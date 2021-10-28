Beer Institute Releases September 2021 Domestic Tax Paid Estimate

WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Beer Institute published an unofficial estimate of domestic tax paid shipments by beer brewers for September 2021:

The September 2021 estimate is 14,800,000 barrels, a decrease of 5.1% compared to September 2020 removals of 15,603,000.

Domestic Tax Paid - TTB (31 Gallon Barrels) Month 2020 2021 Percent Change Volume Change January 12,457,030 13,115,000 5.3% 657,970 February 11,403,438 11,781,000 3.3% 377,562 March 14,642,562 14,772,000 0.9% 129,438 April 13,482,522 14,557,000 8.0% 1,074,478 May 13,850,735 14,926,000 7.8% 1,075,265 June 16,380,679 16,393,000 0.1% 12,321 July 15,494,042 14,473,000 -6.6% -1,021,042 August 15,045,000 14,550,000 -3.3% -495,000 September 15,603,000 14,800,000 -5.1% -803,000 YTD 128,359,008 129,367,000 0.8% 1,007,992

The October 2021 domestic tax paid estimate is scheduled to be released on November 29, 2021.





The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing brewers of all sizes, as well as beer importers and industry suppliers—an industry that supports more than 2.1 million jobs and provides more than $328 billion to the American economy. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to the development of sound public policy and to the values of civic duty and personal responsibility. For additional updates from the Beer Institute, visit our website, follow @BeerInstitute on Twitter, like the Beer Institute on Facebook, and follow the Beer Institute on Instagram.

