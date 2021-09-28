U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,352.63
    -90.48 (-2.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,299.99
    -569.38 (-1.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,546.68
    -423.29 (-2.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,229.78
    -51.23 (-2.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.33
    -1.12 (-1.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,733.90
    -18.10 (-1.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.47
    -0.23 (-1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1686
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5340
    +0.0500 (+3.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3535
    -0.0169 (-1.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4920
    +0.5140 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,831.14
    -1,149.01 (-2.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,033.22
    -23.93 (-2.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,028.10
    -35.30 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,183.96
    -56.10 (-0.19%)
     

Beer Institute Names Senator Rob Portman as 2021 Beer Champion

Beer Insitute
·3 min read

WASHINGTON, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Beer Institute announced United States Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) as one of its “2021 Beer Champions” for his instrumental leadership in supporting federal policies that aid the success of U.S. brewers and beer importers. The Beer Institute recognized Portman for his leadership in the Senate, especially on the Senate Finance Committee, which was instrumental in providing long-term tax relief for brewers and beer importers through permanency of the tax provisions in the Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act, which he cosponsored.

“More than two million Americans owe their livelihood to a vibrant American beer industry, and that would not be possible without the leadership of our Beer Champions in Congress like Senator Portman, who is a great advocate for beer and the hospitality industry,” said Jim McGreevy, president and CEO of the Beer Institute. “From farmers to truck drivers and brewers to bartenders – the production, distribution and sale of beer create good-paying jobs in every corner of our nation—employing our neighbors, friends and family. While the beer industry has undergone significant hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic, we are grateful to our friends in Congress who have ensured our industry can continue producing and serving America’s favorite alcohol beverage. We are thankful for Senator Portman’s support and look forward to working with him for years to come.”

“I’m honored to be selected as one of the Beer Institute’s 2021 Beer Champions,” said Portman. “Ohio is fifth in the nation in craft beer production, and the beer industry supports 71,000 Ohio jobs. I’ve visited many breweries across the state, heard about the needs and challenges facing this growing industry, and tasted some of the impressive products that come from local Ohio businesses. The provision in the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act helped the brewing industry by lowering its excise tax burden. I’m incredibly pleased with the positive results we have seen over the last few years, which is why I cosponsored the Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act and helped lead efforts to make this excise tax relief for America’s brewers and beer importers permanent. I’ll continue working to represent the interests of the Ohioans I represent and the many breweries across the Buckeye State.”

Senator Portman cosponsored the Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act to provide permanent excise tax relief to America’s brewers and beer importers. Congress included this legislation in 2020 year-end funding, ensuring brewers have the resources to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, reinvest in their businesses, hire new employees and continue to innovate and create America’s favorite beers.

In Ohio, the beer industry supports more than 71,000 jobs and provides more than $12.6 billion annually in economic output.

The beer industry supports millions of well-paying American jobs in a wide range of industries, including farming, manufacturing, construction, retail, and the service industry. You can learn more about the beer industry’s impact in each state at beerservesamerica.com.

Other 2021 Beer Champions include:

  • Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY)

  • Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO)

  • Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV)

  • Senator Kevin Cramer (R- ND)

  • Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR)

  • Representative Henry Cuellar (D-TX)

  • Representative Andy Harris (R-MD)

  • Representative Mike Kelly (R-PA)

  • Representative Ron Kind (D-WI)

  • Representative Darin LaHood (R-IL)

  • Representative Richard Neal (D-MA)

###

The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing both large and small brewers, as well as importers and industry suppliers. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to the development of sound public policy and to the values of civic duty and personal responsibility: www.BeerInstitute.org. Connect with us @BeerInstitute and on Facebook.

CONTACT: Alex Davidson Beer Institute 2027372337 adavidson@beerinstitute.org Matthew Lloyd Senator Portman matthew_lloyd@portman.senate.gov


