Bedroom Furniture Market - 52% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Driven by the Rising standard of Living, Leading to the Increased Introduction of Premium Products | Technavio

·10 min read

NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The bedroom furniture market size is expected to grow by USD 45.83 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 2.91% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The rising standard of living, leading to the increased introduction of premium products is notably driving the global bedroom furniture market growth. Both developed and developing countries are witnessing growth in the population of high net-worth individuals (HNWIs) and a gradual increase in preference for a luxurious lifestyle. With the rise in disposable income, consumers' spending capacity and their expenditure on luxury goods and services are increasing. The increased income levels can be attributed to the rise in the population of working women. With the rise in the number of working women, the number of dual-income households has increased. This has raised the number of independent dwellings across the globe and increased the need for bedroom furniture in residential establishments. The increased consumer spending on luxury bedroom furnishing products is expected to drive the global bedroom furniture market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Bedroom Furniture Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Bedroom Furniture Market: Distribution channel Landscape
The bedroom furniture market share growth in the offline segment will be significant for revenue generation. The offline retail distribution channel dominates the global bedroom furniture market, and it is expected to retain its dominant position during the forecast period. Specialty and department stores offer bedroom furniture at competitive or discounted prices to attract customers.

Bedroom Furniture Market: Geographic Landscape
52% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. India, China, and Japan are the key markets for the bedroom furniture market in APAC. Economic advances and population explosion (in developing countries such as China and India) will facilitate the market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Vendor Analysis:
The bedroom furniture market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as competing based on price and innovation differentiation. The bedroom furniture market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Abbyson Living LLC, Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Century Furniture LLC, Giessegi Industria Mobili Spa, Herman Miller Inc., Inter IKEA Holding BV, LaZBoy Inc., Legends Furniture Inc., Restoration Hardware Inc., and Vaughan Bassett among others.

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

  • Covers market data for 2020, 2021, and 2025

  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Bedroom Furniture Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.91%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 45.83 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.21

Performing market contribution

APAC at 52%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Abbyson Living LLC, Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Century Furniture LLC, Giessegi Industria Mobili Spa, Herman Miller Inc., Inter IKEA Holding BV, LaZBoy Inc., Legends Furniture Inc., Restoration Hardware Inc., and Vaughan Bassett

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five Forces Summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Beds, bunks, lofts, and headboards - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Wardrobes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Mattresses and supporters - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Chests and chest of drawers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

  • 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.8 Key leading countries

  • 8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Vendor landscape

  • 10.2 Landscape disruption

  • 10.3 Competitive Scenario

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Abbyson Living LLC

  • 11.4 Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.

  • 11.5 Century Furniture LLC

  • 11.6 Giessegi Industria Mobili Spa

  • 11.7 Herman Miller Inc.

  • 11.8 Inter IKEA Holding BV

  • 11.9 LaZBoy Inc.

  • 11.10 Legends Furniture Inc.

  • 11.11 Restoration Hardware Inc.

  • 11.12 Vaughan Bassett

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.3 Research methodology

  • 12.4 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bedroom-furniture-market---52-of-growth-to-originate-from-apac--driven-by-the-rising-standard-of-living-leading-to-the-increased-introduction-of-premium-products--technavio-301557291.html

SOURCE Technavio

