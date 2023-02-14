Beef Gelatin Market to hit US$ 7 billion in revenue by 2032, says Persistence Market Research

Persistence Market Research

New York, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Beef Gelatin Market revenues were estimated at US$ 3.3 Billion in 2022 and are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2033, according to a recently published Persistence Market Research report. By the end of 2033, the market is expected to reach a US$ 7 billion revenue. The market for Hard Beef Gelatin with a projected CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2033, is expected to be a significant revenue generator.



Gelatin is a strong source of amino acids, and studies have shown that amino acid improves sleep quality as well as brain function and memory. Amino acid is rich in protein, and gelatin contains quite high concentrations of these acids that can be challenging to get from other dietary sources. Amino acid consumption is increasing which eventually has an impact on gelatin sales. In 2017, sales for amino acids reached up to US$ 23 million in the United States.

The market in Asia Pacific accounted for a market size of US$ 1.6 Billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 1.8 Billion in 2023. India exports 113 shipments, making it the leading exporter of gelatin. India being the most prominent exporter of gelatin all over the world sends a significant proportion of its supplies to China. For instance, Sterling Biotech is a company that manufactures gelatin on a prominent scale in the pharmaceutical sector. The company produces gelatin on a massive scale and exports it to the rest of the globe. Thus, such prominent producers producing gelatin to meet growing demand stimulate the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the Beef Gelatin Market Are

Bernard Jensen

Darling Ingredients

Gelita

Gelnex

Great Lakes Wellness

Lapi Gelatin Spa

Nitta Gelatin Inc

Tessenderlo Group

Trobas Gelatine BV

Weishardt

A few of the recent developments in the Beef Gelatin Market are:

In October 2022, Darling Ingredients Inc. acquired Gelita in order to increase its reach globally and fulfill the rising demand for bovine gelatin. The acquisition value was US$ 1.2 billion. Darling Ingredients Inc. and Gelita AG are concentrating on the mass production of bovine gelatine products and the strategic expansion of their business portfolios.

In May 2021, Nitta Gelatin Inc. announced that their joint venture with Bostik and Arkema will form Bostik-Nitta. This acquisition was initiated in 2018 for the integration of the adhesives such as gelatin glue-like products, however, the actual work started in September 2020. With this joint venture, Bostik’s revenues have grown to be worth US$ 32.7 million.

In December 2021, Lapi Gelatine acquired Junca Gelatines, a Spain-based company in order to expand its industrial gelatine business. In order to grow the production of Gelatine, Lapi Gelatine completed this transaction with Junca Gelatines. The company with a total yield of US$ 33.9 million is now growing in the gelatin sector with this acquisition.

The study reveals extensive growth in Beef Gelatin Market

by Type (Soft and Hard), By Application (Food and Beverages, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals),

by Distribution Channel (B2B, B2C),

by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) from 2023 to 2033.

