Bee and Honey Promote Textiles and Garments Products via Virtual Event

·2 min read

GUANGZHOU, China, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fashion trends comprise a variety of styles. On 21 April, the trade promotion activity of "Discover Canton Fair with Bee and Honey" was successfully held on the Canton Fair's official Facebook account, attracting 142,000 online viewers. In the livestream connecting exhibitors with buyers, Bee and Honey, Canton Fair's mascots, interacted actively with Zhejiang Bangjie Holding Group Co., Ltd. (BAJ) and Anhui Light Industries International Co., Ltd. (ALIC). Especially, Bee visited Guangzhou Textiles Holdings Limited (GLIG) in person as an onsite presenter.

New fabrics, designs and manufacturing, together with other most cutting-edge textile and garment technologies, impressed Canton Fair's livestream followers from all over the world. The modal fiber, newly developed by BAJ, was not only soft, moisture-absorbent and colorfast, but also benefited people's physiological cycle and physical wellness, making it ideal for loungewear and underwear. ALIC presented their new fashionable sports shoes, which were made of the company's latest PVC materials and were soft, lightweight and odorless. GLIG introduced women's wear collections specially designed for spring and featuring nature and environmental protection. Fresh blue with contrast hues, as well as simple and loose tailoring, made the items look elegant and stylish.

This session, exhibitors have posted more than 314,000 items in the section on the event's official page, in the aim of establishing new business partnerships through the Canton Fair, China's largest B2B import and export trade platform.

Alan Liu, Deputy Director General of the Foreign Affairs Office of the Canton Fair, told reporters that "Discover Canton Fair with Bee and Honey" activities were an innovative measure to optimize the interaction between suppliers and buyers. He added that the virtual tour activities, which highlighted signature products from a variety of categories and local industrial clusters, helped exhibitors engage with buyers through an immersive exhibition experience.

In addition, a number of "Trade Bridge" virtual events were held to promote Chinese textile and garment brands. All these activities promoted exchanges of thoughts about the future of the global textile and garment industries.

Visit https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLLzbB921_Z8K-q2l_padNIZur15hIwVow

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bee-and-honey-promote-textiles-and-garments-products-via-virtual-event-301533016.html

SOURCE Canton Fair

