Beeline and Ivalua Partner to Optimize All Corporate Spend through an Integrated Solution

New partnership will allow seamless management of external workers and contingent staffing within a single source-to-pay suite

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beeline, the leading technology solution provider for managing the extended workforce, and Ivalua, a global leader in cloud Spend Management solutions, announce a partnership which incorporates contingent staffing into the total procurement spend solution.

Beeline Extended Workforce Platform will interact with Ivalua's comprehensive spend management platform, enabling clients to acquire talent, manage contingent labor, and optimize their external workforce seamlessly from a complete source-to-pay platform which enables the management of all suppliers and spend categories. Clients will enjoy an optimized user experience within one solution for automated data flow and control of the invoicing process, ensuring proper controls on spend, and easing payment.

"Procurement continues to face a need to manage more contingent talent and services spend for temporary staff, consultants and contractors," said Brian Hoffmeyer, Beeline senior vice president of market strategies. "Beeline and Ivalua will deliver an end-to-end solution where businesses can manage all categories of spend, suppliers, and talent engagements—cost effectively and in compliance."

"One of the most important strategies for Procurement today is having complete visibility across all supplier relationships and spend with transparency across all processes, from sourcing to invoicing and payment," said Dan Amzallag, COO of Ivalua. "To achieve this, our customers connect the Ivalua Platform to a wide range of technology providers for value-add or specialist activities and with Beeline they will now have access to a leading contingent workforce solution."

About Beeline

Beeline pioneered the world's first extended workforce platform to solve the complexities of managing the modern workforce. With a data set encompassing more than 30 million workers and over $700 billion in talent spend spanning more than 20 years, its intelligence-driven platform transforms how businesses engage, manage, and optimize external talent across more than 120 countries. Enterprises benefit from our unmatched experience and innovation, deeply seasoned experts, and industry-leading partner network to connect them to the remarkable talent within the global extended workforce. To learn more, visit www.beeline.com

About Ivalua

Ivalua is a leading provider of cloud based Spend Management solutions. Our complete, unified platform empowers businesses to effectively manage all categories of spend and all suppliers, increasing profitability, lowering risk, and improving employee productivity. Trusted by hundreds of the world's most admired brands and recognised as a leader by Gartner and other analysts, Ivalua maintains the industry's leading 98%+ customer retention rate. Learn more at www.ivalua.com.

