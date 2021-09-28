U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,352.63
    -90.48 (-2.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,299.99
    -569.38 (-1.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,546.68
    -423.29 (-2.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,229.78
    -51.23 (-2.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.33
    -1.12 (-1.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,733.90
    -18.10 (-1.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.47
    -0.23 (-1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1688
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5340
    +0.0500 (+3.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3538
    -0.0166 (-1.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4910
    +0.5130 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,831.14
    -1,149.01 (-2.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,033.22
    -23.93 (-2.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,028.10
    -35.30 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,183.96
    -56.10 (-0.19%)
     

Beer Institute Names Senator Roy Blunt as 2021 Beer Champion

Beer Insitute
·3 min read

WASHINGTON, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Beer Institute announced United States Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO) as one of its “2021 Beer Champions” for his instrumental leadership in supporting federal policies that aid the success of U.S. brewers and beer importers. The Beer institute recognized him for his leadership in the Senate that paved the way to providing long-term tax relief for brewers and beer importers through permanency of the tax provisions in the Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act, which he sponsored with Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR).

“More than two million Americans owe their livelihood to a vibrant American beer industry, and that would not be possible without the leadership of our Beer Champions in Congress like Senator Blunt, who is a great advocate for beer and the hospitality industry,” said Jim McGreevy, president and CEO of the Beer Institute. “From farmers to truck drivers and brewers to bartenders – the production, distribution and sale of beer creates good-paying jobs in every corner of our nation—employing our neighbors, friends and family. While the beer industry has undergone significant hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic, we are grateful to our friends in Congress who have ensured our industry can continue producing and serving America’s favorite alcohol beverage. We are thankful for Senator Blunt’s support and years of friendship.”

“In Missouri, the beer industry isn’t just a big part of our economy, it’s a big part of our history,” said Senator Blunt. “From the iconic Anheuser-Busch brewery in St. Louis to all of the unique craft breweries in cities and towns across our state, we have the foundation for a thriving beer industry for years to come. I was proud to help lead efforts to ensure we have a permanent tax and regulatory policy in place that allows brewers and beer importers to continue growing and creating jobs. I appreciate this recognition and thank all of the farmers, brewers, bottlers, drivers, distributers and retailers who pushed through the challenges of the last year and a half and work hard every day to move the beer industry forward.”

Senator Blunt was a lead sponsor of the Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act to provide permanent excise tax relief to America’s brewers and beer importers. Congress included this legislation in 2020 year-end funding, ensuring brewers have the resources to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, reinvest in their businesses, hire new employees and continue to innovate and create America’s favorite beers.

In Missouri, the beer industry supports more than 49,600 jobs and provides more than $8.5 billion annually in economic output.

The beer industry supports millions of well-paying American jobs in a wide range of industries, including farming, manufacturing, construction, retail, and the service industry. You can learn more about the beer industry’s impact in each state at beerservesamerica.com.

Other 2021 Beer Champions include:

  • Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY)

  • Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV)

  • Senator Kevin Cramer (R- ND)

  • Senator Rob Portman (R-OH)

  • Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR)

  • Representative Henry Cuellar (D-TX)

  • Representative Andy Harris (R-MD)

  • Representative Mike Kelly (R-PA)

  • Representative Ron Kind (D-WI)

  • Representative Darin LaHood (R-IL)

  • Representative Richard Neal (D-MA)

###

The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing both large and small brewers, as well as importers and industry suppliers. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to the development of sound public policy and to the values of civic duty and personal responsibility: www.BeerInstitute.org. Connect with us @BeerInstitute and on Facebook.

CONTACT: Alex Davidson Beer Institute adavidson@beerinstitute.org Katie Boyd Senator Blunt Katie_boyd@blunt.senate.gov


