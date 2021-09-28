Beer Institute Names Representative Darin LaHood as 2021 Beer Champion

WASHINGTON, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Beer Institute announced United States Representative Darin LaHood (R-IL) as one of its “2021 Beer Champions” for his instrumental leadership in supporting federal policies that aid the success of U.S. brewers and beer importers. The Beer Institute recognized LaHood for his leadership in the House to provide tax relief for the hospitality sector through his bill, the Hospitality and Commerce Job Recovery Act of 2021.

“More than two million Americans owe their livelihood to a vibrant American beer industry, and that would not be possible without the leadership of our Beer Champions in Congress like Representative LaHood, who is a great advocate for beer and the hospitality industry,” said Jim McGreevy, president and CEO of the Beer Institute. “From farmers to truck drivers and brewers to bartenders – the production, distribution and sale of beer creates good-paying jobs in every corner of our nation—employing our neighbors, friends and family. While the beer industry has undergone significant hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic, we are grateful to our friends in Congress who have ensured our industry can continue producing and serving America’s favorite alcohol beverage. We are thankful for Representative LaHood’s support and look forward to working with him for years to come.”

“From farmers to brewers to truck drivers to bartenders, the Illinois beer industry plays an important role in our economy, providing jobs and opportunities throughout the 18th District of Illinois,” said Rep. LaHood. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, the beer and restaurant industry has endured significant challenges while continuing to serve customers and make a living. I am proud to support Illinois’ beer industry, and I will continue to work in Congress to ensure they can thrive for generations to come.”

Representative Lahood sponsored the Hospitality and Commerce Job Recovery Act, bipartisan legislation to provide much-needed support to America’s hospitality industry, a massive sector of the economy employing tens of millions of Americans, which has been ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic. This legislation will provide tax relief to small businesses nationwide that suffered massive losses because of the spoilage of food and beverage products. The beer industry lost an estimated $800-900 million in unmerchantable beer due to COVID-19 lockdowns.

Story continues

In Illinois, the beer industry supports more than 80,500 jobs and provides more than $13.8 billion annually in economic output. In Illinois’ Eighteenth Congressional District, the beer industry supports more than 5,000 jobs and provides nearly $750 million in economic output.

The beer industry supports millions of well-paying American jobs in a wide range of industries, including farming, manufacturing, construction, retail, the service industry and more. You can learn more about the beer industry’s impact in each state at beerservesamerica.com.

Other 2021 Beer Champions include:

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY)

Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO)

Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV)

Senator Kevin Cramer (R- ND)

Senator Rob Portman (R-OH)

Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR)

Representative Henry Cuellar (D-TX)

Representative Andy Harris (R-MD)

Representative Mike Kelly (R-PA)

Representative Ron Kind (D-WI)

Representative Richard Neal (D-MA)

###

The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing both large and small brewers, as well as importers and industry suppliers. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to the development of sound public policy and to the values of civic duty and personal responsibility: www.BeerInstitute.org. Connect with us @BeerInstitute and on Facebook.

CONTACT: Alex Davidson Beer Insitute 2027372337 adavidson@beerinstitute.org John Rauber Rep. LaHood John.Rauber@mail.house.gov



