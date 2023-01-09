U.S. markets close in 45 minutes

Bed Monitoring System & Baby Monitoring System Global Market Report 2022

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bed Monitoring System & Baby Monitoring System Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global bed monitoring system & baby monitoring system market.

The global bed monitoring system & baby monitoring system market is expected to grow from $1.50 billion in 2021 to $1.64 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The bed monitoring system & baby monitoring system market is expected to grow to $2.20 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.5%.

Major players in the bed monitoring system & baby monitoring system market are Wellsens Inc., XSENSOR Technology Corporation, SensorCare Systems Ltd, Smart Caregiver Corporation, Eight Sleep, Infant Optics, Lenovo Group Limited, PhilipsKoninklijke Philips N.V, VTech Communications, Inc., Nanit, iBaby Labs, Withings, Hisense Ltd, Motorola Mobility LLC, and Capsule Technologies Inc.

The bed monitoring system & baby monitoring system market consists of the sales of bed monitoring system and baby monitoring system products and related services by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that are used for tracking the activities of babies.

These systems use various sensors to track the activities of the patients and the babies and notify the caregivers or parents if there is any deviation in their normal behavior to make sure to check on them in case of an emergency. A sensor is designed to be placed under the mattress of a bed, near the bed frame, and is completely sealed against contamination, eliminating the need to discard the sensor after a patient is discharged. Ribbon switches are placed between stiff Plexiglas plates in the assembly of the sensor.

The main types of bed monitoring system & baby monitoring systems include bedsore monitoring solutions, baby monitoring solutions, elderly monitoring solutions, and sleep monitoring solutions. The bedsore monitoring solutions are used to monitor the areas suffering pressure sores or bed sores. When the skin and soft tissue are pressed against a harder surface for an extended period of time, such as a bed or chair, a pressure ulcer can form. The different end-users include homecare settings, hospitals, nursing homes, and assisted living facilities.

North America was the largest region in the bed monitoring system and baby monitoring system market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the bed monitoring system & baby monitoring system market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The growing investment in healthcare infrastructural development is expected to propel the growth of the bed monitoring system & baby monitoring system market going forward. Governments across the globe are launching several hospital infrastructure investment initiatives to boost healthcare development in impoverished areas, which would create the demand for bed monitoring systems and baby monitoring systems.

For instance, according to the Commonwealth Fund Commission of the United States, the US government introduced the Build Back Better Act (BBBA) which would invest more than $2 billion in basic public health infrastructure and increase the ability of the healthcare system to respond to infectious and chronic diseases and environmental threats.

The BBBA is expected to include $100 million in 2022, $150 million in 2023, and $500 million in 2024-2026 for public health efforts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Therefore, the growing investment in healthcare infrastructural development is driving the growth of the bed monitoring system & baby monitoring system market.

Technological advancements have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the bed monitoring system & baby monitoring system market. Major companies operating in the bed monitoring system and baby monitoring system sector are focused on introducing technological innovations to reinforce their position. 

The countries covered in the bed monitoring system & baby monitoring system market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Bed Monitoring System & Baby Monitoring System Market Characteristics

3. Bed Monitoring System & Baby Monitoring System Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Bed Monitoring System & Baby Monitoring System

5. Bed Monitoring System & Baby Monitoring System Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Bed Monitoring System & Baby Monitoring System Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Bed Monitoring System & Baby Monitoring System Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Bed Monitoring System & Baby Monitoring System Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Bed Monitoring System & Baby Monitoring System Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Bedsore Monitoring Solutions

  • Baby Monitoring Solutions

  • Elderly Monitoring Solutions

  • Sleep Monitoring Solutions

6.2. Global Bed Monitoring System & Baby Monitoring System Market, Segmentation By End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Homecare Settings

  • Hospitals

  • Nursing Home

  • Assisted Living Facilities

7. Bed Monitoring System & Baby Monitoring System Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Bed Monitoring System & Baby Monitoring System Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Bed Monitoring System & Baby Monitoring System Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nuhv8s

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bed-monitoring-system--baby-monitoring-system-global-market-report-2022-301716369.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

