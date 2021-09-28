U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,352.63
    -90.48 (-2.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,299.99
    -569.38 (-1.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,546.68
    -423.29 (-2.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,229.78
    -51.23 (-2.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.33
    -1.12 (-1.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,733.90
    -18.10 (-1.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.47
    -0.23 (-1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1686
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5340
    +0.0500 (+3.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3535
    -0.0169 (-1.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.5040
    +0.5260 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,802.89
    -1,158.50 (-2.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,033.22
    -23.93 (-2.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,028.10
    -35.30 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,183.96
    -56.10 (-0.19%)
     

Beer Institute Names 2021 Beer Champions

Beer Insitute
·2 min read

WASHINGTON, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Beer Institute named twelve members of the United States Congress as its “2021 Beer Champions” for their leadership in supporting federal policies that aid U.S. brewers, beer importers and beer industry suppliers. The Beer Institute recognized them for securing permanent excise tax relief, championing efforts for tax relief for products that spoiled due to closures because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and ensuring the recommendations in the Dietary Guidelines for Americans reflect a preponderance of the scientific evidence.

“More than two million Americans owe their livelihood to a vibrant American beer industry, and that would not be possible without the leadership of our Beer Champions,” said Jim McGreevy, president and CEO of the Beer Institute. “From farmers to truck drivers and brewers to bartenders, the production, distribution and sale of beer create good-paying jobs in every corner of our nation—employing our neighbors, friends and family. While the beer industry continues to face significant hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic, we are grateful to our champions in Congress who have ensured our industry can continue to produce and serve America’s favorite alcohol beverage. These legislators were instrumental in securing permanent excise tax relief for all brewers and beer importers, crafting legislative provisions to help the beer industry and our partners in hospitality recover from COVID-19 related shock losses, and ensuring that U.S. nutrition policy reflects scientific evidence. We are thankful for their support and look forward to working with them for years to come.”

The twelve legislators recognized as 2021 Beer Champions are:

  • Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY)

  • Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO)

  • Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV)

  • Senator Kevin Cramer (R- ND)

  • Senator Rob Portman (R-OH)

  • Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR)

  • Representative Henry Cuellar (D-TX)

  • Representative Andy Harris (R-MD)

  • Representative Mike Kelly (R-PA)

  • Representative Ron Kind (D-WI)

  • Representative Darin LaHood (R-IL)

  • Representative Richard Neal (D-MA)

The Beer Institute recognized the 2021 Beer Champions at a reception on September 28.

###

About the Beer Institute

The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing brewers of all sizes, as well as beer importers and industry suppliers. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to the development of sound public policy and to the values of civic duty and personal responsibility. For additional updates from the Beer Institute, visit our website, follow @BeerInstitute on Twitter, like the Beer Institute on Facebook, and follow the Beer Institute on Instagram.

CONTACT: Alex Davidson Beer Institute 2027372337 adavidson@beerinstitute.org


