Beer Institute Releases November 2022 Domestic Tax Paid Estimate
WASHINGTON, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Beer Institute published an unofficial estimate of domestic tax paid shipments by beer brewers for November 2022:
The November 2022 estimate is 12,000,000 barrels, a decrease of 4% compared to November 2021 removals of 12,502,569 barrels.
Domestic Tax Paid - TTB
(31 Gallon Barrels)
Month
2021
2022
Percent Change
Volume Change
January
13,156,930
11,606,664
-11.8%
-1,550,266
February
11,814,320
10,847,178
-8.2%
-967,142
March
15,028,948
15,253,488
1.5%
224,540
April
14,575,988
13,540,000
-7.1%
-1,035,988
May
14,953,923
14,416,000
-3.6%
-537,923
June
16,626,168
16,000,000
-3.8%
-626,168
July
14,502,392
13,700,000
-5.5%
-802,392
August
14,254,197
14,600,000
2.4%
345,803
September
14,525,748
14,400,000
-0.9%
-125,748
October
13,628,436
12,900,000
-5.3%
-728,436
November
12,502,569
12,000,000
-4.0%
-502,569
YTD
155,569,619
149,263,330
-4.1%
-6,306,289
The December 2022 domestic tax paid estimate is scheduled to be released on February 2, 2023.
The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing brewers, beer importers and industry suppliers—an industry that supports more than 2 million jobs and provides more than $331 billion to the American economy. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to developing sound public policy and to the values of civic duty and personal responsibility. For additional updates from the Beer Institute, visit our website, follow @BeerInstitute on Twitter, like the Beer Institute on Facebook, and follow the Beer Institute on Instagram.
