Can you make your bed every day? Company is offering $1000 if you can commit to the chore

Making your bed everyday may sound like a tiresome task to some, but one company will pay you a $1,000 if you can commit to the chore for the next 30 days.

Jewelry company Shane Co. created the bed-making contest to motivate others to start off their day a little more intentionally.

“What’s more intentional than taking a moment to create a space that sparks joy, organization, and maybe even a sprinkle of adulting?” according the company’s announcement.

The company encourages individuals who aren’t regular bedmakers to enter the contest as they have more to gain than just a tidier room. Regular bedmakers can also enter the contest.

Other than committing to making your bed for a month, the company also asks contestants to document in a journal or your notes app how this new daily ritual has positively impacted your life.

Here’s how to enter.

What are the contest requirements?

Shane Co. has a couple of contest requirements to keep in mind before you get ready to straighten those sheets or fluff those pillows up for some cold hard cash.

All interested contestants must be at least 18 years of age or older as well as a U.S. citizen or permanent resident to apply

Contestants must be able make their bed for 30 days. That includes sheet tucking, neatly folding blankets and comforters in addition to prioritizing pillow placement

Contestants must be able to thoughtfully articulate how the integration of this new daily ritual has impacted your emotions overall

How do I enter the contest?

Interested candidates must submit an online form by Dec. 8 in order to be eligible to participate. Additional entries will not considered after that date.

All of the required fields, including name, location, contact information must be answered in order to proceed with the contest.

The winner of the contest will be notified via email on Dec. 22.

For more information on contest terms and conditions, visit the Shane Co. website.

