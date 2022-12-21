U.S. markets close in 1 hour 32 minutes

Beer Institute Releases November 2022 Domestic Tax Paid Estimate

Beer Insitute
·1 min read

WASHINGTON, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Beer Institute published an unofficial estimate of domestic tax paid shipments by beer brewers for November 2022:

The November 2022 estimate is 12,000,000 barrels, a decrease of 4% compared to November 2021 removals of 12,502,569 barrels.

Domestic Tax Paid - TTB

(31 Gallon Barrels)

Month

2021

2022

Percent Change

Volume Change

January

13,156,930

11,606,664

-11.8%

-1,550,266

February

11,814,320

10,847,178

-8.2%

-967,142

March

15,028,948

15,253,488

1.5%

224,540

April

14,575,988

13,540,000

-7.1%

-1,035,988

May

14,953,923

14,416,000

-3.6%

-537,923

June

16,626,168

16,000,000

-3.8%

-626,168

July

14,502,392

13,700,000

-5.5%

-802,392

August

14,254,197

14,600,000

2.4%

345,803

September

14,525,748

14,400,000

-0.9%

-125,748

October

13,628,436

12,900,000

-5.3%

-728,436

November

12,502,569

12,000,000

-4.0%

-502,569

YTD

155,569,619

149,263,330

-4.1%

-6,306,289

The December 2022 domestic tax paid estimate is scheduled to be released on February 2, 2023.

###

The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing brewers, beer importers and industry suppliers—an industry that supports more than 2 million jobs and provides more than $331 billion to the American economy. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to developing sound public policy and to the values of civic duty and personal responsibility. For additional updates from the Beer Institute, visit our website, follow @BeerInstitute on Twitter, like the Beer Institute on Facebook, and follow the Beer Institute on Instagram.

CONTACT: Alex Davidson Beer Institute 2027372337 adavidson@beerinstitute.org


