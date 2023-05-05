Beer Institute Releases March 2023 Domestic Tax Paid Estimate

WASHINGTON, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Beer Institute published an unofficial estimate of domestic tax paid shipments by beer brewers for March 2023:

The March 2023 estimate is 14,900,000 barrels, a decrease of 2.3% compared to March 2022 removals of 15,253,488.

Domestic Tax Paid - TTB (31 Gallon Barrels) Month 2022 2023 Percent Change Volume Change January 11,606,663 11,100,000 -4.4% -506,663 February 10,847,178 11,400,000 5.1% 552,822 March 15,253,488 14,900,000 -2.3% -353,488 YTD 37,707,329 37,400,000 -0.8% -307,329

The April 2023 domestic tax paid estimate is scheduled to be released on June 8, 2023.

