Bedrock CEO dives into ocean exploration and GreenTech solutions found on the seafloor

Maggie Stamets
·1 min read

This week on Found we talk to Anthony DiMare, the co-founder and CEO of Bedrock, a company that has developed autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) to survey and map the seafloor in a much more efficient and affordable way than the traditional “big ship with a big sonar” method. Ocean exploration hasn’t had its “SpaceX moment” and the current system to map the ocean floor hasn’t changed much since the 1970s. The Bedrock team is hoping to map and classify the seafloor at scale. Here’s what Anthony, Jordan, and Darrell talk about this episode:

  • How seafloor exploration could be the answer to many problems on land like finding space to build offshore wind farms, harnessing tidal energy, and possibly computer terminal storage.

  • Anthony’s on-the-ground leadership style and how he's learned to love the salesmanship part of his job.

  • The multi-client model allows Bedrock to survey much more of the ocean much quicker while minimizing the risk for their clients.

  • Why Anthony is in Jordan’s phone as Anthony Karaoke.

