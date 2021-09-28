Beer Institute Names Senator Catherine Cortez Masto as 2021 Beer Champion

WASHINGTON, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Beer Institute announced United States Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) as one of its “2021 Beer Champions” for her instrumental leadership in supporting federal policies that aid the success of U.S. brewers and beer importers. The Beer Institute recognized Cortez Masto for her leadership in the Senate to provide tax relief for the hospitality sector through his bill, the Hospitality and Commerce Job Recovery Act of 2021, which she introduced with Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND).

“More than two million Americans owe their livelihood to a vibrant American beer industry, and that would not be possible without the leadership of our Beer Champions in Congress like Senator Cortez Masto, who is a great advocate for beer and the hospitality industry,” said Jim McGreevy, president and CEO of the Beer Institute. “From farmers to truck drivers and brewers to bartenders – the production, distribution and sale of beer create good-paying jobs in every corner of our nation—employing our neighbors, friends and family. While the beer industry has undergone significant hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic, we are grateful to our friends in Congress who have ensured our industry can continue producing and serving America’s favorite alcohol beverage. We are thankful for Senator Cortez Masto’s support and look forward to working with her for years to come.”

“Throughout the challenges of the past year, the Silver State’s growing beer industry has worked hard to create and maintain good-paying jobs for Nevadans. So many of Nevada’s best brewers are small business owners who embody the entrepreneurial spirit that allows our world class food and beverage economy to thrive. I look forward to continuing to support Nevada’s breweries and helping them grow so our brewers can continue doing what they do best.”

Senator Cortez Masto sponsored the Hospitality and Commerce Job Recovery Act of 2021, bipartisan legislation to provide much-needed support to America’s hospitality industry, a massive sector of the economy employing tens of millions of Americans, which has been ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic. This legislation will provide tax relief to small businesses nationwide that suffered massive losses because of the spoilage of food and beverage products. The beer industry lost an estimated $800-900 million in unmerchantable beer due to COVID-19 lockdowns.

In Nevada, the beer industry supports more than 31,000 jobs and provides more than $4.7 billion annually in economic output.

The beer industry supports millions of well-paying American jobs in a wide range of industries, including farming, manufacturing, construction, retail, the service industry and more. You can learn more about the beer industry’s impact in each state at beerservesamerica.com.

Other 2021 Beer Champions include:

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY)

Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO)

Senator Kevin Cramer (R- ND)

Senator Rob Portman (R-OH)

Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR)

Representative Henry Cuellar (D-TX)

Representative Andy Harris (R-MD)

Representative Mike Kelly (R-PA)

Representative Ron Kind (D-WI)

Representative Darin LaHood (R-IL)

Representative Richard Neal (D-MA)

The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing both large and small brewers, as well as importers and industry suppliers. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to the development of sound public policy and to the values of civic duty and personal responsibility: www.BeerInstitute.org. Connect with us @BeerInstitute and on Facebook.

