Bedroom Linen Market is projected to Cross a worth of US$ 43.3 Billion by 2031| Transparency Market Research, Inc.
WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2023 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - According to a recent market report by Transparency Market Research, the global bedroom linen market stood at US$ 23.4 Bn in 2021, and is anticipated to surpass US$ 43.3 Bn by 2031. The market research study also projects that the global industry is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% between 2022 and 2031.
Increase in demand for mattress covers, pillowcases, and bedsheets is anticipated to drive market growth in the next few years. Furthermore, rise in development of commercial, as well as residential construction projects is expected to result in increase in market demand during the forecast period. Furthermore, rise in prevalence of infectious diseases, including cholera, influenza, Ebola, plague, and COVID-19, is propelling demand for bedroom linen products.
Bedroom Linen Market: Key Findings of Report
Rise in Demand for Commercial Linen Services: Commercial linen services are primarily used in hotels, resorts, and other hospitality establishments, and include the supply and maintenance of bed sheets, pillowcases, and other linen products. Increase in number of tourists and travelers globally has fueled the demand for commercial linen services. Additionally, growth of the hospitality industry and rise in number of hotels and resorts are propelling the bedroom linen market.
Availability of Product Customizations: Manufacturers are able to offer customized products to customers with the help of advanced technologies. This includes the ability to create custom size bedsheets and pillowcases, as well as custom designs and patterns. This has led to increase in the number of customers who are opting for customized products, which in turn is driving the bedroom linen market. Additionally, product customization enables manufacturers to cater to the specific needs of customers, which helps build customer loyalty and increase sales.
Bedroom Linen Market: Growth Opportunities
Increase in awareness about the benefits of maintaining proper hygiene and physical health drives demand for high-quality bedspread products
Rise in demand for commercial linen services bolsters market development
Surge in customer preference for eco-friendly products made using organic materials offers attractive opportunities for industry players
Bedroom Linen Market: Key Players
Leading players in the global bedroom linen market are Acton & Acton Ltd., Bed, Bath & Beyond, Inc., Crane and Canopy, Inc., Tempur Sealy International, Inc., Welspun India, American Textile Co., Boll & Branch LLC, Pacific Coast Feather Company, Trident Ltd., Beaumont & Brown Ltd., Bombay Dyeing, and Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC. Few large players account for a high market share, making the competitive landscape of the industry consolidated. Several companies are increasing investment in R&D activities to expand product portfolio and attract new customers. Moreover, some players are focusing on adoption and integration of new manufacturing technologies to effectively produce and market innovative products.
Bedroom Linen Market: Regional Growth Assessment
Asia Pacific held major share of the global industry in 2021. The market research study projects the region to continue to dominate the global industry during the forecast period. Market growth in Asia Pacific can be ascribed to fast-paced development of regional housing and hospitality sectors. Increase in investment in the hospitality sector in Asia Pacific is contributing to global market expansion.
Bedroom Linen Market: Segmentation
Bedroom Linen Market, Product
Sheet & Mattress Covers
Pillowcases
Blankets/Quilts/Comforters
Others
Bedroom Linen Market, by Material
Cotton
Polyester
Linen
Silk
Others
Bedroom Linen Market, by End-user
Residential
Commercial
Hospitality & Leisure
Hospitals
Offices
Others
Bedroom Linen Market, by Distribution Channel
Online
Company-owned Websites
E-commerce Websites
Offline
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
Specialty Stores
Others
Bedroom Linen Market, by Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
South America
