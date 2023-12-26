Beer battered fillets stocked at Whole Foods recalled nationwide over soy allergen

Tampa Bay Fisheries is recalling two fish fillet products stocked at Whole Foods nationwide due to an undeclared soy allergen, federal food regulators announced.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said that Tampa Bay Fisheries is voluntarily recalling:

356 Whole Foods Market "Beer Battered Pollock Fillets," 32 oz. bag, with UPC 9948249803, Lot #32508201, and best by 03/07/2025

365 Whole Foods Market "Beer Battered Cod Fillet," 12 oz. carton, with UPC 9948248051, Lot #32348201 and best by 02/22/2025 and Lot# 32628201 with best by 03/19/2025

In December 2023, Tampa Bay Fisheries issued a voluntary recall of two fish fillet products stocked at Whole Foods nationwide due to an undeclared soy allergen.

According to the notice posted Saturday on FDA's website, the recall was initiated after it was discovered that the products containing soy were "distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of soy".

The affected products were available for purchase at Whole Foods Market stores across the country between Sept. 8, 2023 and Dec. 22, 2023. No other lots than the one mentioned were found to be affected, said the FDA, adding that the affected products have also been removed from store shelves.

Whole Food fillet recalls: No illnesses reported so far

While no illnesses have been reported to date, said the FDA, the agency warned those with soy allergies and sensitivities to steer clear of the products to avoid the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions.

Consumers who have already purchased the products should not consume the product and should either dispose of it or take it back to a Whole Foods store with a valid receipt for a full refund.

Questions can be directed towards Tampa Bay Fisheries at (800)-SEAFOOD from Monday - Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. EST.

Saman Shafiq is a trending news reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at sshafiq@gannett.com and follow her on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter @saman_shafiq7.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Whole Foods fish fillets recalled over undeclared soy allergen