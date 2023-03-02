Bed and bath linen market size to grow by USD 39.28 billion from 2022 to 2027: Health-related benefits of linen products to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global bed and bath linen market size is estimated to increase by USD 39.28 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.8%. The health-related benefits of linen products are notably driving market growth. In addition, the growing interest of consumers in organic and eco-friendly bed and bath linen products will be a key trend in the global bed and bath linen market during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Bed and bath linen market – Market dynamics

Leading drivers - Health-related benefits of linen products are driving the market growth. Linen products have various antibacterial properties. It makes clothes and garments more breathable. It also has other functional benefits, such as high moisture-absorbing and anti-allergic properties. Linen fabrics are not exposed to harsh chemicals and pesticides. Hence, they are suitable for users who are prone to skin-related issues. Moreover, linen is anti-static and helps in balancing the natural pH of the skin. The increasing demand for linen products will drive the bed and bath linen market growth during the forecast period.

Key trends - The growing interest of consumers in organic and eco-friendly bed and bath linen products is a key trend in the market. The demand for organic and eco-friendly bed and bath linen products has increased due to environmental concerns. Organic linen bedsheets do not contain genetically engineered substances and are free from synthetic chemicals and other toxic substances. Moreover, organic fibers absorb the body's moisture, as they enable better ventilation and air circulation. These factors will support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Bed and bath linen market – Vendor analysis

The global bed and bath linen market is fragmented, with the presence of several vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer bed and bath linen in the market are Acton and Acton Ltd., American Textile Co., American Textile Systems, Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Best Bed Linen Ltd., Crane and Canopy Inc., Frette North America Inc., Hollander Sleep Products LLC, Hunan Mendale Hometextile Co. Ltd., Penney OpCo LLC, Ralph Lauren Corp., Serta Simmons Bedding LLC, Shanghai Luolai Home Textile Co. Ltd., Shanghai Mercury Home Textiles Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Fuanna Household Products Co. Ltd., Springs Global, Tempur Sealy International Inc., Trident Ltd., Welspun Group, and Williams Sonoma Inc. and others.

Vendor offerings -

American Textile Co. - The company offers bed and bath linen under the brands such as AllerEase, Sealy, Tempur Pedic, and Tranquility.

American Textile Systems - The company offers bed and bath linen such as bedding, towels, and bath mats.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. - The company offers bed and bath linen such as bath towels, shower curtains, and sheet sets.

Bed and bath linen market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (bed linen and bath linen) and distribution channel (offline and online).

The bed linen segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. This segment includes bedsheets, pillowcases, duvet covers, quilts, and others. Bed linen products have numerous benefits. For example, linen is an excellent temperature regulator. It has a higher heat conductivity than cotton, wool, and other fabrics. Owing to such benefits, linen is used in bedsheets, pillows, and various other products.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global bed and bath linen market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global bed and bath linen market.

APAC is projected to account for 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. India, China, and Australia are some of the major consumers of bed and bath linen. India, China, Pakistan, and Bangladesh are some of the largest producers and exporters of home textiles, including bed and bath linen products. The growth of the regional market is attributed to factors such as the increasing production of bed and bath linen products and a significant rise in imports and exports.

Bed and bath linen market – Major challenges

Stringent regulations in the textile industry are challenging the global bed and bath linen market growth. The textile industry faces numerous regulations, policies, and safety standards for different products. For instance, the EU has imposed regulations such as the Textile Regulation (EU) No 1007/2011. According to this regulation, each product has to be properly labelled. In addition, it is mandatory to mention the fiber composition of each product at all stages. The imposition of such stringent regulations will hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this bed and bath linen market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the bed and bath linen market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the bed and bath linen market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the bed and bath linen market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of bed and bath linen market vendors

The predicted growth of the adjustable bed base and bed set market size from 2021 to 2026 is USD 3.84 billion at a progressing CAGR of 9.55%. The growing residential construction market is notably driving the adjustable bed base and bed set market growth, although factors such as the long product replacement cycle may impede the market growth.

The smart bed market size is expected to increase by USD 1.13 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.52%. The growing penetration of smart homes is notably driving the smart bed market growth, although factors such as the presence of counterfeit products may impede the market growth.

Bed and Bath Linen Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.8% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 39.28 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.58 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key countries US, China, India, Germany,UK, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Acton and Acton Ltd., American Textile Co., American Textile Systems, Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Best Bed Linen Ltd., Crane and Canopy Inc., Frette North America Inc., Hollander Sleep Products LLC, Hunan Mendale Hometextile Co. Ltd., Penney OpCo LLC, Ralph Lauren Corp., Serta Simmons Bedding LLC, Shanghai Luolai Home Textile Co. Ltd., Shanghai Mercury Home Textiles Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Fuanna Household Products Co. Ltd., Springs Global, Tempur Sealy International Inc., Trident Ltd., Welspun Group, and Williams Sonoma Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

