Beer Institute Releases August 2022 Domestic Tax Paid Estimate

WASHINGTON, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Beer Institute published an unofficial estimate of domestic tax paid shipments by beer brewers for August 2022:

The August 2022 estimate is 14,600,000 barrels, an increase of 2.4% compared to August 2021 removals of 14,254,197.





Domestic Tax Paid - TTB (31 Gallon Barrels) Month 2021 2022 Percent Change Volume Change January 13,156,930 11,606,664 -11.8% -1,550,266 February 11,814,320 10,847,178 -8.2% -967,142 March 15,028,948 15,253,488 1.5% 224,540 April 14,575,988 13,540,000 -7.1% -1,035,988 May 14,953,923 14,416,000 -3.6% -537,923 June 16,540,652 16,000,000 -3.3% -540,652 July 14,502,392 13,700,000 -5.5% -802,392 August 14,254,197 14,600,000 2.4% 345,803 YTD 114,827,350 109,963,330 -4.2% -4,864,020

The September 2022 domestic tax paid estimate is scheduled to be released on October 25, 2022.

###

The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing brewers, beer importers and industry suppliers—an industry that supports more than 2 million jobs and provides more than $331 billion to the American economy. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to developing sound public policy and to the values of civic duty and personal responsibility. For additional updates from the Beer Institute, visit our website, follow @BeerInstitute on Twitter, like the Beer Institute on Facebook, and follow the Beer Institute on Instagram.

CONTACT: Jeff Guittard Beer Institute 2027372337 jguittard@beerinstitute.org



