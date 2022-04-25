U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,236.50
    -30.75 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,482.00
    -246.00 (-0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,265.00
    -88.50 (-0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,922.20
    -16.50 (-0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.10
    -2.97 (-2.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,924.50
    -9.80 (-0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    23.93
    -0.32 (-1.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0783
    -0.0020 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9060
    -0.0110 (-0.38%)
     

  • Vix

    28.21
    +5.53 (+24.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2800
    -0.0035 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3400
    -0.0850 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,016.73
    -599.32 (-1.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    904.61
    -40.96 (-4.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,521.68
    -106.27 (-1.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,579.43
    -525.83 (-1.94%)
     

Bee and Honey Promote Baby Products via Virtual Event

·2 min read

GUANGZHOU, China, April 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Follow Bee and Honey to see the best-selling products of various companies!" On 18 April, with the theme of "Quality Products for Babies, Great Care for Growth", the fourth trade promotion activity of "Discover Canton Fair with Bee and Honey" was broadcasted on the Canton Fair's official Facebook account as scheduled to introduce China's high-quality infant products and their producers. Via online connection, Bee and Honey, Canton Fair's mascots, interacted actively with representatives from Yifa Import and Export Company, Tera Fund Plastic Products Company, and Prodigy Daily Production Company. Especially, Bee visited Mesuca Sports in person as an onsite presenter.

Yifa introduced Palmbaby baby diapers and wet wipes made of fully biodegradable bamboo fibers. The products are eco-friendly, skin-friendly and non-irritating, ensuring that baby's skin is well cared for. Tera Fund's Audi licensed ride-on cars for both children and parents are simple to operate and capable of carrying up to 100 kilograms, allowing for quality time between parents and children. Prodigy highlighted retractable safety gates, plug protectors and door stops. They are all easy to install and provide protection for children. Mesuca Sports focused on the needs of newborns and young children at home. They collaborated with Disney and Marvel to incorporate well-known characters into kids' goods like 3D scooters, roller shoes and travel bags. The variety of baby and child items available to online visitors was overwhelming. The livestream drew over 280,000 views worldwide, reflecting the high level of interest among international fans.

Maggie Pu, Deputy Director General of the Foreign Affairs Office of the Canton Fair, told reporters that it was necessary for China's baby products and toys industries to transform from product manufacturers to product creators and developers, and that products featuring eco-friendly materials and IP licenses were among the industries' highlights. She went on to say that they hoped to engage more Chinese companies in the virtual promotion activities and help them in identifying new markets using the Canton Fair platform.

This session's "Discover Canton Fair with Bee and Honey" activities focus on eight themes to better serve domestic and international circulations and contribute to the stability of trade, supply chain and industrial chains.

Visit https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLLzbB921_Z8K-q2l_padNIZur15hIwVow for more details.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bee-and-honey-promote-baby-products-via-virtual-event-301531550.html

SOURCE Canton Fair

Recommended Stories

  • Electric vehicle demand spurs ‘white gold’ rush at California's largest lake

    The U.S. path to a future of electric vehicles runs through lithium-rich Imperial Valley, a region better known for its environmental degradation than as a model for sustainability.

  • U.S. Stocks Poised to Open Lower on Monday

    This week, 165 S&P 500 companies, or about a third of the S 500, and nearly half the Dow Jones Industrial Average are scheduled to report earnings.

  • Oil Sinks Below $100 as China’s Lockdowns Imperil Demand Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil pushed lower at the start of the week on concerns that a spreading Covid-19 outbreak in China will weigh on global demand.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivUkraine Latest: Blinken and Austin Meet Zelenskiy in KyivMacron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term as French PresidentNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundDisney’s $578 Million Tax Break Left Untouched in DeSantis FeudWest Texas Intermediate futures d

  • Surging Fertilizer Costs Are Pushing Food Prices Higher

    Given the uncertainty of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, high fertilizer—and food—prices may be here to stay.

  • Battery prices are soaring. So why are electric vehicles doing record sales?

    Electric car companies had a record-breaking start to 2022, despite rising prices. Can the industry keep its momentum?

  • JB Hunt says Shanghai’s lockdown will spell trouble for US ports again in July

    JB Hunt executives told investors that the Shanghai lockdown, combined with labor disputes at US West Coast ports, could create new disruptions for US supply chains in July.

  • Rivian CEO believes battery supply chain will be the next disaster

    Rivian CEO R.J. Scaringe is concerned about rapid EV growth and the ability of the battery industry to keep up with demand.

  • 1 Undeniable Lesson Tesla Shareholders Should Learn From Netflix

    Earnings season is the period of a few weeks during which most companies report quarterly earnings, give updates on the state of the business, and field questions from analysts. For example, Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) reported earnings this week that weren't just disappointing; they're causing many to rethink aspects of the business they took for granted. For Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shareholders, there's a lesson that they ought not overlook.

  • Alibaba's Freshippo adds more couriers, still unable to meet Shanghai demand

    Alibaba's supermarket chain Freshippo said on Sunday it was adding more couriers to meet high demand in Shanghai but this was not yet catching up with the rising needs of locked-down residents as the city battles a surge in COVID-19 cases. Shen Li, a vice president at Alibaba Group's Freshippo, told reporters on Sunday that while the company's delivery capacity had recovered to about 60-70% of pre-outbreak levels as more couriers were allowed back on the roads, many difficulties remained. China's most important economic hub has locked down most of its 25 million residents for more than three weeks in an effort to stamp out the country's largest outbreak since the virus first emerged in Wuhan in late 2019.

  • Company makes materials for vehicle batteries, plans to create 111 jobs in Adrian

    Daejin Advanced Materials USA Inc. plans to establish operations in North America in the former Venchurs Vehicle Systems building in Adrian.

  • Ukraine urges Johnson to ensure ‘not a drop’ of Russian oil reaches the UK

    Ukraine’s government has urged the UK to ensure “not a single drop of Russian oil enters the country”, as it pushed for a “total and immediate” boycott on Russian fossil fuels.

  • How Rust Belt company towns evolve in the age of e-commerce

    Hundreds of thousands of warehouse jobs have been created in areas which haven't seen well-paying blue-collar jobs in decades. In Pennsylvania's Lehigh Valley, one community is adapting to the challenges and opportunities of this new age.

  • What Nasdaq Sell-Off? These 2 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks Are Near Their All-Time Highs

    Stock market volatility is back. The Nasdaq Composite is down over 5% in April and over 13% year to date. One of the few sectors of the economy that seems less uncertain is, surprisingly, oil and gas.

  • Melvin Capital Management Scraps Plan to Start Charging Performance Fees Again

    Gabe Plotkin scrapped a plan to start charging performance fees again at his beleaguered hedge fund, Melvin Capital Management, after encountering backlash from investors.

  • Schlumberger, Halliburton beat analysts' expectations for Q1; Baker Hughes misses

    For the first quarter of 2022, Schlumberger reported lower revenue and income than the three months immediately prior but improved financials compared to the year-ago quarter.

  • Britain's Morrisons picks out over 500 products for price cuts

    Against a backdrop of soaring inflation in Britain's food retail sector, supermarket group Morrisons said on Monday it was reducing prices on over 500 products. Britain's fourth largest grocer after Tesco, Sainsbury's and Asda said the lower prices cover 6% of its total volume sales. Morrisons, owned since October by U.S. private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, has been the worst performer of Britain's so-called "big four" grocers in recent months, according to industry data.

  • Hedge Fund Cuts China Stocks to Zero Seeing Worse Year Than 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- As China’s markets gyrate following Covid outbreaks and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, one of the nation’s best-performing macro hedge funds is bracing for more pain. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivUkraine Latest: Blinken and Austin Meet Zelenskiy in KyivMacron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term as French PresidentNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundDisney’s $578 Million Tax Break Left Untouched in DeSant

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Small-Cap Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on bearish-looking names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Scholastic Corp. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Plotkin Rethinks Plan on Fund Reboot, Apologizes to Holders

    (Bloomberg) -- Gabe Plotkin is pulling a hasty about-face, rethinking the restructuring of Melvin Capital Management just days after he laid out an unusual plan to reboot his beleaguered fund, according to note sent to investors Sunday.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivUkraine Latest: Blinken and Austin Meet Zelenskiy in KyivMacron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term as French PresidentNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundD

  • Apple Is the Last FAANG Standing. How Its Earnings Could Move the Market.

    The once-highflying group of Big Tech names has disappointed—or worse—this year, with one exception. Investors are awaiting Apple’s earnings this coming week with more trepidation than usual.