U.S. markets close in 3 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,970.38
    +8.75 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,989.14
    +89.85 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,808.93
    -25.18 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,813.41
    +6.53 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.08
    +1.38 (+1.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,716.10
    -11.30 (-0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    18.33
    -0.29 (-1.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0223
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8090
    +0.0260 (+0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2050
    +0.0052 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6710
    +0.6210 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,870.65
    -839.37 (-3.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    498.66
    +1.16 (+0.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,306.30
    +29.93 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,699.25
    -215.41 (-0.77%)
     

Bedsure's New All-Inclusive Deals Eases College Move-in with Best Value

·5 min read

DIAMOND BAR, Calif., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With Bedsure's all-new Back-To-School event kicking off in June, Bedsure and its lines of cozy products are helping hundreds of thousands of incoming and returning dorm residents to turn their dorms into a cozy den. Bedsure's Back-To-School offers provide students with the coziest beddings with great value, including the Bedsure Dorm Room Essential Bundles.

While college life can be a significant milestone for some, it is also one of the biggest financial burdens for many. This is because the total cost of college goes beyond the tuition and can easily stretch into hundreds of thousands of dollars.

"Considering student loan interest and loss of income, the ultimate cost of a bachelor's degree can exceed $400,000," quoting the Education Data Initiative.

The financial burdens that are associated with college have skyrocketed in recent years, and the situation has been deeply worsen due to the impact of the pandemic and the rising inflation.

Bedsure, a global leading home textile manufacturer with over 18 million cozy customers served to date, is doing its part to help incoming and returning residents get cozy and turn their dorm into a cozy den by introducing college-budget friendly premium and high-quality TWIN XL-sized beddings at an affordable price to the market.

Noteworthily, Bedsure is passing off the profit from its sales to college-aged customers with deeply discounted products. The move allows customers to purchase cozy college dorm beddings at cost and will reduce the financial burdens a college student or their parents will face to get cozy in college, taking some burdens off the shoulders of hardworking parents and students.

The sales made available by Bedsure include the comprehensive college dorm essential bundles in Twin XL size with savings up to 30% off and standalone products that are made available with even bigger discounts.

Bedsure Dorm Room Essential Bundles

Bedsure's cozy Back-to-School dorm room essential bundles serve as a one-stop-shop solution to provide returning and incoming college residents with a cozy dorm space. Starting at just $99.99 before applicable discounts, the bundles come with a saving of up to 29% compared to separate items. The price tag allows incoming and returning dorm residents to completely style up their bare or beat-up dorm room with added style and comfort.

Bedsure recognizes that bedding-shopping for college can be extremely time-consuming, especially for first-timers. While there are various bedding options on the market today, few are tailored for college students, and no one provides coziness with a college-friendly budget as Bedsure does.

With the event, Bedsure has released several college dorm-friendly bundles that provide comprehensive coziness with just one check-out, including the basic Bedsure Dorm Room Essential Bundle, the stylish Bedsure Dorm Room Artisan Bundle, the comprehensive Bedsure Dorm Room Premium Bundle that provides comfort and coziness year-round, and more.

Bedsure Dorm Room Essential Bundle, Bedsure's most affordable dorm room essential bundle, is available for just $99.99 and comprehensively includes a nine-piece offering that covers everything an incoming freshman needs to turn their bare dorm into a cozy den.

The offer covers a six-piece Bed-in-A-Bag, two Bedsure Hotel Pillows, and a Bedsure Quilted Mattress Pad is over 29% more affordable than separate purchases, and a never-seen-before deal across the internet. The one-time purchase comes with everything one needs to start the first night and the nights to come at an empty dorm.

Bedsure Dorm Room Premium Bundle is Bedsure's thirteen-piece deluxe college dorm room bundle offering designed to provide students with unmatched year-round coziness, including a summer cooling sheet set and a cozy winter blanket.

The included Bedsure 100% Viscose from Bamboo Sheet Set gives sleepers with thermoregulated and breathable sleeping experience and is ideal for night sweaters and hot sleepers. The extra Bedsure Flannel Fleece Blanket is one of Bedsure's most popular and most original coziness providers that is versatile for various settings and a must-have for new dorm residents.

The deluxe Bedsure Dorm Room Premium Bundle costs $159.99. The thirteen-piece bundle is being offered as a one-time purchase option to give college residents the year-round coziness of home on campus.

Additional college-appropriate bundles and products are available at Bedsure's official storefront. With the stronger than ever lineup for college students made available, Bedsure is committed to providing all college customers with comprehensive coziness and good rest with extra convenience.

Bedsure's full back-to-school catalog can be viewed at: https://www.amazon.com/stores/page/8D364C1E-A5B5-4A23-BED7-91D5BBCF3D8E/.

About Bedsure

From the moment you wake up to the second you fall asleep, Bedsure aims to make you and your family comfortable. Founded in 2016, Bedsure is a leading home textile manufacturer with products sold to over 18 million customers in the US and Europe. Since its founding, Bedsure has maintained a compound growth rate of 100% for five consecutive years. While Bedsure has grown into a global company with diverse products to meet different customer needs, its focus on comfortable home products and everyday value stays the same.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bedsures-new-all-inclusive-deals-eases-college-move-in-with-best-value-301592452.html

SOURCE Bedsure

Recommended Stories

  • Convergint’s Chief Human Resources Officer on STEP Up, An Initiative to Help Strengthen School Security

    Laura Mueller, Chief Human Resources Officer at Convergint Convergint is a $1.8 billion global systems integrator that designs, installs, and services electronic security, cybersecurity, fire and life safety, building automation, and audio-visual systems. On June 10, 2022, the company closed its offices around the world for its 21st annual Social Responsibility Day, allowing more than […]

  • Cadence Academic Network at 59DAC

    The Cadence Academic Network was excited to participate in many activities at the 2022 Design Automation Conference (DAC) held at the Moscone Center in San Francisco from July 10-14. We were proud ...

  • Students’ View: Three Ways Congress Can Support Students With Disabilities — Now

    Last month, we took to the Capitol to fight for our rights as young people living with disabilities. Sitting across from our elected officials, we — two young, able-bodied, confident women — didn’t appear to be disabled. But between us, we live with five learning differences that make living in a neurotypical world a herculean […]

  • Women in tech: Semiconductor tech boot camp from Intel and Maricopa Community Colleges graduates all-female class

    When Tennessee Jackson, homeless after escaping an abusive situation, found Fresh Start Women's Foundation, she also found a future as a semiconductor engineer at Intel by graduating as part of the first class of the groundbreaking Semiconductor Technician Quick Start program at Mesa Community College.

  • How Can I Get My Student Loan Forgiven? PSLF Waivers and More

    Despite calls for the U.S. government to forgive all or part of federal student loans, there's little indication that such a move is in the works. For now, millions of borrowers will have to resume...

  • After Texas shooting, grandpa offers to build fence at SLO County school. District says no

    Granddad hits a wall after offering to put a security fence around grandson’s wide-open school. | OPINION

  • Court Documents: Racial Preferences Massively Boost Black, Hispanic Applicants

    With the Supreme Court poised to reduce or even eliminate affirmative action in college admissions, a recent study has offered a unique window into the magnitude of racial preferences in America’s elite colleges. The paper, part of a series of studies conducted in the wake of high-profile litigation against Harvard and the University of North […]

  • Supreme Court To Allow Ketanji Brown Jackson To Take Part In Affirmative Action Case

    The Root previously reported that there were calls for Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to recuse herself in an upcoming affirmative action case involving Harvard University earlier this year. Jackson was a Harvard’s Board of Overseers member who advised policy matters from 2016 until the spring. Although Jackson said she would recuse herself, the Supreme Court devised a way for the Justice to participate, NBC News reports.

  • A 75-Year-Old Harvard Grad Is Propelling China's AI Ambitions

    (Bloomberg) -- At a time when the US and China are divided on everything from economics to human rights, artificial intelligence is still a point of particular friction. With the potential to revolutionize everything from food production and health care to financial markets and surveillance, it’s a technology that sparks both optimism and paranoia. Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Sergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJFed

  • Purdue among few Indiana universities seeing increased enrollment; why?

    Purdue University saw its largest class of incoming freshman with 10,191 new students last fall, with overall enrollment at a record 49,639.

  • Detroit superintendent’s wife resigns from literacy nonprofit following contract backlash

    Longtime literacy advocate Rachel Vitti left her position as a director with Beyond Basics in the wake of criticism from some education advocates.

  • Judge tosses Arizona suit over limits on virus relief funds

    A judge has dismissed Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s lawsuit challenging the Biden administration’s demands that the state stop sending millions in federal COVID-19 relief money to schools that don’t have mask requirements or that close due to COVID-19 outbreaks. The state filed the lawsuit earlier this year after the U.S. Treasury Department demanded that Ducey either restructure the $163 million program to eliminate restrictions it says undermine public health recommendations or face a repayment demand. The Treasury Department also wanted changes to a $10 million program Ducey created that gives private school tuition money to parents if their children’s schools have mask mandates.

  • Your future college student probably needs this for their dorm room desk

    Helping your child prepare for college? Don’t forget to get them a desk organizer or two while the prices are still low on Amazon.

  • Back to school shopping will hold steady despite inflation

    Price increases and spending on necessities are driving this back to school shopping season.

  • Veterans can now teach in Florida with no degree. School leaders say it 'lowers the bar'

    Military veterans and their partners can now become teachers within Alachua County Public Schools for five years without bachelor's degree.

  • Meet Me at Carbone’s. Or Is It Carbone? Red-Sauce Restaurants Duel Over Name

    For chef it was decidedly not amore when New York’s Major Food Group came to Dallas in March. Mr. Barsotti’s Italian restaurant is called Carbone’s. About 2 miles away, Major Food Group opened an Italian spot named Carbone. It was a recipe, says Mr. Barsotti, for “absolute, complete and total customer confusion.”

  • The Fed has no choice but to punish the stock market: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Monday, July 25, 2022.

  • FTX proposes buying out Voyager assets and loans except for 3AC to provide early liquidity to customers

    Crypto exchange FTX launched a joint offer with West Realm Shires, which runs FTX.US, and Alameda Ventures, on Friday, which would allow bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital customers to get their hands on their bankruptcy claims in advance. See related article: ​​Voyager crypto refund plan unconfirmed; fiat to be returned in full Fast facts Regarding […]

  • Gold Slips as Investors Prepare for Fed’s Jumbo Rate Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold headed back down after posting the biggest weekly gain since May as investors weighed prospects for tighter US monetary policy and concerns over an economic slowdown.Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Sergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing the EconomyVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as

  • Eutelsat in talks on possible all-share merger with UK's OneWeb

    PARIS (Reuters) -French satellite company Eutelsat said it was in talks over a possible all-share merger with British rival OneWeb, which could help both companies challenge the likes of Elon Musk-owned SpaceX's Starlink and Amazon.com's Project Kuiper. Eutelsat's statement on Monday came after two sources close to the negotiations told Reuters at the weekend it was poised to buy OneWeb, which was valued at $3.4 billion in its most recent funding round and in which Eutelsat already has a 23% stake. "Following recent market rumours, Eutelsat Communications confirms that it has engaged in discussions with its co-shareholders in OneWeb regarding a potential all-share combination to create a global leader in connectivity," Eutelsat said.