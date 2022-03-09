U.S. markets close in 1 hour 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,277.22
    +106.52 (+2.55%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,289.68
    +657.04 (+2.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,235.40
    +439.85 (+3.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,014.07
    +51.06 (+2.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.20
    -15.50 (-12.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,986.70
    -56.60 (-2.77%)
     

  • Silver

    25.87
    -1.02 (-3.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1078
    +0.0169 (+1.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9410
    +0.0690 (+3.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3174
    +0.0076 (+0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8380
    +0.1740 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,070.19
    +3,371.70 (+8.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    934.47
    +7.12 (+0.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,190.72
    +226.61 (+3.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,717.53
    -73.42 (-0.30%)
     

Beef Market Outlook 2022-2030: Consumption, Prices, and Trends - IndexBox

IndexBox, Inc.
·9 min read
IndexBox, Inc.
IndexBox, Inc.

NEW YORK, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'World – Beef - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights'. Here is a summary of the report's key findings.

Beef Market Size

In 2021, the global beef market increased by X% to $X, rising for the fourth year in a row after two years of decline. The market value increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the period from 2007 to 2021; the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded in certain years. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2008 when the market value increased by X% against the previous year. Global consumption peaked in 2021 and is expected to retain growth in years to come. REQUEST FREE DATA

Beef Production

In value terms, beef production declined slightly to $X in 2021 estimated in export prices. The total output value increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the period from 2007 to 2021; the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2008 when the production volume increased by X% y-o-y. Global production peaked at $X in 2019, and then dropped modestly in the following year. REQUEST FREE DATA

The countries with the highest volumes of beef production in 2021 were the U.S. (X tonnes), Brazil (X tonnes) and China (X tonnes), together comprising X% of global production. Argentina, India, Australia, Pakistan, Mexico, Russia, France, Canada and Germany lagged somewhat behind, together accounting for a further X 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of beef production, amongst the main producing countries, was attained by Pakistan, while beef production for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth. REQUEST FREE DATA

In 2021, the global average beef yield totaled X kg per head, therefore, remained relatively stable against the previous year. In general, the yield recorded a relatively flat trend pattern. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2017 with an increase of X% year-to-year. The global yield peaked in 2021 and is likely to see gradual growth in the immediate term.

In 2021, global number of animals slaughtered for beef production fell modestly to X heads, remaining relatively unchanged against the previous year. Over the period under review, the number of producing animals, however, showed a relatively flat trend pattern. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2018 with an increase of X% year-to-year. The global producing animals peaked at X heads in 2019, and then fell modestly in the following year.

Production By Country

The countries with the highest volumes of beef production in 2021 were the U.S. (X tonnes), Brazil (X tonnes) and China (X tonnes), together comprising X% of global production. These countries were followed by Argentina, India, Australia, Pakistan, Mexico, Russia, France, Canada and Germany, which together accounted for a further X 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of beef production, amongst the main producing countries, was attained by Pakistan, while beef production for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Beef Exports

Exports

In 2021, after three years of growth, there was decline in shipments abroad of beef (cattle meat), when their volume decreased by -X% to X tonnes. The total export volume increased at an average annual rate of +X% from 2007 to 2021; however, the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2013 with an increase of X% against the previous year. Over the period under review, global exports reached the peak figure at X tonnes in 2019, and then fell slightly in the following year.

In value terms, beef exports reduced modestly to $X in 2021. Overall, total exports indicated a resilient increase from 2007 to 2021: its value increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the last thirteen-year period. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. Based on 2021 figures, exports increased by +X% against 2016 indices. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2011 with an increase of X% against the previous year. Global exports peaked at $X in 2019, and then contracted modestly in the following year.

Exports by Country

In 2021, Brazil (X tonnes), followed by Australia (X tonnes), India (X tonnes), the U.S. (X tonnes), Argentina (X tonnes) and New Zealand (X tonnes) were the major exporters of beef (cattle meat), together constituting X% of total exports. The Netherlands (X tonnes), Ireland (X tonnes), Poland (X tonnes), Canada (X tonnes), Uruguay (X tonnes), Mexico (X tonnes) and Paraguay (X tonnes) followed a long way behind the leaders.

From 2007 to 2021, the biggest increases were in Mexico, while shipments for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

In value terms, the largest beef supplying countries worldwide were Brazil ($X), Australia ($X) and the U.S. ($X), with a combined X% share of global exports. India, the Netherlands, Argentina, New Zealand, Ireland, Canada, Poland, Uruguay, Mexico and Paraguay lagged somewhat behind, together accounting for a further X saw the highest rates of growth with regard to the value of exports, among the main exporting countries over the period under review, while shipments for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Export Prices by Country

The average beef export price stood at $X per tonne in 2021, approximately reflecting the previous year. Over the last thirteen-year period, it increased at an average annual rate of +X%. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2008 an increase of X% against the previous year. Global export price peaked at $X per tonne in 2014; however, from 2015 to 2021, export prices failed to regain the momentum.

There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major exporting countries. In 2021, the country with the highest price was the U.S. ($X per tonne), while India ($X per tonne) was amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Canada, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Beef Imports

Imports

In 2021, global beef imports amounted to X tonnes, remaining constant against the year before. The total import volume increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the period from 2007 to 2021; however, the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded in certain years. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2014 with an increase of X% year-to-year. Over the period under review, global imports reached the maximum in 2021 and are likely to see gradual growth in years to come.

In value terms, beef imports expanded slightly to $X in 2021. Overall, total imports indicated notable growth from 2007 to 2021: its value increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the last thirteen years. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. Based on 2021 figures, imports increased by +X% against 2016 indices. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2011 with an increase of X% against the previous year. Over the period under review, global imports attained the maximum in 2021 and are likely to see steady growth in the immediate term.

Imports by Country

In 2021, China (X tonnes), followed by the U.S. (X tonnes), Japan (X tonnes), Hong Kong SAR (X tonnes) and South Korea (X tonnes) were the main importers of beef (cattle meat), together committing X% of total imports. The Netherlands (X tonnes), Germany (X tonnes), Italy (X tonnes), Russia (X tonnes), Chile (X tonnes), the UK (X tonnes), Egypt (X tonnes) and France (X tonnes) recorded a little share of total imports.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of purchases, amongst the leading importing countries, was attained by China, while imports for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

In value terms, the largest beef importing markets worldwide were China ($X), the U.S. ($X) and Japan ($X), with a combined X% share of global imports.

China recorded the highest growth rate of the value of imports, in terms of the main importing countries over the period under review, while purchases for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Import Prices by Country

In 2021, the average beef import price amounted to $X per tonne, growing by X% against the previous year. Over the period from 2007 to 2021, it increased at an average annual rate of +X%. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2008 an increase of X% against the previous year. Over the period under review, average import prices reached the peak figure at $X per tonne in 2014; however, from 2015 to 2021, import prices remained at a lower figure.

Prices varied noticeably by the country of destination; the country with the highest price was South Korea ($X per tonne), while Egypt ($X per tonne) was amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by the U.S., while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

About IndexBox

IndexBox is a market research firm developing an AI-driven market intelligence platform that helps business analysts find actionable insights and make data-driven decisions. The platform provides data on consumption, production, trade, and prices for more than 10K+ different products across 200 countries.

For more information, please visit

Website https://www.indexbox.io

Twitter https://twitter.com/indexbox

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/IndexBox

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/indexbox-marketing/

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Tyson Foods, Cargill, Jbs Sa, Marfrig Global Foods Sa, Seaboard, Smithfield, Wh Group, Macelleria Salumificio Di Bruno Piccolo, Lemex Ph, Prime Food Llc, Agaras, Frigorifico Andino S.A, Grand Food B.V., Maria Trading Srl, Rastelli Europe, Jsc Brest Meat Packing Plant, Gtek Foods Ltd, Seara Frozen Foods, Samcom AS SRL Romania, Skare Beef Production Aps, Iniciativas Comerciales Dadyma Sl, Almameat, Carpathian Beef, Zemljoradnicka Zadruga Trlic

Sources

World - Beef (Cattle Meat) - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

Asia-Pacific - Beef (Cattle Meat) - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

Australia and Oceania - Beef (Cattle Meat) - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

Northern America - Beef (Cattle Meat) - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

Latin America and the Caribbean - Beef (Cattle Meat) - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

CONTACT: Contact Information Mekhrona Dzhuraeva Editor media@indexbox.io


Recommended Stories

  • Oil Tumbles as U.A.E, Iraq Signal Ability to Raise Output

    (Bloomberg) -- Crude futures sank after U.A.E. and Iraq signalled OPEC may have greater willingness to raise output and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reiterated that he’s prepared to make certain compromises with Russia to end the war.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineUkraine Open to Neutrality, Won’t Yield

  • European stocks rally on best day in nearly two years as Ukraine’s president cools to NATO membership

    European stocks rallied on Wednesday, buoyed by an interview from Ukraine's president in which he appeared to make major concessions.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is on Fire Today

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock jumped out of the gate Wednesday morning, and shares of the semiconductors powerhouse are up 5.6% as of 10 a.m. ET. What's causing Nvidia stock to rise? For one thing, stock markets generally are "in the green" as of the same time this morning, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up nearly 2% and the Nasdaq Composite up 2.7%.

  • Why Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise, and Carnival Stocks Sailed Higher Today

    Shares of cruise line operators Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH), and Carnival (NYSE: CCL) all jumped in early trading Wednesday. As of 12:36 p.m. ET, Royal Caribbean stock was up a strong 6.5%, Norwegian was showing a 9.6% gain, and Carnival had actually put up a double-digit percentage gain -- 10.1%.

  • Russian troops stranded in 40-mile convoy could freeze to death in ‘metal tank refrigerators’

    Russian troops could freeze in tanks as temperatures expected to dip to -20C

  • Oil plunges as much as 17% as UAE, Iraq set to boost output

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Oil prices plunged as much as 17% after media reports said OPEC producers United Arab Emirates and Iraq said they would support increased production, potentially offsetting some of the supply disruptions caused by sanctions on Russian oil after its invasion of Ukraine. Brent crude fell more than 17%, or $22, to hit a session low at $105.60 during a sharp selloff. Prices hit session lows after traders cited media reports of an Iraqi minister claiming the country is ready to hike production if OPEC+ requires it to.

  • Bitcoin, crypto market surges on Biden's executive order

    Yahoo Finance's David Hollerith joins the Live show to discuss the market reaction to President Biden's executive order to regulate cryptocurrencies.

  • BofA says ‘There is no clear off-ramp’ for Russia and ‘it’s like catching a falling knife,’ issues dire prediction for global economy

    Analysts lowered the GDP forecasts for the U.S. and Europe, and increased \ inflation expectations on Tuesday.

  • Why Shopify Stock Is Soaring Today

    Investors are realizing that yesterday's announcement about Russia and Ukraine likely won't have a major impact on Shopify's financials.

  • Russia Roils Plane-Backed Bonds by Keeping $10 Billion of Jets

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s decision to block foreign owners from seizing hundreds of planes worth about $10 billion is roiling a market where aircraft leases are bundled into bonds and sold to investors.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on Imports of Russian Oil TodayUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as

  • Oil market is ‘a coiled spring’ ready to explode, strategist says

    RBC Capital Markets Managing Director of Global Energy Strategy Michael Tran joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss velocity in the oil market, the ban on U.S. imports of Russian oil, and the possibility of a recession.

  • How to Invest $5 Million for Income

    A $5 million nest egg can last you decades, especially if you make smart investments that prioritize income. Here's how to invest $5 million for income.

  • These 19 Words From Vaxart Could Mean Trouble for Vaccine Rivals

    Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) surged early in the coronavirus vaccine race. Vaxart's candidate currently is in a phase 2 study. In fact, 19 words from Vaxart's chief scientific officer may mean big things for the biotech -- and trouble for vaccine rivals.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Biotech Stocks

    Ark also acquired shares of a healthcare-clinic chain and an electric air-taxi company. Ark sold shares of a lender.

  • Why General Electric Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of General Electric (NYSE: GE) jumped higher this morning and were up 5.4% as of 10 a.m. ET. General Electric took to social-media platform Twitter to announce its decision to suspend operations in Russia, but said it will continue to provide essential medical equipment and power services in the region. According to GE's latest annual report, the company hasn't provided any information on its operations in Russia, except that it has two subsidiaries in the region, including one in healthcare.

  • Palantir Stock Is Soaring. An Analyst Sees Opportunity in the Dip.

    Piper Sandler analyst Weston Twigg initiated coverage of data-analytics-software firm Palantir at Outperform. Shares are now down to “more-reasonable levels," Twigg says.

  • Vale Is Poised to Benefit as Nickel Prices Surge

    As the Russia-Ukraine Crisis heats up, commodities have come the forefront of investors' minds. Russia is a major exporter of oil, nickel and wheat. Nickel prices have since come back down to earth ($48,000 per ton) after the The London Metal Exchange suspended trading, but the metal is still up more than double from a month ago.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    How do drops of 50%, 67%, and 76% sound? The recent stock market correction has produced many bargains.

  • Royal Caribbean Making a Big Onboard Change

    Most people aboard a Royal Caribbean (or a Carnival or Norwegian Cruise Line for that matter) ship spend their vacations eating too much, drinking too much, and staying up too late. At the moment, that means that anyone with a drink package who wants a latte, a cappuccino, or any other fancy coffee drink without paying extra must order from Cafe Promenade which offers Seattle's Best coffee, not Starbucks.

  • AT&T-Discovery to Sell $30 Billion of Bonds Amid Soaring Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- AT&T Inc. and Discovery Inc. are selling $30 billion of bonds in one of the largest corporate offerings ever as they seek to fund their media business combination. The deal received $106 billion in orders in a sign investor appetite is returning to a market that’s been rattled by inflation and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChi