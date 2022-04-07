Beer Canada Welcomes Elimination of Canadian Excise Duties on Non-Alcoholic Beer in Budget 2022

TORONTO, April 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Beer Canada welcomes the elimination of all federal alcohol excise duties on non-alcoholic beer announced in today's federal Budget.

Budget 2022 includes an amendment to Canada's Excise Act removing alcohol excise taxes on beer containing no more than 0.5% alcohol by volume. The duty-free treatment for non-alcoholic beer is consistent with how non-alcoholic wines and spirits are already treated in Canada and how Canada's major trading partners treat non-alcoholic beer.

"We are pleased that the Government of Canada has removed this unintended barrier to the development and introduction of quality Canadian non-alcoholic beers," stated CJ Hélie, President of Beer Canada.

Non-alcoholic beer represents a small but growing segment of the global beer market with double-digit annual growth expected as consumers seek greater variety and styles of beer including those containing a broader range of alcohol content.

Low and no alcohol beers are an increasingly popular choice for adult consumers on those occasions when they are looking for the great taste of beer, but without the alcohol.

"The elimination of alcohol excise duties on non-alcoholic beer is a good first step, and we look forward to continuing to work with Minister Freeland to modernize Canada's alcohol excise duty structure and implement further targeted beer tax relief for Canadian consumers, brewers and the broader hospitality sector," added Hélie.

ABOUT BEER CANADA

Beer Canada is the sole national inclusive voice representing the interests of Canadian brewers and Canadian beer consumers.

Beer Canada's member companies brew 90% of all beer produced in Canada. The production, distribution and sale of beer supports 149,000 Canadian jobs, generates $14 billion in Gross Domestic Product and $5.7 billion in government tax revenues.

Beer Canada promotes the moderate and responsible consumption and is the authoritative source for data & information on the Canadian beer Industry.

