Beer Institute and Brewers Association Revise Advertising Standards Based on Updated U.S. Census Data

Beer Insitute
·2 min read

WASHINGTON, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Beer Institute and Brewers Association, national trade organizations representing the beer industry, announced revisions to their respective ad codes with an updated audience demographic number based on 2020 Census data. This change impacts advertising and marketing materials and ensures those materials target audiences of legal drinking age. In line with updated national demographic data, members of these associations commit to targeting new media placements in magazines, newspapers, television, radio and digital media where adults of legal drinking age make up least 73.6 percent of the audience.

"Brewers have a long-standing commitment to self-regulation, and that starts with directing advertising and marketing to adult consumers of legal drinking age,” said Beer Institute Vice President and General Counsel Mary Jane Saunders. "That's why we voluntarily amended our Advertising and Marketing Code to include an updated audience demographic of no less than 73.6 percent legal drinking age adults. Based on recently released Census data, this revision will ensure the beer industry's Advertising and Marketing Code stays up to date as populations and demographics shift."

“It’s vital to stay relevant to the latest demographic data. Our updated code will help ensure that our members continue to market their products responsibly,” said Marc Sorini, General Counsel, Brewers Association.

The last demographic update, in May 2011, based on 2010 Census data, was 71.6 percent.

###

The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing brewers, beer importers and industry suppliers—an industry that supports more than 2 million jobs and provides more than $331 billion to the American economy. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to developing sound public policy and to the values of civic duty and personal responsibility. For additional updates from the Beer Institute, visitour website, follow @BeerInstitute on Twitter, like the Beer Institute on Facebook, and follow the Beer Institute on Instagram.

The Brewers Association (BA) is the not-for-profit trade association dedicated to small and independent American brewers, their beers and the community of brewing enthusiasts. The BA represents 5,000-plus U.S. breweries. The BA’s independent craft brewer seal is a widely adopted symbol that differentiates beers by small and independent craft brewers. The BA organizes events including the World Beer Cup®Great American Beer Festival®Craft Brewers Conference® & BrewExpo America®SAVOR: An American Craft Beer & Food ExperienceHomebrew ConTMNational Homebrew Competition and American Craft Beer Week®. The BA publishes The New Brewer® magazine, and Brewers Publications® is the leading publisher of brewing literature in the U.S. Beer lovers are invited to learn more about the dynamic world of craft beer at CraftBeer.com® and about homebrewing via the BA’s American Homebrewers Association® and the free Brew Guru® mobile app. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

The Brewers Association is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, religion, age, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, or marital/familial status. The BA complies with provisions of Executive Order 11246 and the rules, regulations, and relevant orders of the Secretary of Labor.

CONTACT: Jeff Guittard Beer Institute 2027372337 jguittard@beerinstitute.org Ann Obenchain Brewers Association ann@brewersassociation.org


