Beer Adjuncts Market to Worth USD 83.22 Billion by 2029 | Beer Adjuncts Industry CAGR of 5.80% During Forecast Period 2022-2029

Pune, India, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global beer adjuncts market size was valued at USD 53.97 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach from USD 56.09 billion in 2022 to USD 83.22 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.80% during the forecast period. The market is anticipated to expand due to the rising consumption of craft beer and the introduction of new flavors in the beer market. Fortune Business Insights™ stated this in a report titled, "Global Beer Adjuncts Market, 2022-2029."

COVID-19 Impact:

Lack of Workers in Manufacturing Plants promotes Market Growth

A noticeable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is observed in the global beer adjuncts market. Several factors, such as the restrictions on transportation of commodities, lack of workers in manufacturing plants, and disturbances in the distribution system of the market, have experienced a significant loss during the preliminary phase of the outbreak. Furthermore, due to the shifting trend of individuals during the onset of COVID-19 toward a healthy diet to improve immunity results in a favorable influence on the industry.

List of the Companies Profiled in the Global Beer Adjuncts Market:

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (Japan)

Heineken N.V. (Netherlands)

Constellation Brands Inc (U.S.)

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (China)

Cervejaria Petropolis S/A (Brazil)

Carlsberg Breweries A/S (Denmark)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (U.S.)

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd (Japan)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast CAGR 5.80% 2029 Value Projection USD 83.22 Billion Base Year 2021 Beer Adjuncts Market Size in 2022 USD 56.09 Billion Historical Data 2018-2020 No. of Pages 160 Segments Covered By Type, By Form, By Geography Beer Adjuncts Market Growth Drivers Increasing Breweries and Expanding Beer Production Propel the Adjunct's Demand Increasing Companies Partnerships and Investment to Promote Local Production

Segmentation-

Rising Application of Unmalted Grains will Favor Market Growth

On the basis of type, the market is classified into unmalted grains, sugar, cassava, potatoes, and others. The unmalted grains are further subdivided into unmalted corn, unmalted rice, and other. The unmalted grains segment will dominate due to its application of improving the levels of bioactive compounds to improve the characteristics of the beer.

Rising properties of the dry Segment will encourage the Adjuncts Market

In terms of form, the market is categorized into liquid and dry. The dry segment will expected to rule due to its abundant availability, longer shelf life, and convenient storage.

Report Coverage

The report provides insights into the regional analysis covering different regions, contributing to the market's growth. The report includes qualitative and quantitative analysis of several factors, such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact the market. Adopting strategies by major players to introduce partnerships, collaboration, and new products will contribute to the market's growth.

Drivers and Restraints

Growing Number of Alcohol Consumers worldwide to Stimulate Product Demand

The growing number of alcohol consumers worldwide supports product sales growth. One of the reasons that bolstered the demand for the product is the rising number of small-scale brewers worldwide. With the introduction of local players, major players are investing in the vertical integration business model to ensure the quality of raw materials is expected to raise the demand for the product. Meanwhile, the high technical challenges associated it the manufacturing process could impede the beer adjuncts market growth.

Regional Insights

Rising Number of Craft Beer Manufacturers Nurtures Growth in the Asia Pacific

The Asia Pacific held the prominent global beer adjuncts market share and is expected to lead the global market during the forecast period due to the rising number of craft beer manufacturers and microbrewers across the region.

North America is anticipated to grow tremendously during the forecast period due to the growing adoption of different cultures supported by increased income, customer associations, and a robust economy.

Europe is expected to showcase significant growth due to the increased number of market entrants in the beer industry.

Competitive Landscape

Market Players are investing in Product Rollouts to establish their Footprints in the Marketplace

Leading companies such as Carlsberg Breweries A/S, Heineken N.V., and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will likely invest in product rollouts and beer adjuncts products in the market to establish their footprints in the marketplace. With soaring investments in R&D, the key market players are trying to develop new safe formulas for health.

Industry Developments:

March 2022: A U.S.-based brewing company, Athletic Brewing, introduced Athletic Lite, which is produced from non-GMO and organic grains to maintain the health of beer drinkers.

