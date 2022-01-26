U.S. markets close in 1 hour 32 minutes

Beer Institute Releases December 2021 Domestic Tax Paid Estimate

Beer Insitute
·1 min read

WASHINGTON, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Beer Institute published an unofficial estimate of domestic tax paid shipments by beer brewers for December 2021:

The December 2021 estimate is 13,900,000 barrels, a decrease of 4% compared to December 2020 removals of 14,474,000.

Domestic Tax Paid - TTB

(31 Gallon Barrels)

Month

2020

2021

Percent Change

Volume Change

January

12,457,030

13,115,000

5.3%

657,970

February

11,403,438

11,781,000

3.3%

377,562

March

14,642,562

14,772,000

0.9%

129,438

April

13,482,522

14,557,000

8.0%

1,074,478

May

13,850,735

14,926,000

7.8%

1,075,265

June

16,380,679

16,393,000

0.1%

12,321

July

15,494,042

14,473,000

-6.6%

-1,021,042

August

15,105,484

14,228,000

-5.8%

-877,484

September

15,812,199

14,407,000

-8.9%

-1,405,199

October

13,645,000

13,602,000

-0.3%

-43,000

November

12,640,000

13,000,000

2.8%

360,000

December

14,474,000

13,900,000

-4.0%

-574,000

YTD

169,387,691

169,154,000

-0.1%

-233,691

The January 2022 domestic tax paid estimate is scheduled to be released on February 22, 2022.

###

The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing brewers of all sizes, as well as beer importers and industry suppliers—an industry that supports more than 2.1 million jobs and provides more than $328 billion to the American economy. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to the development of sound public policy and to the values of civic duty and personal responsibility. For additional updates from the Beer Institute, visit our website, follow @BeerInstitute on Twitter, like the Beer Institute on Facebook, and follow the Beer Institute on Instagram.

CONTACT: Alex Davidson Beer Institute 2027372337 adavidson@beerinstitute.org


