. In order for investors to be able to more easily compare the Company's performance across periods, the Company has included comparable reconciliations for the 2019 period in the reconciliation tables below. The Company is not providing a reconciliation of its guidance with respect to Adjusted EBITDA because the Company is unable to provide this reconciliation without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty of predicting the occurrence, the financial impact, and the periods in which the adjustments may be recognized. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended February 27, 2021







Excluding







Reported

Loss on Sale of

Businesses

Loss on sale-

leaseback,

including

transaction

fees

Restructuring

and

Transformation

Expenses

Impairment

charges

Total income

tax impact

Total Impact

Adjusted Gross Profit

$ 825,488



$ —



$ —



$ 33,198



$ —



$ —



$ 33,198



$ 858,686 Gross margin

31.5 %

— %

— %

1.3 %

— %

— %

1.3 %

32.8%

































Restructuring and transformation initiative expenses

54,554



—



—



(54,554)



—



—



(54,554)



—

































(Loss) earnings before (benefit) provision for income taxes

(42,218)



22,705



—



87,752



8,883



—



119,340



77,122

































Tax (benefit) provision

(51,277)



—



—



—



—



81,297



81,297



30,020 Effective tax rate

121.5 %

















(82.6) %

(82.6) %

38.9%

































Net income (loss)

$ 9,059



$ 22,705

$ —

$ 87,752

$ 8,883

$ (81,297)

$ 38,043

$ 47,102

































Net earnings per share - Diluted

$ 0.08



























$ 0.40

































Weighted average shares outstanding- Basic

115,055



























115,055 Weighted average shares outstanding- Diluted

117,286 (1)



























117,286

































Reconciliation of Net Income (loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA















Net income (loss)

$ 9,059

$ 22,705

$ —

$ 87,752

$ 8,883

$ (81,297)

$ 38,043

$ 47,102 Depreciation and amortization

78,328

—

—

(6,141)

—

—

(6,141)

72,187 Interest expense

18,566

—

—

—

—

—

—

18,566 Tax (benefit) provision

(51,277)

—

—

—

—

81,297

81,297

30,020 EBITDA

$ 54,676

$ 22,705

$ —

$ 81,611

$ 8,883

$ —

$ 113,199

$ 167,875 EBITDA as % of net sales





























6.4%

































(1) If a company is in a net loss position, then for earnings per share purposes, diluted weighted average shares outstanding are equivalent to basic weighted average shares outstanding.





Three Months Ended February 29, 2020







Excluding







Reported

Loss on Sale of Businesses

Loss on sale-leaseback, including transaction fees

Restructuring and Transformation Expenses

Impairment Charges

Total income tax impact

Total Impact

Adjusted Gross Profit

$ 1,013,656



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —









$

—









$

1,013,656

Gross margin

32.6 %

— %

— %

— %

— %

— %

— %

32.6%



















...

















(Loss) earnings before (benefit) provision for income taxes

(96,576)



—



32,840



41,308



67,821



—



141,969



45,393





































Tax (benefit) provision

(31,162)



—



—



—



—



29,666



29,666



(1,496)

Effective tax rate

32.3 %

















(35.6) %

(35.6) %

(3.3)%





































Net (loss) income

$ (65,414)



$ —

$ 32,840

$ 41,308

$ 67,821

$ (29,666)

$ 112,303

$ 46,889





































Net (loss) earnings per share - Diluted

$ (0.53)



























$ 0.38





































Weighted average shares outstanding- Basic

123,347



























123,347

Weighted average shares outstanding- Diluted

123,347 (1)



























123,754





































Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

















Net (loss) income

$ (65,414)

$ —

$ 32,840

$ 41,308

$ 67,821

$ (29,666)

$ 112,303

$ 46,889

Depreciation and amortization

87,390

—

—

—

—

—

—

87,390

Interest expense

15,370

—

—

—

—

—

—

15,370

Tax (benefit) provision

(31,162)

—

—

—

—

29,666

29,666

(1,496)

EBITDA

$ 6,184

$ —

$ 32,840

$ 41,308

$ 67,821

$ —

$ 141,969

$ 148,153

EBITDA as % of net sales





























4.8%





































(1) If a company is in a net loss position, then for earnings per share purposes, diluted weighted average shares outstanding are equivalent to basic weighted average shares outstanding.

BED BATH & BEYOND INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)



February 27, 2021

November 28, 2020

February 29, 2020 Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,352,984



$ 1,462,612



$ 1,000,340

Short term investment securities —



—



385,642

Merchandise inventories 1,671,909



1,780,891



2,093,869

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 595,152



196,487



248,342

Assets held-for-sale —



524,551



98,092

Total current assets 3,620,045



3,964,541



3,826,285

Long term investment securities 19,545



19,847



20,380

Property and equipment, net 918,418



905,251



1,430,604

Operating lease assets 1,587,101



1,615,969



2,006,966

Other assets 311,821



486,002



506,280

Total Assets $ 6,456,930



$ 6,991,610



$ 7,790,515

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable $ 986,045



$ 865,418



$ 944,194

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 636,329



698,827



675,776

Merchandise credit and gift card liabilities 312,486



304,530



340,407

Current operating lease liabilities 360,061



390,875



463,005

Liabilities related to assets held-for-sale —



448,805



43,144

Total current liabilities 2,294,921



2,708,455



2,466,526













Other liabilities 82,279



123,067



204,926

Operating lease liabilities 1,509,767



1,531,830



1,818,783

Income taxes payable 102,664



38,034



46,945

Long term debt 1,190,363



1,190,265



1,488,400

Total liabilities 5,179,994



5,591,651



6,025,580

Shareholders' equity:









Preferred stock - $0.01 par value; authorized - 1,000 shares; no shares issued or outstanding —



—



—

Common stock - $0.01 par value; authorized - 900,000 shares; issued 343,241, 343,484 and 343,683 shares, respectively; outstanding 109,621, 121,215 and 126,528 shares, respectively 3,432



3,434



3,436

Additional paid-in capital 2,152,135



2,058,358



2,167,337

Retained earnings 10,225,253



10,215,743



10,374,826

Treasury stock, at cost; 233,620, 222,269 and 217,155 shares, respectively (11,048,284)



(10,812,841)



(10,715,755)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (55,600)



(64,735)



(64,909)

Total shareholders' equity 1,276,936



1,399,959



1,764,935

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,456,930



$ 6,991,610



$ 7,790,515



BED BATH & BEYOND INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands, unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

February 27,

2021

February 29,

2020

February 27,

2021

February 29,

2020 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:













Net earnings (loss) $ 9,059



$ (65,414)



$ (150,773)



$ (613,816)

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 78,328



87,390



340,912



342,511

Loss on sale-leaseback transaction —



27,357



—



27,357

Goodwill and other impairments 8,883



67,821



127,341



509,226

Gain on debt extinguishment —



—



(77,038)



—

Loss on sale of businesses, including impairment of assets held for sale 22,705



—



1,062



—

Stock-based compensation 8,530



9,564



31,594



45,676

Deferred income taxes 192,095



(59,917)



148,741



(145,543)

Other (524)



225



(396)



(3,446)

Decrease (increase) in assets:













Merchandise inventories 156,182



430,547



64,947



506,334

Trading investment securities —



21



—



21

Other current assets (385,492)



108,674



(387,172)



(4,781)

Other assets 1,196



4,247



1,519



218

Increase (decrease) increase in liabilities:













Accounts payable 70,843



(270,194)



168,556



(124,206)

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (82,217)



(7,967)



15,538



61,864

Merchandise credit and gift card liabilities 9,089



2,971



(12,110)



1,154

Income taxes payable 63,834



5,089



54,958



(22,783)

Operating lease assets and liabilities, net (43,621)



(17,139)



(32,813)



(2,899)

Other liabilities (33,184)



10,539



(26,758)



14,054

Net cash provided by operating activities 75,706



333,814



268,108



590,941

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:













Purchase of held-to-maturity investment securities —



(386,500)



—



(443,500)

Redemption of held-to-maturity investment securities —



—



386,500



545,000

Capital expenditures (65,761)



(89,049)



(183,077)



(277,401)

Proceeds from sale-leaseback transaction —



267,277



—



267,277

Net proceeds from sale of businesses 51,748



—



534,457



—

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (14,013)



(208,272)



737,880



91,376

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:













Borrowing of long-term debt —



—



236,400



—

Repayments of long-term debt —



—



(457,827)



—

Repurchase of common stock, including fees (102,828)



(578)



(332,529)



(99,710)

Prepayment under share repurchase agreement (47,550)



—



(47,550)



—

Payment of dividends (45)



(21,142)



(23,108)



(85,482)

Payment of deferred financing fees —



—



(7,690)



—

Proceeds from exercise of stock options —



2,346



—



2,346

Net cash used in financing activities (150,423)



(19,374)



(632,304)



(182,846)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,747



(1,090)



5,075



(977)

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, including cash balances classified as assets held-for-sale (86,983)



105,078



378,759



498,494

Change in cash balances classified as held-for-sale —



(4,815)



4,815



(4,815)

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (86,983)



100,263



383,574



493,679

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:













Beginning of period 1,494,207



923,387



1,023,650



529,971

End of period $ 1,407,224



$ 1,023,650



$ 1,407,224



$ 1,023,650



