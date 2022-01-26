Beer Institute Releases December 2021 Domestic Tax Paid Estimate
WASHINGTON, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Beer Institute published an unofficial estimate of domestic tax paid shipments by beer brewers for December 2021:
The December 2021 estimate is 13,900,000 barrels, a decrease of 4% compared to December 2020 removals of 14,474,000.
Domestic Tax Paid - TTB
(31 Gallon Barrels)
Month
2020
2021
Percent Change
Volume Change
January
12,457,030
13,115,000
5.3%
657,970
February
11,403,438
11,781,000
3.3%
377,562
March
14,642,562
14,772,000
0.9%
129,438
April
13,482,522
14,557,000
8.0%
1,074,478
May
13,850,735
14,926,000
7.8%
1,075,265
June
16,380,679
16,393,000
0.1%
12,321
July
15,494,042
14,473,000
-6.6%
-1,021,042
August
15,105,484
14,228,000
-5.8%
-877,484
September
15,812,199
14,407,000
-8.9%
-1,405,199
October
13,645,000
13,602,000
-0.3%
-43,000
November
12,640,000
13,000,000
2.8%
360,000
December
14,474,000
13,900,000
-4.0%
-574,000
YTD
169,387,691
169,154,000
-0.1%
-233,691
The January 2022 domestic tax paid estimate is scheduled to be released on February 22, 2022.
