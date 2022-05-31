Bedroom Furniture Market - 52% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Driven by the Rising standard of Living, Leading to the Increased Introduction of Premium Products | Technavio
NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The bedroom furniture market size is expected to grow by USD 45.83 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 2.91% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The rising standard of living, leading to the increased introduction of premium products is notably driving the global bedroom furniture market growth. Both developed and developing countries are witnessing growth in the population of high net-worth individuals (HNWIs) and a gradual increase in preference for a luxurious lifestyle. With the rise in disposable income, consumers' spending capacity and their expenditure on luxury goods and services are increasing. The increased income levels can be attributed to the rise in the population of working women. With the rise in the number of working women, the number of dual-income households has increased. This has raised the number of independent dwellings across the globe and increased the need for bedroom furniture in residential establishments. The increased consumer spending on luxury bedroom furnishing products is expected to drive the global bedroom furniture market growth during the forecast period.
The competitive scenario provided in the Bedroom Furniture Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Bedroom Furniture Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!
Bedroom Furniture Market: Distribution channel Landscape
The bedroom furniture market share growth in the offline segment will be significant for revenue generation. The offline retail distribution channel dominates the global bedroom furniture market, and it is expected to retain its dominant position during the forecast period. Specialty and department stores offer bedroom furniture at competitive or discounted prices to attract customers.
Bedroom Furniture Market: Geographic Landscape
52% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. India, China, and Japan are the key markets for the bedroom furniture market in APAC. Economic advances and population explosion (in developing countries such as China and India) will facilitate the market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Vendor Analysis:
The bedroom furniture market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as competing based on price and innovation differentiation. The bedroom furniture market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Abbyson Living LLC, Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Century Furniture LLC, Giessegi Industria Mobili Spa, Herman Miller Inc., Inter IKEA Holding BV, LaZBoy Inc., Legends Furniture Inc., Restoration Hardware Inc., and Vaughan Bassett among others.
What our reports offer:
Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
Covers market data for 2020, 2021, and 2025
Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
