Beeper Mini for Android fixes connection to Apple's iMessage

Beeper Mini is back and working, with the developers releasing an update for the Android app that lets it use Apple's iMessage network once again.







Following the launch of the Android app and the blocking of it by Apple, Beeper insisted that a fix was on the way that would get Beeper Mini working again. On Monday, it released the update.



Offered as a sideload-able app while it awaits to be approved for download from the Google Play Store, the Beeper Mini app update is said by the company to fix an issue "that caused messages not to be sent or received."



As part of the same update, Beeper Mini also has some feature improvements, such as chats opening at the last unread message and changes to the video player.



With the latest iteration, phone number registration isn't working, which now requires users to sign in with their Apple ID. Messages will, for the moment, be sent and received using the user's email address instead of their phone number, Beeper's blog post states.



The app is also being made free to use for the moment, due to events being "a bit chaotic" and that Beeper is "not comfortable subjecting paying users to this." Once things stabilize, Beeper intends to turn back on subscriptions.



At the same time, the security and privacy of Beeper Mini is "unchanged" according to the developers, using local end-to-end encryption.