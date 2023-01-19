Bedroom Linen Market is projected to Cross a worth of US$ 43.3 Billion by 2031| Transparency Market Research, Inc.

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2023 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - According to a recent market report by Transparency Market Research, the global bedroom linen market stood at US$ 23.4 Bn in 2021, and is anticipated to surpass US$ 43.3 Bn by 2031. The market research study also projects that the global industry is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% between 2022 and 2031.

Transparency Market Research inc., Thursday, January 19, 2023, Press release picture

Increase in demand for mattress covers, pillowcases, and bedsheets is anticipated to drive market growth in the next few years. Furthermore, rise in development of commercial, as well as residential construction projects is expected to result in increase in market demand during the forecast period. Furthermore, rise in prevalence of infectious diseases, including cholera, influenza, Ebola, plague, and COVID-19, is propelling demand for bedroom linen products.

Request to Sample PDF of this Strategic Report (Use Corporate Mail ID for Top Priority) - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=85324

Bedroom Linen Market: Key Findings of Report

Rise in Demand for Commercial Linen Services : Commercial linen services are primarily used in hotels, resorts, and other hospitality establishments, and include the supply and maintenance of bed sheets, pillowcases, and other linen products. Increase in number of tourists and travelers globally has fueled the demand for commercial linen services. Additionally, growth of the hospitality industry and rise in number of hotels and resorts are propelling the bedroom linen market.

Availability of Product Customizations: Manufacturers are able to offer customized products to customers with the help of advanced technologies. This includes the ability to create custom size bedsheets and pillowcases, as well as custom designs and patterns. This has led to increase in the number of customers who are opting for customized products, which in turn is driving the bedroom linen market. Additionally, product customization enables manufacturers to cater to the specific needs of customers, which helps build customer loyalty and increase sales.

Story continues

Bedroom Linen Market: Growth Opportunities

Increase in awareness about the benefits of maintaining proper hygiene and physical health drives demand for high-quality bedspread products

Rise in demand for commercial linen services bolsters market development

Surge in customer preference for eco-friendly products made using organic materials offers attractive opportunities for industry players

Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=85324<ype=S

Bedroom Linen Market: Key Players

Leading players in the global bedroom linen market are Acton & Acton Ltd., Bed, Bath & Beyond, Inc., Crane and Canopy, Inc., Tempur Sealy International, Inc., Welspun India, American Textile Co., Boll & Branch LLC, Pacific Coast Feather Company, Trident Ltd., Beaumont & Brown Ltd., Bombay Dyeing, and Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC. Few large players account for a high market share, making the competitive landscape of the industry consolidated. Several companies are increasing investment in R&D activities to expand product portfolio and attract new customers. Moreover, some players are focusing on adoption and integration of new manufacturing technologies to effectively produce and market innovative products.

Bedroom Linen Market: Regional Growth Assessment

Asia Pacific held major share of the global industry in 2021. The market research study projects the region to continue to dominate the global industry during the forecast period. Market growth in Asia Pacific can be ascribed to fast-paced development of regional housing and hospitality sectors. Increase in investment in the hospitality sector in Asia Pacific is contributing to global market expansion.

Ask for References - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=85324

Bedroom Linen Market: Segmentation

Bedroom Linen Market, Product

Sheet & Mattress Covers

Pillowcases

Blankets/Quilts/Comforters

Others

Bedroom Linen Market, by Material

Cotton

Polyester

Linen

Silk

Others

Bedroom Linen Market, by End-user

Residential

Commercial Hospitality & Leisure Hospitals Offices Others



Bedroom Linen Market, by Distribution Channel

Online Company-owned Websites E-commerce Websites

Offline Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Others



Bedroom Linen Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Latest Consumer Goods Industry Reports : -

Non-stick Cookware Market Share 2031

Down and Feather Market Outlook 2031

Body Worn Insect Repellent Market Growth Share from 2022 - 2031

Smart Cooktop Market Growth Report 2031

Industrial Workwear Market Outlook 2031

Online Home Decor Market Growth Report 2031

Pet Dietary Supplements Industry Growth from 2022 - 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, is a global market research company providing custom research and consulting services. TMR provides in-depth insights into factors governing demand in the market. It divulges opportunities across various segments based on Source, Application, Sales Channel, and End-Use that will favor growth in the market over the next 9 years.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact Us:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: 1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

SOURCE: Transparency Market Research inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/735897/Bedroom-Linen-Market-is-projected-to-Cross-a-worth-of-US-433-Billion-by-2031-Transparency-Market-Research-Inc



