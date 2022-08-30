U.S. markets close in 1 hour 15 minutes

Beer Institute Releases July 2022 Domestic Tax Paid Estimate

Beer Insitute
·1 min read

WASHINGTON, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Beer Institute published an unofficial estimate of domestic tax paid shipments by beer brewers for July 2022:

The July 2022 estimate is 13,700,000 barrels, a decrease of 5.5% compared to July 2021 removals of 14,502,392.

Domestic Tax Paid - TTB

(31 Gallon Barrels)

Month

2021

2022

Percent Change

Volume Change

January

13,156,930

11,606,664

-11.8%

-1,550,266

February

11,814,320

10,847,178

-8.2%

-967,142

March

15,028,948

15,253,488

1.5%

224,540

April

14,575,988

13,540,000

-7.1%

-1,035,988

May

14,953,923

14,416,000

-3.6%

-537,923

June

16,540,652

16,000,000

-3.3%

-540,652

July

14,502,392

13,700,000

-5.5%

-802,392

YTD

100,573,153

95,363,330

-5.2%

-5,209,823

 

The August 2022 domestic tax paid estimate is scheduled to be released on September 28, 2022.

###

The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing brewers of all sizes, as well as beer importers and industry suppliers—an industry that supports more than 2 million jobs and provides more than $330 billion to the American economy. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to the development of sound public policy and to the values of civic duty and personal responsibility. For additional updates from the Beer Institute, visit our website, follow @BeerInstitute on Twitter, like the Beer Institute on Facebook, and follow the Beer Institute on Instagram.

CONTACT: Jeff Guittard Beer Institute 2027372337 jguittard@beerinstitute.org


